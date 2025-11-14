Multifunctional action of dandelion and its products on CVDs.

For such an annoying lawn weed, the unmistakable herb more than makes up for its annoyance by offering multiple health benefits. Not the least of which is its ability to prevent the Spike Protein from binding to and entering our cells.

As mentioned in the subtitle to this post, Dandelion’s Latin name comes from the Greek words for disorder and remedy. A fitting description of this long-celebrated health-giving herb.

Dandelion is a rich source of phenolic acids (chicoric acid, chlorogenic acid), flavonoids (luteolin derivatives, quercetin), and terpenes (sesquiterpene lactones). It is also a strong source of vitamins (A, C, E, K, and B) and minerals (calcium, sodium, magnesium, iron, copper, silicon, zinc, manganese) [17,19]. More details about the chemical composition and nutritional value of dandelion plant organs are given by Grauso et al. [14], Lis and Olas [15], and Garcia-Oliveira et al. [16]. In addition to its flavor qualities, dandelion is traditionally used in infusions and decoctions as aperitif, tonic, and stimulant; however, studies suggest only a minor effect [17]. It has also been used for many centuries as a remedy for kidney, liver, and gallbladder disorders [27,28,29,30,31,32,33,34]. The beneficial effects of dandelion are dependent on the chemical compounds contained in the plant. These include sesquiterpene lactones, which have been found to have anti-inflammatory and antibacterial effects, as well as triterpenes or phytosterols, which possess anti-atherosclerotic properties. In addition, dandelions have high levels of phenolic compounds, including phenolic acids, with antioxidant properties and coumarins with anticancer, anti-inflammatory, antibacterial, and antithrombotic effects. The roots are also rich in inulin, which has a probiotic, hypoglycemic, and immune-boosting effect [14,15,17,19].

As with many other nutraceuticals we have discussed, Dandelion possesses the ability to prevent the Spike Protein from binding to our cells. This helps prevent SARS-CoV-2 infection and deleterious effects of the Spike Protein.

Regarding SARS-CoV-2 infection, high-molecular-weight compounds extracted with water from dandelions showed efficacy against spike proteins D614 and its different mutants (D614G, N501Y). For instance, it stops the interaction between the S1 viral proteins and ACE2 receptors on human kidney cells (HEK293) and human lung cells (A549), thus inhibiting viral adherence and internalization, which are essential steps in the viral life cycle.

It has other antiviral capabilities regarding COVID disease. Dandelion lowers levels of the now iconic COVID cytokine IL-6.

In addition, the same study showed that the infection of the extracts could prevent SARS-CoV-2 spike pseudotyped lentiviruses and prevent the initiation of the cytokine storm by lowering the levels of IL-6 triggered by the viral infection [153].

And Dandelion can scavenge free radicals, reduce oxidative stress and potentially alleviate the symptoms of COVID.

SARS-CoV-2 pathogenesis is related to a possible crosstalk between the cytokine storm induced by the viral infection and the generation of free radicals, which can damage red blood cells, leading to organ hypoxia, and the increase in free heme and iron levels, which is harmful to the cells. However, the oxidative stress can be caused by the virus directly, as the virus would possess the ability to alter the Nrf2 pathway to its advantage. Hence, the antioxidant activity of T. officinale constitutes a potential herbal remedy to help reduce the symptoms of COVID-19 by reducing the cytokine storm indirectly or by lowering the oxidative stress, which is advantageous for viral survival in the host [151].

Dandelion may also prove useful to those suffering from Long COVID/Spike Protein exposure. It is helpful in detoxing and may assist the body in removing Spike Protein present from either infection or mRNA.

Dandelion may also have potential benefits for detoxification. Dandelion has been shown to have diuretic properties, which can help to increase urine output and flush out toxins from the body. Additionally, dandelion has been shown to help support hepatic function and improve liver health [80]. The liver is the primary organ responsible for detoxifying the body, and dandelion may help to protect the liver from damage caused by toxins and support the liver’s natural detoxification processes.

There is one other property that Dandelion possesses, which I would like to discuss. This is one of its cardiovascular benefits; its ability to inhibit platelet aggregation, which may help those suffering from acute COVID, Long COVID and Spike Protein disease/injury. Especially since those with COVID have increased platelet reactivity with collagen.

Similarly, platelets isolated from COVID-19 patients demonstrate increased reactivity in response to collagen, thrombin, and ADP. By contrast, an analysis of whole blood from COVID-19 patients indicates the reduced activation of the fibrinogen receptor.

All tested dandelion root fractions (A–E) significantly inhibited the adhesion of resting blood platelets to collagen. Fraction C (50 μg/mL) and fractions D and E (10 and 50 μg/mL) demonstrated the strongest inhibition of thrombin-stimulated platelet adhesion to collagen, while fraction D (10 and 50 μg/mL) and fractions B, C, and E (50 μg/mL) significantly inhibited thrombin-induced platelet adhesion to fibrinogen.

The entire Dandelion plant offers multiple benefits in combating SARS-CoV-2 and its Spike Protein. I have always been a big fan of Dandelion Teas. Of course, as with any supplement or medication, always consult your primary care provider before use. It is a wonderful way to start the weekend knowing that we have yet another ally to join our armada. Please have a blessed weekend.

