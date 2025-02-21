Pharmacological and therapeutic targets of Daphnetin (DAP).

In my continual search for natural therapeutics to prevent and treat Spike Protein injury and disease, I have discovered one which appears to be tailor-made for all pathologies Spike. This is the coumarin Daphnetin.

The list of DAP’s pharmacological activities virtually checks all of the boxes when it comes to treating COVID/Spike Protein disease/injuries. It is most impressive.

The DAP has been used to treat coagulation disorders, various skin diseases, rheumatoid arthritis (RA), cancer, lumbago, and fever (Tu et al., 2012; Wang et al., 2013). It exhibited numerous pharmacological activities, including analgesic, anti-pyretic (Singh et al., 2021a), anti-arthritic, anti-inflammatory, anti-oxidant (Qi et al., 2016; Lv et al., 2018), anti-proliferative (Fylaktakidou et al., 2004; Kostova et al., 2011), anti-bacterial (Cottigli et al., 2001), neuroprotective (Qi et al., 2016), cardio-protective, nephroprotective, stroke, coagulation disorders, ischemic brain injury, hepatoprotective and anti-cancer activities (Pinto and Silva, 2017; Zhang et al., 2018; Boulebd and Khodja, 2021) as mentioned in Figure 3 (above).

Daphnetin: A bioactive natural coumarin with diverse therapeutic potentials

https://www.frontiersin.org/journals/pharmacology/articles/10.3389/fphar.2022.993562/full

So, what is Daphnetin?

The DAP is derived from different Daphne species. Daphne is a genus comprising 70 to 95 species of perennial and evergreen shrubs of Thymelaeaceae family that is indigenous to India, Europe, and North Africa. These plants are renowned for their fragrant flowers and brilliantly colored fruit (Riveiro et al., 2010). DAP-8-glucoside is derived from D. odora in which it is formed from DAP-7-glucoside (Ueno and Saito, 1976; Halda et al., 1998). Other sources of DAP include D. gnidium (isolated from the leaves and stems), D. mezereum (synthesized from shoots), D. giraldii, D. Koreana Nakai, D. tangutica and D. oleoides. Seventeen compounds including DAP were isolated from D. oleoides (Brown, 1986; Riaz et al., 2016; Han et al., 2020; Khouchlaa et al., 2021). D. pedunculata leaves and stems are also sources of DAP (Moshiashvili et al., 2020) as shown in Figure 1. E. lathyris Linnaeus, ethnically known as “Euphorbia semen” in East Asia, is also a source of coumarins including DAP.

I highly recommend taking the time to thoroughly read the above referenced article, as it goes into much detail about how DAP’s therapeutic abilities in treating COVID/Spike disease and injuries. In particular, MS and Lupus effects are discussed as well as its ability to protect kidney, liver and lung.

Another important action of DAP is that it assists in denying the Spike Protein access to our bodies. It does this by taking away the “lock” it opens – ACE2.

This study screened approved drugs in China for their ability to downregulate ACE2. Daphnetin (DAP) was found to significantly reduce ACE2 mRNA and protein levels in PC9 cells. DAP exerts its inhibitory effects on ACE2 expression by targeting HIF-1α and JAK2, thereby impeding the transcription of the ACE2 gene. The SARS-CoV-2 pseudovirus infection assay confirmed that DAP-treated PC9 cells exhibited decreased susceptibility to viral infection. At therapeutic doses, DAP effectively lowers ACE2 expression in the respiratory systems of mice and humans. This suggests that DAP, already approved for other conditions, could be a new preventive measure against SARS-CoV-2, offering a cost-effective and accessible way to reduce SARS-CoV-2 spread.

Daphnetin may protect from SARS-CoV-2 infection by reducing ACE2

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC11680907/

No entry – no game for the Spike, which is exactly how we want it.

Furthermore, as COVID is more dangerous to those with high glucose levels, and it itself induces high glucose levels, DAP inhibits Extracellular Matrix (ECM) accumulation in high glucose states.

Our results demonstrated that daphnetin alleviated cell proliferation induced by high glucose (HG) in human mesangial cells (MCs). Daphnetin strikingly reduced reactive oxygen species (ROS) and malonaldehyde (MDA) levels, and induced the superoxide dismutase (SOD) activity in HG-stimulated MCs. Besides, the production of TNF-α, IL-1β, IL-6, fibronectin (FN) and collagen IV (Col IV) was also inhibited by daphnetin in HG-stimulated MCs. In addition, daphnetin enhanced the expression of nuclear factor-erythroid 2-related factor 2 (Nrf2) and inhibited the levels of p-Akt and p-p65 in HG-stimulated MCs. The results indicated that daphnetin inhibited HG-induced oxidative stress, inflammatory response, and ECM accumulation in human MCs.

Daphnetin inhibits high glucose-induced extracellular matrix accumulation, oxidative stress and inflammation in human glomerular mesangial cells

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/30595336/

Regardless of glucose state, DAP appears to still be protective of ECM homeostasis.

We examined the effects of daphnetin on splenocytes cultured in Th17 conditions, lung epithelial cells, and a mouse model of bleomycin (BLM)-induced pulmonary fibrosis. We identified that daphnetin inhibited IL-17A production in developing Th17 cells. We also found that daphnetin suppressed epithelial-to-mesenchymal transition (EMT) in TGF-β-treated BEAS2B cells through the regulation of AKT phosphorylation. In BLM-treated mice, the oral administration of daphnetin attenuated lung histopathology and improved lung mechanical functions. Our findings clearly demonstrated that daphnetin inhibited IL-17A and EMT both in vitro and in vivo, thereby protecting against BLM-induced pulmonary fibrosis. Taken together, these results suggest that daphnetin has potent therapeutic effects on lung fibrosis by modulating both Th17 differentiation and the TGF-β signaling pathway, and we thus expect daphnetin to be a drug candidate for the treatment of IPF.

Daphnetin Alleviates Bleomycin-Induced Pulmonary Fibrosis through Inhibition of Epithelial-to-Mesenchymal Transition and IL-17A

https://www.mdpi.com/2073-4409/12/24/2795

Perhaps the most puzzling finding in my research about DAP, is what I didn’t find. Other than the above referenced ACE2 article, I was unable to locate any studies, trials or articles about DAP being used to treat Acute COVID, Long COVID or any Spike Protein injury/disease. It is my hope that clinicians and labs will investigate and trial DAP for treating COVID/Spike Protein injury/disease.

Please remember that this is a work of medical research, and not medical advice. Always consult your Primary Care Provider before using any medication or supplement.

