Potential therapeutic effects of B. serrata gum, B. serrata extract, and boswellic acids in treating similar symptoms experienced by patients with COVID-19.

An ancient Ayurvedic resin, and mentioned in Scripture, Frankincense (Boswellia Serrata) is yet another gift of Nature that may help us ameliorate the damage and disease induced by SARS-CoV-2 and its Spike Protein. It may also be of benefit to those suffering from cancer and other ailments.

What, exactly, is Frankincense?

Boswellia serrata is a moderate sized deciduous tree that is native to India, the Middle East and Northern Africa. Stripping off the paper-thin bark of Boswellia trees reveals a gummy oleoresin, extracts of which have been used in Ayurvedic medicine for their antiinflammatory, antiseptic, astringent and stimulant activity to treat inflammatory conditions and gastrointestinal complaints. Boswellia extract is also used as a perfume and aroma (frankincense). Boswellia extract contains essential oils, terpenoids, sugars and volatile oils and prominently several pentacyclic triterpene acids such as beta boswellic acid. In vitro boswellic acid inhibits the synthesis of 5-lipooxygenase and decreases production of downstream pro-inflammatory mediators.

Boswellia Serrata

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK563692/

Earlier in the week we looked at how the Spike Protein alone can activate all of the major pathways of chronic disease. Two of those pathways are the NF-kB and MAPK pathways. Frankincense is able to inhibit both of these pathways.

Gayathri et al.[57] in 2007 have reported that pure compound from Boswellia serrata extract exhibits antiinflammatory property in human peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMCs) and mouse macrophages through inhibition of tumor necrosis factor-alpha (TNF-alpha), interleukin-1beta (IL-1beta), NO and mitogen activated protein (MAP) kinases. Incensole acetate, a novel antiinflammatory compound isolated from Boswellia resin inhibits nuclear factor-kappa B activation[58].

Boswellia Serrata, A Potential Antiinflammatory Agent: An Overview

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC3309643/

Furthermore, with the apparent rise in what has been called turbocancers, Frankincense may be helpful here, as well. There is evidence that Frankincense is able to reduce tumor proliferation.

Researchers at MUSC Hollings Cancer Center provided breast cancer patients with an extract of the Boswellia tree – probably best known as the source of frankincense – and instructed them to take it each day until surgery. The researchers then compared the activity of cancer cells in each woman’s tumor removed during surgery with the activity in the piece of her tumor that was removed during the biopsy. “We looked at differences in the growth rate of the tumors before and after treatment, and we found that the tumors after treatment had a lower growth rate compared to before treatment,” said Nancy Klauber-DeMore, M.D., a surgical oncologist and co-leader of the Developmental Cancer Therapeutics research program at Hollings Cancer Center. The team also looked at biopsy and tumor samples of women who didn’t take the Boswellia extract. “We saw a statistically significant reduction in tumor proliferation compared to the non-treated group, so the implications are that Boswellia, this extract of frankincense, does have anti-cancer activity in humans,” Klauber-DeMore said.

Hollings researchers find Boswellia, an extract of frankincense, shows anti-cancer activity in patients with breast cancer

https://hollingscancercenter.musc.edu/news/archive/2024/01/11/hollings-researchers-boswellia-frankincense-shows-anti-cancer-activity-in-small-trial

In dealing with the acute and long phases of COVID, Frankincense, especially its inexpensive chewing gum formulation, may be very therapeutic. It is not only anti-inflammatory but also immunomodulatory, cardioprotective, and anti-platelet aggregation.

Given the pharmacological and clinical evidence, there may be a use for B. serrata in treating similar symptoms experienced by patients with COVID-19. The potential therapeutic effects of boswellic acids and B. serrata extract are attributed mainly to its anti-inflammatory, immunomodulatory, cardioprotective, anti-platelet aggregation, antibacterial, antifungal, and broad antiviral activity. Because of the low oral bioavailability and improvement of buccal/oral cavity hygiene, traditional use by chewing B. serrata gum may be a good, and only, option for poorer people. The main mechanism of therapeutic effects may be through direct interaction with IκB kinases and inhibiting nuclear factor-κB-regulated gene expression. However, the most recent mechanism proposed that BA not only inhibited the formation of classical 5-lipoxygenase products but also caused a switch from the production of pro-inflammatory leukotienes to formation of anti-inflammatory LOX-isoform-selective modulators.

Boswellic acids/Boswellia serrata extract as a potential COVID-19 therapeutic agent in the elderly

https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s10787-021-00841-8#Sec11

Since there is a very inexpensive way to use Frankincense, in its chewing gum form, I believe this is a therapeutic which may be employed by virtually everyone. I encourage clinicians to consider Frankincense as yet another adjunct COVID/Spike Protein therapy for those patients they believe it may benefit most. Of course, as with all supplements and medications, it may not be for everyone. Always consult your primary care provider before using any medication or supplement.

Thank you! I know I say this every week, but I couldn’t be more thankful for our community. I write with enthusiasm and hope, knowing that what we discover may ease or end someone’s suffering. I will keep working. I am immensely grateful for your readership, dialogue and support. Keep cool! It has been quite warm here in northern Vermont. Please have a blessed and hopeful weekend.