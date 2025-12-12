Dose dependent inhibition of infection of wild type and SARS-CoV-2 variants by cysteamine HCl: (A) Wild type (25 pfu/well), alpha (125 pfu/well); (B) beta (18.75 pfu/well), gamma (25 pfu/well); lambda (60 pfu/well); (C) delta subvariant 1 (37.5 pfu/well), subvariant 2 (48pfu/ml), subvariant 3 (42 pfu/ml); (D) omicron B1.1, subvariant 1 (16.8pfu/well) and subvariant 2 (24pfu/well). Virus was preincubated with varying concentrations of cysteamine HCl at 37 °C for 2 h in a total volume of 600 μl of complete DMEM medium as shown in the figure. Cysteamine HCl/virus mixture was then transferred to each well of Vero-TMPRSS2 cells in a total volume of 250 μl and incubated for 1 h at 37 °C in 5% CO2. Each well was then overlaid with 1 ml of culture medium containing 0.5% methylcellulose and incubated for 3 days at 37 °C in 5% CO2 and plaques were developed and scored as described in the Method section. Mean percent inhibition +/− standard error of infection compared to the untreated control is plotted.

Cysteamine is an organosulfur compound which is biosynthesized (biosynthesis is an enzyme-catalyzed process that occurs within cells and is fundamental to life) in humans.

Cysteamine is an organosulfur compound with the formula HSCH2CH2NH2. A white, water-soluble solid, it contains both an amine and a thiol functional group. It is often used as the salt of the ammonium derivative [HSCH2CH2NH3]+,[11] including the hydrochloride, and the bitartrate. Another derivative is phosphocysteamine, H3NCH2CH2SPO3Na.[12][13] The intermediate pantetheine is broken down into cysteamine and pantothenic acid.[12] It is biosynthesized in mammals, including humans, by the degradation of coenzyme A. It is the biosynthetic precursor to the neurotransmitter hypotaurine.[12][14]

The first recorded time that I can find cysteamine being used therapeutically in humans was in 1974, as an antidote to acetaminophen poisoning.

Five patients with severe paracetamol overdosage were treated with intravenous cysteamine 4 1/4-10 hours after ingestion. One patient took paracetamol on three separate occasions. The plasma-paracetamol concentrations 4 hours after ingestion were 340, 455, 542, 475, 292, 258, and 248 μg. per ml. and the urinary recovery of paracetamol ranged from 7.58 to 31.09 g. In five of the seven episodes there was no clinical or biochemical evidence of hepatic necrosis and on the remaining two occasions there was only mild transient liver damage (maximum aspartate aminotransferase 160 and 180 I.U. per litre). Eleven control patients not treated with cysteamine with 4-hour plasma-paracetamol concentrations of more than 300 μg. per ml. all developed severe hepatic necrosis (mean maximum aspartate aminotransferase 5180 I.U. per litre) and two died in hepatic failure.

SUCCESSFUL TREATMENT OF SEVERE PARACETAMOL OVERDOSAGE WITH CYSTEAMINE

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S014067367492649X

When the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic hit, Cysteamine was examined as a therapeutic – and some important discoveries were made. First, cysteamine is able to inhibit SARS-CoV-2 infection. Of course, no cell entry, no Spike entry.

Here we demonstrate broad antiviral activity of cysteamine HCl in vitro against major emergent infectious variants of SARS-CoV-2 in a highly permissible Vero cell line. Cysteamine HCl inhibited infection of wild type, alpha, beta, gamma, delta, lambda, and omicron variants effectively. Cysteamine is a very well-tolerated US FDA-approved drug used chronically as a topical ophthalmic solution to treat ocular cystinosis in patients who receive it hourly or QID lifelong at concentrations 6 times higher than that required to inhibit SARS CoV-2 in tissue culture. Application of cysteamine as a topical nasal treatment can potentially1) mitigate existing infection 2) prevent infection in exposed individuals, and 3) limit the contagion in vulnerable populations.

In vitro activity of cysteamine against SARS-CoV-2 variants

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1096719222003961#bb0015

Cysteamine also significantly reduces the level of inflammatory cytokine IFN-γ, induced by the Spike Protein and other proteins of SARS-CoV-2.

Cysteamine or cystamine significantly decreased the IFN-γ levels in response to pool S (pool S median: 44.6 pg/mL, IQR: 12.0–128.6 pg/mL; pool S+cysteamine median: 33.6 pg/mL, IQR: 10.8–86.9; pool S+cystamine median: 37.7, IQR: 10.4–94.9) compared to the untreated control (p = 0.009 and p = 0.007, respectively) (Figure 5A). Figure 5B,C show the impact of cysteamine or cystamine on the IFN-γ production in stimulated whole blood from each single patient.

Cysteamine with In Vitro Antiviral Activity and Immunomodulatory Effects Has the Potential to Be a Repurposing Drug Candidate for COVID-19 Therapy

https://www.mdpi.com/2073-4409/11/1/52

There is one other aspect of cysteamine which I would like to discuss. This is its apparent ability to reduce vascular permeability, which we know allows the Spike Protein to increase its deleterious effects.

The hypothesis that vascular injury contributes to the development of hemorrhagic erosions after intragastric administration of ethanol has been examined in the rat using vascular tracers. Extravasation of intravenously injected Evans blue into the gastric wall and into gastric contents was used as an indicator of vascular permeability. India ink and monastral blue, which label damaged blood vessels, were used to demonstrate vascular injury morphologically. Intragastric instillation of 75% and 100% ethanol induced increased vascular permeability within 1–3 min and resulted in monastral blue labeling of vessels in 13% and 17%, respectively; of the glandular mucosa within 1 min. After 1 h of 100% ethanol exposure, the areal density of monastral bluestained blood vessels did not increase compared with that seen at 1 min, but the areal density of grossly visible hemorrhagic lesions increased strikingly and approximated that of vessel staining. The hemorrhagic erosions consistently occurred in regions of glandular mucosa where vessels were stained with monastral blue. Pretreatment with prostaglandin F2β or cysteamine reduced ethanolinduced Evans blue extravasation and monastral blue staining of mucosal blood vessels but did not reduce histologic evidence of gastric surface cell damage in the glandular mucosa. As increased vascular permeability and morphologically detectable vascular lesions consistently preceded the development of grossly visible hemorrhagic erosions in the glandular mucosa, we suggest that vascular injury is an early pathogenetic factor in the development of ethanol-induced gastric hernorrhngic erosions. The data also indicate that the degree of vascular damage, unlike the injury to surface epithelial cells, is reduced by pretreatment with prostaglandin F2β or the sulfhydryl cysteamine.

Early Vascular Injury and Increased Vascular Permeability in Gastric Mucosal Injury Caused by Ethanol in the Rat

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0016508585801761

There is also evidence for this in other, more recent studies.

Cysteamine (an aminothiol), which is derived from coenzyme A degradation and metabolized into taurine, has beneficial effects against cystinosis and neurodegenerative diseases; however, its role in diabetic complications is unknown. Thus, we sought to determine the preventive effect of cysteamine against hyperglycemia-induced vascular leakage in the retinas of diabetic mice. Cysteamine and ethanolamine, the sulfhydryl group-free cysteamine analogue, inhibited vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-induced stress fiber formation and vascular endothelial (VE)-cadherin disruption in endothelial cells, which play a critical role in modulating endothelial permeability. Intravitreal injection of the amine compounds prevented hyperglycemia-induced vascular leakage in the retinas of streptozotocin-induced diabetic mice.

Cysteamine prevents vascular leakage through inhibiting transglutaminase in diabetic retina

https://joe.bioscientifica.com/view/journals/joe/235/1/JOE-17-0109.xml

Please note that this is a work of medical research and not medical advice. Further studies are needed to determine if some of the effects discussed above indeed occur in humans. Also, cysteamine is something that must be used only under the supervision and advice of a medical professional. I hope that clinicians and other researchers will investigate the use of cysteamine in the treatment of SARS-CoV-2/Spike Protein related disease and injury.

