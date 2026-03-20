WMC Research

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Dr Linda's avatar
Dr Linda
4h

Terrific article! I have recently added artichoke extract to my herbal tea. Besides everything else stated, my hair is turning darker. I love artichokes.

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Swabbie Robbie's avatar
Swabbie Robbie
2h

Thanks Walter. I always like natural forms of helping our bodies fight disease. The planet almost always provides. Ferulic Acid is found in so many plants. I guess I will keep drinking my morning coffee with adding pineapple, bananas (which I often have at breakfast) and peanuts and artichoke at lunch sometimes.

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