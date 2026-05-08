Eriocitrin is a potent citrus flavonoid glycoside found in lemon peels, which acts as a precursor to eriodictyol.

We have yet another flavonoid which presents many potential therapeutic benefits for Acute COVID, Long COVID and those affected by Spike Protein disease/injury. Eriodictyol is a flavanone abundant in citrus fruits and several medicinal plants. A growing body of research suggests it may modulate pathways relevant to fibrosis, oxidative stress, viral entry, and neurodegeneration.

Eriodictyol is a flavonoid that belongs to a subclass of flavanones and is widespread in citrus fruits, vegetables, and medicinally important plants. ER is a flavanone mainly extracted from yerba Santa Clause (Eriodictyon californicum), a plant local to North America [8]. ER is one of the four flavanones isolated from this plant as having taste-altering properties, the other three being sterubin, homoeriodictyol, and its sodium salt [9]. ER is likewise found in Eupatorium arnottianum [10], its glycosides (eriocitrin) in lemons and Rosa canina [11], and in the twigs of Millettia duchesnei [9]. ER has also been reported to be extracted from the stem bark of Piptadeniastrum africanum plant, which is widely used in African traditional remedies [12].

Pharmacological Activity of Eriodictyol: The Major Natural Polyphenolic Flavanone

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC7752289/

One aspect of this flavonoid, in the context of SARS-CoV-2, is its ability to downregulate the two cell surface proteins the Spike needs to enter cells; ACE2 and TMPRSS2.

Among the phytochemicals in A. argyi, eriodictyol and umbelliferone were identified to target transmembrane serine protease 2 (TMPRSS2) and angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (ACE2) proteins, the essential factors for the cellular entry of SARS-CoV-2, in both FRET-based enzymatic assays and molecular docking analyses. These two ingredients of A. argyi suppressed the infection of ACE2-expressed HEK-293 T cells with lentiviral-based pseudo-particles (Vpp) expressing wild-type and variants of SARS-CoV-2 spike (S) protein (SARS-CoV-2 S-Vpp) via interrupting the interaction between S protein and cellular receptor ACE2 and reducing the expressions of ACE2 and TMPRSS2. Oral administration with umbelliferone efficiently prevented the SARS-CoV-2 S-Vpp-induced inflammation in the lung tissues of BALB/c mice. Eriodictyol and umbelliferone, the phytochemicals of Artemisia argyi, potentially suppress the cellular entry of SARS-CoV-2 by preventing the protein binding activity of the S protein to ACE2.

Umbelliferone and eriodictyol suppress the cellular entry of SARS-CoV-2

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC10304356/

For those who are suffering from the fibrotic effects of the Spike Protein, Eriodictyol may be of therapeutic value as it also downregulates TGF-β and reduces collagen deposition in a rat study from 2024.

Eriodictyol administration in DOX-treated rats reduced their fasting glucose levels and increased food intake, final body weight, and kidney weight, improved kidney function, prevented glomerular and tubular damage, and reduced collagen deposition and renal TGF-β1 mRNA levels.

Eriodictyol attenuates doxorubicin-induced nephropathy by activating the AMPK/Nrf2 signalling pathway

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2225411023001177

Let’s now add to this an additional benefit of Eriodictyol; it suppresses Aβ aggregation and Tau phosphorylation in the brains of APP/PS1 mice. This may prove to be a useful therapeutic in dealing with the amyloidogenic properties of the Spike Protein.

Eriodictyol obviously ameliorated cognitive deficits in APP/PS1 mice, and suppressed Aβ aggregation and Tau phosphorylation in the brains of APP/PS1 mice. Moreover, eriodictyol inhibited Tau hyperphosphorylation and neurotoxicity in HT-22 cells induced by Aβ1–42 oligomer. Furthermore, eriodictyol exerted an antiferroptosis effect both in vivo and in vitro, and its mechanism may be associated with the activation of the Nrf2/HO-1 signaling pathway. Additionally, further experiments explained that the activation of Nrf2/HO-1 signaling pathway by eriodictyol treatment mediated by VDR. Conclusions Eriodictyol alleviated memory impairment and AD-like pathological changes by activating the Nrf2/HO-1 signaling pathway through a mechanism mediated by VDR, which provides a new possibility for the treatment of AD.

Eriodictyol ameliorates cognitive dysfunction in APP/PS1 mice by inhibiting ferroptosis via vitamin D receptor-mediated Nrf2 activation

https://link.springer.com/article/10.1186/s10020-022-00442-3

Beyond the SARS-CoV-2 and Spike-specific benefits of Eriodictyol, it appears that this flavonoid is just simply good for us. Interestingly, in June of 2020 a review was published that discusses the overall health benefits of Eriodictyol. And, interestingly, these benefits directly counter many of the deleterious effects of the Spike Protein.

Eriodictyol is a flavonoid in the flavanones subclass. It is abundantly present in a wide range of medicinal plants, citrus fruits, and vegetables that are considered to have potential health importance. Having the considerable medicinal properties, eriodictyol has been predicted to clarify the mode of action in various cellular and molecular pathways. Evidence for the existing therapeutic roles of eriodictyol includes antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, anti-cancer, neuroprotective, cardioprotective, anti-diabetic, anti-obesity, hepatoprotective, and miscellaneous. Therefore, this review aims to present the recent evidence regarding the mechanisms of action of eriodictyol in different signaling pathways in a specific disease condition. In view of the immense therapeutic effects, eriodictyol may serve as a potential drug source to enhance community health standards.

The pharmacological and biological roles of eriodictyol

https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s12272-020-01243-0

As Yao, et al noted; I will definitely be enjoying more lemon-based drinks this summer.

Eriocitrin is a major phytonutrient in lemon fruits that carries exceptional antioxidant nature that may lower lipid levels, have antitumor and anti-inflammatory properties (Fig. 3), and have a long-lasting history of savoring foods and drinks [21],

Eriocitrin: A review of pharmacological effects https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0753332222009520

Thank you, as always, for your dialogue, readership, and support. I know there is always more to discover. Sharing knowledge with friends makes it all worthwhile. After all, who truly enjoys a fine meal on their own? It’s a shared experience that makes it memorable – and meaningful. Please have a blessed weekend.

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