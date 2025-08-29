Pathways involved in the pathogenesis of spike-protein induced damage and available therapeutic pathways.

Two and a half years ago we discussed Fasting in a Friday Hope post. That post focused on removing senescent cells and reducing ROS. Since then, so much has been learned about additional benefits of Fasting in relation to SARS-CoV-2 and its Spike Protein. Those benefits will be the focus of today's post.

First, looking at the above graphic, you will notice that we have already discussed most, if not all, of the therapeutic pathways identified. And yes, Nattokinase (and other therapeutics) is a fantastic gift for degrading the Spike Protein. So, it would make sense to give that “signal” an “amplifier.” Finding ways to increase protein degradation should go a long way towards enhancing the Spike-dissolving abilities of Nattokinase.

Fasting is a trump card for inducing the body’s protein-degrading machinery. This process is called Authophagy. And it works extremely well for dealing with SARS-CoV-2, Long COVID and Spike Protein disease/injury.

Removal of spike protein can be accomplished in part by autophagy (Halma et al., 2023b), which can be upregulated via various interventions (Fig. 3). Additionally, there are also some specific compounds that may be taken to hasten the removal of spike protein. There are multiple points at which autophagy can be influenced, as there are many genes and signaling mechanisms regulating autophagy. The factors which influence autophagy are broadly broken into two classes, lifestyle (fasting) and pharmacological. In the context of acute Covid-19 infection, periodic fasting is associated with a lower severity of Covid-19 outcomes (Horne et al., 2022). Impaired fasting glucose and diabetes are also associated with lower anti-spike antibody titers after vaccination (Islam et al., 2022), which may be a proxy measurement associated with a poorer response to Covid-19 infection. Elevated blood glucose is also associated with slower clearance of SARS-CoV-2 omicron infection (Zhang et al., 2022). The worsening of infection outcomes with lowered metabolic parameters in cases of acute infection may support the efficacy of fasting for the treatment of long Covid.

Exploring autophagy in treating SARS-CoV-2 spike protein-related pathology

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2666396124000074

As mentioned above, Fasting is effective in treating Long COVID. There is much evidence for this, including a randomized crossover trial.

The findings of this clinical trial demonstrate that a more-intense Fasting regimen of daily 16:8 TRE and once-per-week ≈1.5-day water-only fasting combined with a no-added-sugar diet reduces LC symptoms more than a less-intense 14:10 TRE diet. It also shows that both the more intense Fasting intervention and the less-intense TRE intervention were effective in reducing LC symptoms across the full 10-weeks of the clinical trial. To our knowledge, this is the first randomized trial to directly address whether intermittent fasting reduces or resolves symptoms of LC and the first to compare a mild and more intense fasting protocol.

And the hypothesized reason? Autophagy.

While the mechanisms by which the wide variety of LC symptoms are ameliorated are unknown, the induction of autophagy is likely a significant factor because it can decrease inflammation and increase viral clearance27,38,41. Nutrient depletion during short-term fasting likely induces transient macroautophagy, degrading a percentage of viral proteins in infected cells, enhancing antigen presentation and stimulating antiviral immune responses39. Further, the detection of viral RNA by pathogen recognition receptors stimulates innate immunity, autophagy and localized inflammation via Type I Interferons39,54,55,56. Type I Interferon production signals neighboring cells and activates hundreds of Interferon Simulated Genes; many of which have antiviral effects against RNA viruses57. Autophagy is integral to the process of viral antigen presentation via MHC-II and promotes antigen presentation to T Helper cells that direct immune responses including activation of cytotoxic T cells and NK cells. Autophagy also enhances antigen presentation on MHC-Class 1 to cytotoxic T cells via cross-presentation58. Hence, it is likely that antiviral immune responses induced via fasting selectively target tissues and cells with SARS-CoV-2 viral persistence.

Intermittent fasting and a no-sugar diet for Long COVID symptoms: a randomized crossover trial

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-025-07461-0

Yet, we have also learned that the Spike Protein activates mTOR, which is a pathway associated with inducing and accelerating the diseases of aging. Fasting, along with exercise, blunts this pathway.

The integration of combined aerobic exercise and intermittent fasting (IF) has emerged as a strategy for the prevention and management of obesity, including its associated health issues such as age-related metabolic diseases. This study aimed to examine the potential of combined aerobic exercise and IF as a preventative strategy against cellular senescence by targeting mTOR and Bcl-2 levels in obese females. The study results showed that a combination of aerobic exercise and IF significantly decreased mTOR levels (−1.26 ± 0.79 ng/mL) compared to the control group (−0.08 ± 1.33 ng/mL; p ≤ 0.05).

Combined Aerobic Exercise with Intermittent Fasting Is Effective for Reducing mTOR and Bcl-2 Levels in Obese Females

https://www.mdpi.com/2075-4663/12/5/116

We have seen that there are several therapeutics and lifestyle changes which have multiple benefits in treating the diseases of SARS-CoV-2 and its Spike Protein. In addition to fasting, Vitamin D and Quercetin have shown to be beneficial in many ways. Increasingly, we see a set of core supplements and actions we may need to adhere to to maintain our health. Of course, diet regimens may be risky for some individuals. Always consult your primary care provider before embarking on a diet or using any medication or supplement.

