WMC Research

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John L. Bengfort, M.D.'s avatar
John L. Bengfort, M.D.
19h

Since we have been using angiotensin 2 blockers for some time, how do you see gastrodin as being different?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
irish's avatar
irish
6m

best protection is ban all vaccines

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Walter M Chesnut
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture