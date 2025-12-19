Emodin’s potential in human disease treatment

We have yet another natural therapeutic which inhibits Spike Protein entry and ameliorates the damage that it (and aging) may cause. May I please introduce you to Emodin, which can be found in one of my favorite pie ingredients: Rhubarb!

Emodin (6-methyl-1,3,8-trihydroxyanthraquinone) is an organic compound. Classified as an anthraquinone, it can be isolated from rhubarb, buckthorn, and Japanese knotweed (Reynoutria japonica syn. Polygonum cuspidatum).[2] Emodin is particularly abundant in the roots of the Chinese rhubarb (Rheum palmatum), knotweed and knotgrass (Polygonum cuspidatum and Polygonum multiflorum) as well as Hawaii ‘au’auko’i cassia seeds or coffee weed (Semen cassia).[3] It is specifically isolated from Rheum palmatum L.[4] It is also produced by many species of fungi, including members of the genera Aspergillus, Pyrenochaeta, and Pestalotiopsis, inter alia. The common name is derived from Rheum emodi, a taxonomic synonym of Rheum australe (Himalayan rhubarb), and synonyms include emodol, frangula emodin, rheum emodin, 3-methyl-1,6,8-trihydroxyanthraquinone, Schüttgelb (Schuttgelb), and Persian Berry Lake.[5]

Emodin

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Emodin

I discovered Emodin in my ongoing quest to find natural therapeutics which may protect the Endothelium. Additionally, Emodin is also antiatherosclerotic.

In a zebrafish model established on a high-fat diet, emodin treatment was effective in reducing lipid accumulation in blood vessels and liver and inhibiting the inflammatory response of vascular neutrophils. The specific mechanism was found to enhance low-density lipoprotein uptake, reverse cholesterol transport, and inhibit cholesterol synthesis (Wang et al., 2016; He et al., 2022). The lipid-lowering effect of emodin is similar to that of simvastatin, and additionally, it also restores aortic endothelial function and improves antioxidant capacity (Wu et al., 2021). Emodin induces apoptosis in VSMCs and exerts antismooth muscle cell proliferation effects. It also increases the production of ROS in cells and upregulates the level of p53 protein in a dose-dependent manner and has therapeutic potential for progressive arterial restenosis caused by abnormal proliferation and migration of vascular smooth muscle (Wang et al., 2007). Thus, emodin exerts antiatherosclerotic effects by exerting lipid-modulating, endothelial-protective, and antiinflammatory effects to attenuate and stabilize atherosclerotic plaques.

Emodin in cardiovascular disease: The role and therapeutic potential

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC9816479/

Imagine the great joy I experienced when I also discovered that Emodin prevents SARS Spike from binding to our cells. A double blessing – no Spike entry is obviously extremely good for endothelial health. This was known in 2006.

Emodin, an anthraquinone compound derived from genus Rheum and Polygonum, significantly blocked the S protein and ACE2 interaction in a dose-dependent manner. It also inhibited the infectivity of S protein-pseudotyped retrovirus to Vero E6 cells. These findings suggested that emodin may be considered as a potential lead therapeutic agent in the treatment of SARS.

Emodin blocks the SARS coronavirus spike protein and angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 interaction

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC7114332/

Indeed, it blocks far more than just SARS.

Through reviewing studies on antiviral effect of emodin in the past decades, we found that emodin exhibits ability of inhibiting the infection and replication of more than 10 viruses in vitro and in vivo, including herpes simplex virus type 1 (HSV-1) and type 2 (HSV-2), human cytomegalovirus (HCMV), Epstein-Barr virus (EBV), coxsackievirus B (CVB), hepatitis B virus (HBV), influenza A virus (IAV), SARS-CoV, viral haemorrhagic septicaemia rhabdovirus (VHSV), enterovirus 71 (EV71), dengue virus serotype 2 (DENV-2) and Zika virus (ZIKV).

Promising Role of Emodin as Therapeutics to Against Viral Infections

https://www.frontiersin.org/journals/pharmacology/articles/10.3389/fphar.2022.902626/full

And it blocks SARS-CoV-2 Spike, as well.

This work investigates emodin interaction with the Spike protein to provide a mechanistic explanation of such inhibition. A 3D molecular modeling approach consisting of docking simulations, pharmacophoric analysis and molecular dynamics was used. The plausible mechanism is described as an interaction of emodin at the protein–protein interface which destabilizes the viral protein-target receptor complex. This analysis has been extended to the Spike protein of the coronavirus responsible for the current pandemic hypothesizing emodin’s functional conservation. This solid knowledge-based foothold provides a possible mechanistic rationale of the antiviral activity of emodin as a future basis for the potential development of efficient antiviral cognate compounds. Data gaps and future work on emodin-related adverse effects in parallel to its antiviral pharmacology are explored.

Preventing the Interaction between Coronaviruses Spike Protein and Angiotensin I Converting Enzyme 2: An In Silico Mechanistic Case Study on Emodin as a Potential Model Compound

https://www.mdpi.com/2076-3417/10/18/6358

There are several other properties which Emodin possesses that can combat the effects of the Spike Protein. I would like to discuss two of them. First, Emodin is able to inhibit Aβ production. As we know, the Spike Protein is amyloidogenic.

3.1. Natural compounds for AD by reducing Aβ production 3.1.1. Emodin Although Emodin did not reduce plasma homocysteine levels, it reduced Aβ and tau phosphorylation levels, decreased levels of β-site amyloid precursor protein cleavage enzyme 1 (BACE1), and increased protein phosphatase 2 A (PP2A) activity. Therefore, Emodin represents a novel potential candidate agent for hyperhomocysteinemia (HHcy)-induced dementia and AD-like features [42].

Exploring the therapeutic potential of natural compounds for Alzheimer’s disease: Mechanisms of action and pharmacological properties

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0753332223012040

The other is that Emodin suppresses the development of many types of cancer, which is relevant to, as we also know, the Spike Protein’s oncogenic capacities.

Emodin suppresses the development of many types of cancer [31,32,33,34,35] by regulating expression of genes associated with carcinogenesis, apoptosis, proliferation, invasion and metastasis of cancer cells (Figure 3). Dumit et al. [36] determined the effects of emodin on the redox state of cells and on mitochondrial homeostasis. They found that cells with efficient respiratory metabolism are less susceptible to emodin, whereas cells under glycolytic metabolism are more vulnerable to this compound. They also documented that emodin causes oxidative stress that particularly disturbs cancer cells.

The Health Benefits of Emodin, a Natural Anthraquinone Derived from Rhubarb—A Summary Update

https://www.mdpi.com/1422-0067/22/17/9522

Yet again, I am in awe of Nature’s bounty. For years I have been posting about therapeutics which may help us in our fight against SARS-CoV-2 and its Spike Protein. Still, week after week, Nature has proven itself a near inexhaustible trove of preventive and healing resources. Please have a blessed weekend – and perhaps a slice or two of Stawberry-Rhubarb pie! Of course, please remember that this is a work of medical research and not medical advice. Emodin, as with all supplements and medications, should be used only under the advice and supervision of your primary health care provider.

Thank you, as always, for your continued support, dialog, and readership. A great Thank You to our one new paid subscriber since Monday. Each week, between now and Christmas, I am asking if at least one reader or subscriber would please become a Founding Member paid subscriber of this Substack. Please consider becoming a paid subscriber, donating crypto, or donating via PayPal.