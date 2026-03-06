Dietary fiber supplementation alleviates the metabolic derangements associated with Western diet-induced obesity.

A) Schematic of the experimental design. B) Body weight. C) Percent change in body weight at 19 weeks with respect to baseline. D) Fat mass and lean mass at the indicated times. E) Food intake at the 12-13 week time point. F) Weights of subcutaneous and epididymal adipose tissues. G) Representative images of H & E-stained subcutaneous adipose tissue, average area of individual adipocytes, and number of adipocytes per image. H) Ad lib glucose levels measured throughout the study. I) 8-week fasting glucose and insulin levels. J) 8-week fasting and 19-week ad lib, triglycerides and NEFA levels. K) 19-week HOMA-IR. L) IP-GTT measured after 10 weeks on the diet, with corresponding AUC and insulin levels, and AUC during the first 30 minutes of the test. M) ITT with glucose clearance. Data are mean ± SEM; n=7-10 per group for B, C, F, H, K, L, M; n=3-5 per group for week 8 and n=8 per group for week 12 measurements for D; n=7-8 per group for E; n=4-5 per group for G; n=4-5 per group for week 8 and n=6-10 per group for week 19 measurements for J. Data were analyzed by 2-way ANOVA Mixed-effects analysis with Bonferroni post-hoc tests for B and E, Dunnett for D, L and M or 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post-hoc analysis for C and F, Dunnett for G and I-K, and insulin and glucose AUCs presented in panel L with pair-wise comparisons (WD vs each WD-FF group). NEFA, non-esterified fatty acid; HOMA-IR, homeostasis model assessment of insulin resistance; IP-GTT, intraperitoneal glucose tolerance test; AUC, area under the curve; ITT, insulin tolerance test; ANOVA, analysis of variance. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.005; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001.

Over two years ago we discussed how dietary fiber could reduce endotoxemia and help those with Acute COVID by improving gut barrier function, which is compromised by the Spike Protein. I also posited that dietary fiber could prevent the development of Long COVID. Now Monash University in Australia is researching just that.

In the course of my research, I have also discovered that fermentable fiber may alleviate the metabolic dysfunction induced by the Western Diet. Naturally, this plays into preventing/alleviating COVID/Spike Protein disease/damage as it is well-known that metabolic syndrome is a prime underlying condition in those with severe COVID and Long COVID. A new study from January suggests this alleviation.

In this study, we used a 19-week exposure to three different purified fermentable fibers supplemented in the obesogenic WD to assess their effects on WD-induced metabolic derangement (Figure 1A). Mice exposed only to the WD (deprived of any fermentable fiber, Suppl. Table 1) served as the control. Relative to the WD, WD supplemented with 20% (w/w) fermentable fiber (FF) caused a marked reduction in weight gain (Figure 1B-C). Among the three FFs, the guar gum-supplemented diet (WD-GG) resulted in the greatest decline in weight gain, while the least decline was observed with fructooligosaccharide (WD-FOS) supplementation (Figure 1C). FFs also improved glycemic control. Ad lib (Figure 1H) and fasting blood glucose (Figure 1I), HOMA-IR (Figure 1K), and glucose intolerance (Figure 1L) were significantly lower in FF supplemented groups.

For those readers who may not know the distinction, we will define fermentable fiber.

Fermentable fiber is another name for soluble fiber, the type of dietary fiber that can be broken down and fermented by beneficial gut bacteria in the colon. This type of fiber is found in fruits and vegetables, oats, and bran. Insoluble fiber, found in whole grains, beans, and nuts, is also important for your health. Some foods, such as potatoes, contain both kinds of fiber. When you consume foods rich in fermentable fiber, the fiber molecules are broken down by bacteria in the colon. This process requires the bacteria to digest the fiber, releasing gases (such as carbon dioxide and methane) and short-chain fatty acids as byproducts. The fermentation is primarily carried out by beneficial gut bacteria, such as Bifidobacteria and Lactobacilli. These bacteria thrive on the fiber as a source of energy and nutrients. Fermentable fiber in your diet has health benefits. You can end up with more beneficial gut bacteria, lower cholesterol, less inflammation, and better controlled blood sugar.

We know a mechanism by which FFs may prevent severe Acute and Long COVID. It increases tight junction expression in the gut, improving the gut barrier, and preventing endotoxemia. It also reduces inflammation in the gut, which is also well-known to occur in COVID/Spike Protein exposure.

Objective: This study investigated the effects of fermentable DF, guar gum (GG), and partially hydrolyzed GG (PHGG) on the epithelial tight junction (TJ) barrier and inflammation in a murine model of dextran sodium sulfate (DSS)–induced colitis. Methods: In Expt. 1, male, 7-wk-old BALB/c mice weighing ∼21 g were fed diets with 0%, 5%, and 10% GG for 12 d and administered distilled water with 2% DSS for 7 d beginning 5 d after the start of feeding. In Expt. 2, mice were provided diets with or without 10% PHGG and GG for 13 d and administered distilled water with 2% DSS for 8 d from 5 d after the start of feeding. In Expt. 3, mice were provided diets with or without 10% PHGG and GG for 14 d without DSS administration. Colitis score, colon TJ proteins, and fecal SCFA concentrations were analyzed. Results: In Expts. 1 and 2, the clinical score in the DSS group was ∼100% greater than that in the DSS+10% GG and PHGG groups on days 12 and 13 (P < 0.01). The DSS+10% GG and PHGG groups showed ∼110%, 60%, 120%, and 110% greater (P < 0.05) expression of occludin and claudin 3, 4, and 7, respectively, in the colon than did the DSS group. The DSS+10% GG and PHGG groups had greater total fecal SCFA concentrations (25.1 and 12.0 mmol/L) than did the DSS group (3.3 mmol/L) on day 9 (P < 0.01). TJ protein expression did not differ between groups in Expt. 3. Conclusion: These findings suggest that microbial metabolites of PHGG and GG, and possibly SCFAs, reduce intestinal barrier defects and inflammation in colitic mice.

And so, we arrive at an ongoing study that is looking into the use of fermentable fiber to treat/prevent Long COVID. This study focuses on ameliorating symptoms by focusing on the gut microbiota benefits of FF. It would be helpful if they would also look into the tight junction benefits (gut barrier) as well.

Previous studies found that fermentable fibre helps modulate immune responses and contributes to the overall health of the gut microbiome. Gut microbiota feed on fermentable fibre as a key fuel source. The two fibre types we will use are inulin and resistant starch (starch that isn’t digested in the small intestine), which are easily fermented in the gut. The byproducts — or metabolites — generated by this fermentation include short-chain fatty acids such as butyrate. Previous studies have shown that patients with chronic fatigue syndrome, which has similar symptoms to long COVID, have reduced levels of short-chain fatty acids and suffer from an imbalanced gut microbiota. We also know from animal studies that supplementing the diet with fermentable fibre boosts the production of butyrate and other short-chain fatty acids, and that these metabolites then act on immune cells to ameliorate symptoms of SARS-CoV-2 infection. We plan to give people suffering from long COVID a fermentable-fibre intervention to explore whether these same effects occur. We will analyse how the immune cells of each participant respond to the boost in short-chain fatty acids, and we will also ask patients to track their long COVID symptoms over three weeks.

We have yet another inexpensive and widely available potentially strong therapeutic that everyone can start being cognizant of – today. A comforting Minestrone beckons! Please have a blessed weekend.