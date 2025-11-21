Modulating Fibrosis: The graphs represent Col1a1 (A), MMP2 (B), MMP9 (C) mRNA expression (RTqPCR analysis) and Col1a1 (D) (Western blot analysis), MMP2 (E), MMP9 (F) protein levels (ELISA assay) in IM-HCF cells stimulated with TGF-β1 (10 ng/ml) and treated with EA (1 µM), PA (1 µM) and EA+PA. The data are expressed as the means and SD. *p < 0.05 vs CTRL; #p < 0.05 vs TGF-β1.

Pomegranate is renowned for its health benefits. Many readers of this Substack may be aware of some, if not all, of its documented benefits mentioned in the subtitle to this post. However, not everyone may be aware that Ellagic Acid, the main component of Pomegranate, inhibits SARS-CoV-2 replication while blunting inflammatory pathways and fibrosis activated by the Spike Protein.

First, let’s discuss Ellagic Acid.

Ellagic acid (EA) was first discovered in 1831 by the French chemist and pharmacist Henri Braconnot who named it “acide ellagique” from the reverse-read word “galle” [1]. However, the presence of this substance in plants was not clearly understood until the early 20th century, when it was prepared from various plant sources such as oak bark, valonea, pomegranate (Punica granatum L.), divi-divi (Caesalpinia coriaria (Jacq.) Willd.), myrobalan (Terminalia catappa L.), and algarrobilla (Prosopis humilis Hook.) [1]. At present, EA is known as a naturally occurring bioactive and pharmacologically active polyphenolic compound that is abundant in many taxonomically diverse plant groups, mainly among eudicotyledons [2–4]. In recent decades, EA is attracting great attention due to its pronounced antioxidant [15–23], anti-inflammatory [24–29], antimutagenic [30–33], and antiproliferative properties [34–39] and its therapeutic potential in the treatment of several human diseases. Numerous studies have shown that EA may be involved in regulating a spectrum of cellular signaling pathways to prevent, mitigate, or slow down the progression of chronic disorders, including cardiovascular [40–43] and neurodegenerative diseases [44–47], diabetes [48–51], and cancer [38, 52–54].

Ellagic Acid: A Review on Its Natural Sources, Chemical Stability, and Therapeutic Potential

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC8885183/

In treating/preventing SARS-CoV-2, Ellagic Acid (EA) goes right to the source. EA inhibits the main protease of SARS-CoV-2. In other words, let’s say you have a block of chocolate that needs to be cut into pieces to fill a box of chocolates. EA prevents your cutting machine from performing its task. The result being – no box of chocolates! (No functioning SARS-CoV-2 virions).

Ellagic acid is a tetracyclic polyphenol that is abundant in berries and nuts (Daniel et al., 1989), and it was also previously predicted to inhibit SARS–CoV-2 3CLpro, although only in-silico (Khalifa et al., 2020, Ni et al., 2021). The present study confirms the strong inhibitory activity of ellagic acid against this protease in-vitro, with an IC50 in the micromolar range. The binding of ellagic acid to 3CLpro was confirmed by SPR using a two-state kinetics model, with a measured KD of 311 ± 69 µM. We have therefore demonstrated that ellagic acid as a low micromolar SARS-CoV-2 3CLpro inhibitor that is suitable for further crystallographic studies.

Inhibition of the SARS-CoV-2 3CLpro main protease by plant polyphenols

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0308814621026005

For those who have been afflicted by Spike Protein disease/injury, EA offers much promise. As the Spike Protein activates all major inflammatory pathways of chronic disease, finding therapeutics to counter this is important. EA quells the NF-kB and COX-2 inflammatory pathways.

Ellagic acid (EA)—a phenolic compound isolated from pomegranate with a relative molecular weight of 302.19 Dalton and molecular formula C14H6O8—has a wide range of biological activities, including antioxidant, anticancer, anti-inflammatory, and antimicrobial functions [29]. Numerous experimental studies reported on the antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties of EA and its effectiveness in treating acute inflammation, alcoholic liver, airway inflammation, and colitis [30,31,32,33]. Moreover, the oral administration of EA is safe and harmless, with a low degree of toxicity [34]. Based on these characteristics, EA has the potential to be used as an anti-tumor or anti-inflammatory agent. Previous studies indicated that EA suppresses the NF-κB and COX-2 pathways and, as such, limits induction of TNF-α [35,36]. EA can reduce the levels of NO, MDA, IL-1β, and TNF-α, inhibit the expression of COX-2 and NF-κB, and induce the production of GSH and IL-10, which has a protective effect on carrageenan-induced acute inflammation in mice [30]. Moreover, EA was shown to possess nephroprotective effects in a rodent model with lead-induced toxicity through its ability to suppress the NF-κB and COX-2 pathways [37] and subsequent inhibition of TNF-α, IL-6, and COX-2 [38].

Serum Metabolomics and NF-κB Pathway Analysis Revealed the Antipyretic Mechanism of Ellagic Acid on LPS-Induced Fever in Rabbits

https://www.mdpi.com/2218-1989/14/8/407

One other aspect of EA’s therapeutic worth is its ability to modulate fibrosis. As readers of this Substack are well aware, the Spike Protein has been shown to induce/progress fibrosis. The quoted text below references the above figure.

mRNA and protein levels of Collagen1a1, MMP2 and MMP9 were studied to investigate the anti-fibrotic effects of EA, PA or their combination. A marked increase of mRNA expression of all tested pro-fibrotic markers was detected in IM-HCF cells stimulated with TGF-β1 (Fig. 4A–C); EA and PA, alone or in combination, significantly reduced Collagen1a1 and MMPs 2/9 mRNA expression compared to TGF-β1-challenged cells (Fig. 4A–C), thus demonstrating their ability in modulating these pro-fibrotic markers. These anti-fibrotic effects were also confirmed in the mature protein of MMPs 2/9 thus a significant reduction of the TGF-β1-induced protein levels was observed following EA, PA and EA+PA treatment, whereas Collagen1a1 protein expression was significantly decreased just following PA and EA+PA treatment (Fig. 4D–F).

Anti-oxidant and anti-inflammatory effects of ellagic and punicic acid in an in vitro model of cardiac fibrosis

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0753332223004547

I greatly enjoy Pomegranate juice, however I rarely drink it as its sugar levels are quite high. One serving contains 31-34 grams of sugar. Eating the whole fruit is a much better alternative for enjoying its benefits. Of course, as with any supplement or medication, always consult your primary care provider before use. As we so often find, Nature offers us myriad ways to combat SARS-CoV-2 and its Spike Protein. I hope a certain synergy among them may heal those afflicted with Spike Protein injury/disease. I will continue searching. Please have a blessed weekend.

