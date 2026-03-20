(A) FA reduced the expression of target genes in A549 cells. A FA was incubated for 24 hours, and a CCK-8 assay was used to detect it. A549 cells were treated with DMSO or 10,20, 40 μM FA, and 6 h later. As indicated, cells were treated with either TNF-α (10 ng/ml) or PBS for 30 min. mRNAs expression for the (B), TLR4, (C), ACE, (D), EGFR, (E), F2, (F), MPO and (G), STAT3 was analyzed quantitatively by real-time PCR. Data were expressed as mean ± sd from three independent experiments.

This week we will discuss a natural phenolic phytochemical which demonstrates multiple uses in combating SARS-CoV-2 and its Spike Protein. This phytochemical is Ferulic Acid (FA) – and, fortunately, it is everywhere.

FA is commonly found in commelinid plants (rice, wheat, oats, and pineapple), grasses, grains, vegetables, flowers, fruits, leaves, beans, seeds of coffee, artichoke, peanut and nuts [8], [47], [48], [49], [72], [85]. Cell walls (1.4% of dry weight) of cereal grains and a variety of food plants (pineapple, bananas, spinach, and beetroot) contains 0.5–2% extractable amount of FA, mostly in the trans-isomeric form, and esterified with the specific polysaccharides [21], [22], [23], [57]. Table 1 summarizes the content of FA in different known sources.

Potential applications of ferulic acid from natural sources

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC5466124/

First, FA is effective at dealing with COX-2 induced inflammation caused by SARS-CoV-2 infection.

Chronic or acute inflammation is a multiple process, which is mediated by activated inflammatory or immune cells. From the immune system, macrophages play a central role in managing many different immunopathological phenomena such as the overproduction of pro-inflammatory cytokines and inflammatory mediators (reactive oxygen species (ROS), nitric oxide (NO) and prostaglandin E2) generated by activated inducible nitric oxide synthase (iNOS) and cyclooxygenase [15]. It has been reported that a number of antioxidants including FA and related ester derivatives decrease the levels of some inflammatory mediators, e.g., prostaglandin E2 and tumor necrosis factor-alpha [16] and iNOS expression and function [17] in cells stimulated by the bacterial endotoxin lipopolysaccharide. There is evidence that hydrophobic ester derivatives of FA have enhanced inhibitory activity on iNOS protein expression in lipopolysaccharide/interferon-γ (LPS/IFNγ) activated RAW 264.7 cells [18]. Hosada et al. [19] reported that feruloyl-myo-inositois the derivatives of FA suppressed the cyclooxygenase-2 promoter activity through the β-galactosidase reporter gene assay system in human colon cancer DLD-1 cells.

Ferulic Acid: Therapeutic Potential Through Its Antioxidant Property

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC2127228/#sec6

And FA is also effective at dealing with massive free radical production associated with SARS-CoV-2 infection.

Ferulic acid (FA) belongs to the family of phenolic acids and is very abundant in fruits and vegetables. Over the past years, several studies have shown that FA acts as a potent antioxidant by scavenging free radicals and enhancing the cell stress response through the up-regulation of cytoprotective systems, e.g. heme oxygenase-1, heat shock protein 70, extracellular signal-regulated kinase 1/2 and the proto-oncogene Akt. Furthermore, FA was shown to inhibit the expression and/or activity of cytotoxic enzymes, including inducible nitric oxide synthase, caspases and cyclooxygenase-2.

Ferulic acid: Pharmacological and toxicological aspects

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0278691513008466

Now, when it comes to certain deleterious effects of the Spike Protein, there are two that FA shows particular promise in dealing with. One is FA’s ability to chelate iron, which may prove very useful in ameliorating the massive iron release the Spike Protein induces.

In the current study, we evaluated the iron chelating capacity of ferulic acid and caffeic acid in the brain tissues of iron-overloaded mice. The mice received iron dextran intraperitoneally four times a week for 6 weeks. Next, blood samples were taken from the mice. In addition, brain tissues were excised for tissue staining as well as total iron and catalase (CAT) activity assessment. Ferulic acid and caffeic acid significantly decreased iron content in both brain and serum samples. Ferulic acid decreased iron by 50 and 51% more than the iron dextran-treated mice and by 43 and 2% more than desferal (DFO)-treated mice in serum and brain, respectively.

The natural iron chelators’ ferulic acid and caffeic acid rescue mice’s brains from side effects of iron overload

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC9614107/

The other Spike-specific action of FA I would like to discuss is its ability to naturally diminish pathogenic targets of the Spike Protein within the body. Specifically, FA inhibits TLR4, ACE and EGFR.

FA inhibited the expression of TLR4, ACE and EGFR

The activity of A549 cells after FA treatment was firstly measured by CCK-8 assay to exclude false positive results caused by the cytotoxicity of FA. No cytotoxic effect on cell viability was evident with increased FA concentration (Figure 6A). Consequently, FA in non-toxic concentrations (10, 20, and 40 μM) were used for the following experiments. Research has demonstrated that COVID-19 infection can lead to a deadly inflammatory response in the host’s body. To investigate the impact of FA on the main target during this inflammatory state, we examined the expression of core target mRNA in A549 cells when exposed to TNF-α stimulation. As depicted in (Figure 6B-G), TLR4, ACE, EGFR, F2, MPO, and STAT3 expression increased significantly under TNF-α stimulation. However, FA effectively inhibited this increase in a dose-dependent manner. These findings align with the results of our molecular docking study. These findings suggest that FA may play a key role in controlling immune responses by influencing the expression of these central targets.

Exploring the potential mechanisms of Ferulic Acid for treating COVID-19 based on Network Pharmacology and Molecular Docking as well as experimental verification

https://www.nrfhh.com/Exploring-the-potential-mechanisms-of-Ferulic-Acid-for-treating-COVID-19-based-on,166756,0,2.html

Here we have discussed another inexpensive and widely available nutraceutical which may not only help those suffering from an episode of acute COVID, but also those suffering from Long COVID and/or Spike Protein disease/injury. It is wonderful that Nature provides us with a safe and (actually) effective iron chelator to combat yet another of the Spike Protein’s deleterious effects. Please remember that this is a work of medical research and not medical advice. Always consult your primary care provider before using any medication or supplement. Please have a blessed weekend.

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