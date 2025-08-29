WMC Research

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Steve's avatar
Steve
1d

Thank you Walter. May God bless you and continue to guide you in your work. Peace.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Tim Holmes's avatar
Tim Holmes
1d

Congrats on utilizing the study. I experienced it anecdotally. Thankfully im fighting the Shed version and not the actual Shot.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Walter M Chesnut
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture