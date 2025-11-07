Time response of contact inhibition antiviral activity of F18D EC16 nasal formulation in saline containing 1.25 mM (0.1%) EC16 (n = 3) with an initial OC43 viral titer of log 7.75–9.5. This formulation was incubated with virus at a 1:9 ratio (virus to formulation) for 1, 5, and 15 min before 10× serial dilutions and TCID50 assay. The antiviral activity was calculated and expressed as log10 reduction ± standard deviation.

Almost three years ago we discussed how EGCG (the tea catechin) has the ability to inhibit the formation of amyloid fibrils.

Friday Hope: EGCG (Found in Tea) Inhibits Fibrillization and SARS-CoV-2 Replication

This ties in with our discussion of Quercetin last week, which also inhibits amyloid fibrillation. Looking more closely at EGCG, we find that it offers far more therapeutically in dealing with SARS-COV-2 and its Spike Protein. It inhibits one of the chronic disease pathways that the Spike Protein activates, it blocks the Spike Protein by binding to ACE2 and it may relieve the neurological symptoms of Long COVID.

First, a primer or refresher on EGCG for those who may not fully understand what EGCG is.

The compound (–)-epigallocatechin-3-gallate (EGCG) is the major catechin found in green tea [Camellia sinensis L. Ktze. (Theaceae)]. This polyphenolic compound and several related catechins are believed to be responsible for the health benefits associated with the consumption of green tea. The potential health benefits ascribed to green tea and EGCG include antioxidant effects, cancer chemoprevention, improving cardiovascular health, enhancing weight loss, protecting the skin from the damage caused by ionizing radiation, and others. The compound EGCG has been shown to regulate dozens of disease-specific molecular targets.

Epigallocatechin-3-gallate (EGCG): Chemical and biomedical perspectives

This catechin can help us treat SARS-CoV-2 and its Spike Protein at virtually every stage of infection – including the prevention of infection. EGCG binds to ACE2 with such strength that it “gets there first,” preventing the Spike Protein from doing so. In the following quoted text, note that many other Friday Hope alumni are tested, yet none inhibit Spike binding more than EGCG.

Disrupting the SARS-CoV-2 spike binding to ACE2 could inhibit the coronavirus from entering ACE2-expressing human cells [31]. Based on this assumption, we used the ELISA technique to screen the interaction between SARS-CoV-2 spike RBD and ACE2 using a range of the following 10 phytochemicals: EGCG, EGC, ECG, EC, chlorogenic acid, genistein, quercetin, curcumin, resveratrol, and sulforaphane. In this context, we identified the potency of their inhibitory activity (Fig 1); within this framework, 20 μM and 100 μM of EGCG, as well as 100 μM of curcumin, significantly inhibited the binding of spike RBD to ACE2 (p < 0.01 and p < 0.05, respectively), whereas the other phytochemicals exhibited no significant effect on this interaction. Nevertheless, EGCG demonstrated the highest inhibitory activity against SARS-CoV-2 spike RBD binding to ACE2 (93.3%, 100 μM; 36.6%, 20 μM), whereas curcumin showed moderate activity (67.0%, 100 μM).

Epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG) attenuates severe acute respiratory coronavirus disease 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection by blocking the interaction of SARS-CoV-2 spike protein receptor-binding domain to human angiotensin-converting enzyme 2

Now let’s look at how EGCG may help with acute COVID disease and Long COVID. EGCG inhibits the NF-KB inflammatory pathway which the Spike Protein activates (see previous post). EGCG inhibits the activation of NF-kB at its source – DNA transcription. It abolishes its activator.

EGCG interferes with many disease-related signaling mechanisms, specifically by inhibiting a small number of targets, at biologically relevant concentrations delivered by dietary consumption [46]. Its beneficial effects in CVDs have been extensively tested experimentally and in prospective cohort studies [30, 47]. Our present findings reveal molecular details of the mechanism of EGCG-mediated inhibition of NF-κB. Prior in silico studies analyzed EGCG’s antioxidant activity [48] and interactions with proteasomes [49], human serum albumin [50], trypsin [51], and B-Raf [52], but the precise chemical mechanisms of its inhibition of NF-κB was unknown. We recently identified EGCG as a novel covalent NF-κB inhibitor [34], and here we revealed key parameters of its chemical reactivity including electrophilic Fukui ƒ+ function, in silico covalent binding, and generated the first known EGCG-NF-κB complex-based pharmacophore. The quantum mechanical parameters we computed revealed that EGCG-OS has electrophilicity index of 4.835 eV and reactivity index of 0.2156 eV with cysteine thiolate. Our density functional and chemical reactivity calculations showed that the B ring of EGCG-OS has properties that confer potential to participate in the Cys-alkylating 1,4-addition reaction. By molecular docking analyses, we found that EGCG covalently binds to NF-κB-p65 and abolishes its DNA binding.

Epigallocatechin Gallate (EGCG) – A Novel Covalent NF- κB Inhibitor: Structural and Molecular Characterization

There is one other potential for EGCG in treating Long COVID (as a nasal drug) which I would like to discuss. This is its potential to treat the neurological symptoms of Long COVID by viral inactivation and reducing inflammation in the CNS.

A saline-based nanoformulation containing 0.1% w/v EC16 was able to inactivate 99.9999% β-coronavirus OC43 on direct contact within 1 min. After a 10-min incubation of infected HNpECs with a formulation containing drug-grade EC16 (EGCG-4′ mono-palmitate or EC16m), OC43 viral replication was inhibited by 99%. In addition, all nanoformulations tested for their effect on cell viability were comparable to normal saline, a regularly used nasal irrigation solution. A 1-min incubation of an EC16 nanoformulation with either OC43 or 229E showed an altered viral structure. Conclusion: Nanoformulations containing EC16 showed properties compatible with nasal application to rapidly inactivate SARS-CoV-2 residing in the olfactory mucosa and to reduce inflammation in the CNS, pending additional formulation and safety studies.

Feasibility Study of Developing a Saline-Based Antiviral Nanoformulation Containing Lipid-Soluble EGCG: A Potential Nasal Drug to Treat Long COVID

Synergy is something I am a big fan of. We need studies looking at results from Quercetin and EGCG working together, as well as other therapeutics. On its own, as we have seen today, EGCG offers us much to help treat and prevent COVID, Long COVID and Spike Protein disease/injury. As for a tea source, I will suggest one of my favorites, from my favorite tea boutique.

Long Jing Zhejiang

Please have a blessed weekend (along with a few cups of green tea!).

