Among nutraceuticals currently under investigation for antiviral, endothelial, mitochondrial and anti-inflammatory effects, cordycepin—the principal bioactive compound of Cordyceps—stands out because many of its reported biological activities overlap with pathways implicated in SARS-CoV-2 and Spike Protein pathology.

Cordyceps is a rare naturally occurring entomopathogenic fungus usually found at high altitudes on the Himalayan plateau and a well-known medicinal mushroom in traditional Chinese medicine. Cordyceps contains various bioactive components, out of which, cordycepin is considered most vital, due to its utmost therapeutic as well as nutraceutical potential. Moreover, the structure similarity of cordycepin with adenosine makes it an important bioactive component, with difference of only hydroxyl group, lacking in the 3′ position of its ribose moiety. Cordycepin is known for various nutraceutical and therapeutic potential, such as anti-diabetic, anti-hyperlipidemia, anti-fungal, anti-inflammatory, immunomodulatory, antioxidant, anti-aging, anticancer, antiviral, hepato-protective, hypo-sexuality, cardiovascular diseases, antimalarial, anti-osteoporotic, anti-arthritic, cosmeceutical etc. which makes it a most valuable medicinal mushroom for helping in maintaining good health.

Cordycepin for Health and Wellbeing: A Potent Bioactive Metabolite of an Entomopathogenic Medicinal Fungus Cordyceps with Its Nutraceutical and Therapeutic Potential

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC7356751/

Of the SARS-CoV-2/Spike specific benefits of CD, the first I would like to discuss is how CD protects the endothelium. This is particularly relevant because Spike Protein has been shown to suppress SIRT3 expression, while cordycepin has independently been shown to restore SIRT3 signaling and improve endothelial mitochondrial function in experimental models.

The reduction of mitochondrial protein sirtuin protein 3 (SIRT3) has been reported to contribute to the development of T2DM by impacting mitochondrial respiration. Cordycepin is an adenosine derivative and is isolated from the culture filtrate of Cordyceps militaris. This study explored the protective effect of cordycepin on vascular impairment induced by T2DM and its properties and protective mechanism. In this study, a T2DM rat model was established. The endothelium-dependent relaxation of the thoracic aorta ring decreased in T2DM rats could be reversed by cordycepin. Next, mitochondrial impairment in human umbilical vein endothelial cells was detected by JC-1 staining. In vitro studies revealed that cordycepin plays a beneficial role in advanced glycation end product-induced endothelial mitochondrial impairment. Moreover, according to the cordycepin molecular docking analysis, cordycepin can bind to SIRT3. Cordycepin increased the expression and activation of SIRT3 in a dose-dependent manner. SIRT3 interruption blocked the protective effect of cordycepin on mitochondria in human umbilical vein endothelial cells. Cordycepin can conclusively protect vascular function impaired by T2DM, and the mechanism may potentially be involved in SIRT3 signaling pathways.

Protective Effect of Cordycepin on Impairment of Endothelial Function in Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35467807/

We found that spike protein interaction with the epithelium was sufficient to instigate these epithelial responses using a SCV2 spike pseudovirus. Specifically, we found downregulation of the mitochondrial markers SIRT3 and TOMM22. Moreover, SCV2 spike infection increased extracellular acidification and decreased oxygen consumption rate in the epithelium.

SARS-CoV-2 infection alters mitochondrial and cytoskeletal function in human respiratory epithelial cells mediated by expression of spike protein

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC10470579/

NRP1 is a host receptor utilized by the SARS-CoV-2 Spike Protein and is also instrumental in cancer and syncytial formation in SARS-CoV-2 infection/Spike presence. CD downregulates this, which may be very helpful in fighting cancer, COVID and Spike Protein disease/injury.

As a result, we revealed that CD inhibits NRP1 expressed in cancer cells and prevents viral syncytial formation in 293T-hACE2 cells, implying the therapeutic potential for both anti-cancer and anti-viruses, including anti-SARS-CoV-2. We further found significant associations between NRP1 expressions and the tumor–immune response in immune lymphocytes, chemokines, receptors, immunostimulators, immune inhibitors, and major histocompatibility complexes in most cancer types, implying NRP1’s roles in both anti-cancer and anti-SARS-CoV-2 entry likely via immunotherapy. Importantly, CD also downregulated the expression of NRP1 from lymphocytes in mice and downregulated the expression of A2AR from the lung cancer cell line H1975 when treated with CD, implying the NRP1 mechanism probably through immuno-response pathways. Thus, CD may be a therapeutic component for anti-cancer and anti-viral diseases, including COVID-19, by targeting NRP1 at least.

Natural Product Cordycepin (CD) Inhibition for NRP1/CD304 Expression and Possibly SARS-CoV-2 Susceptibility Prevention on Cancers

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC10745444/

Because NRP1 has been proposed as a contributor to persistent neurovascular dysfunction in Long COVID, it would be worthwhile to investigate whether cordycepin could serve as an adjunctive therapy in carefully designed clinical trials. At present, this remains a hypothesis requiring clinical validation.

Long coronavirus disease-19 (COVID-19) is a newly discovered syndrome characterized by multiple organ manifestations that persist for weeks to months, following the recovery from acute disease. Occasionally, neurological and cardiovascular side effects mimicking long COVID-19 have been reported in recipients of COVID-19 vaccines. Hypothetically, the clinical similarity could be due to a shared pathogenic role of the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus-2 (SARS-CoV-2) spike (S) protein produced by the virus or used for immunization. The S protein can bind to neuropilin (NRP)-1, which normally functions as a coreceptor for the vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-A. By antagonizing the docking of VEGF-A to NRP-1, the S protein could disrupt physiological pathways involved in angiogenesis and nociception. One consequence could be the increase in unbound forms of VEGF-A that could bind to other receptors. SARS-CoV-2-infected individuals may exhibit increased plasma levels of VEGF-A during both acute illness and convalescence, which could be responsible for diffuse microvascular and neurological damage.

Impaired VEGF-A-Mediated Neurovascular Crosstalk Induced by SARS-CoV-2 Spike Protein: A Potential Hypothesis Explaining Long COVID-19 Symptoms and COVID-19 Vaccine Side Effects?

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC9784975/

Downregulation of NRP1 represents one plausible mechanism by which cordycepin could exert beneficial effects, although multiple pathways—including mitochondrial protection, anti-inflammatory signaling and endothelial support—are also likely to contribute.

Taken together, the evidence suggests cordycepin acts on several biological systems that repeatedly emerge in SARS-CoV-2 research: endothelial dysfunction, mitochondrial impairment, chronic inflammation and NRP1 signaling. While none of these studies demonstrates efficacy in Long COVID patients directly, the convergence of these mechanisms makes cordycepin an intriguing candidate for further translational and clinical investigation.

As always, please remember this is a work of medical research and not medical advice. Make certain to talk with your primary care provider before using any medication or supplement.

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