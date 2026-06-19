WMC Research

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Celeste's avatar
Celeste
8hEdited

Good to know! Thank you.

On a side note, much of what I have learned from you has had me thinking about my healthy 34 yo niece who is currently in the hospital as of June 16, 2026. She has been a nurse for 10 years. I’m sure she has had multiple Covid shots. I am not sure how many times she has had Covid. But it is a good guess that she has had ample exposure to the spike protein.

She has been in the hospital for three days with internal bleeding and has received four units of blood so far. After a second endoscopy, they have diagnosed her with a Dieulafoy lesion.

A Dieulafoy lesion is a rare vascular abnormality characterized by a caliber-persistent submucosal artery that erodes through a tiny mucosal defect, causing sudden and potentially massive gastrointestinal bleeding. Named after French surgeon Paul Georges Dieulafoy in 1898, it accounts for 1–2% of all acute GI bleeds and is most commonly found in the stomach (specifically the lesser curvature within 6 cm of the gastroesophageal junction), though it can occur anywhere in the GI tract.

The condition primarily affects males over 50 and typically presents with painless hematemesis (vomiting blood) or melena (black stools), often without prior warning symptoms like abdominal pain. Because the bleeding is intermittent and the mucosal defect is minute, diagnosis can be challenging and usually requires upper endoscopy, which may need to be repeated if the initial exam is non-diagnostic.

Treatment is primarily endoscopic, utilizing techniques such as hemoclipping, band ligation, epinephrine injection, or thermal coagulation, with combination therapies showing superior efficacy in preventing rebleeding. The mortality rate has dropped significantly from 80% in the pre-endoscopic era to approximately 8% with modern diagnosis and management, though surgical intervention or angiographic embolization remains necessary for refractory cases.

A Dieulafoy lesion is defined as a dilated, aberrant submucosal artery that erodes the overlying epithelium without causing a primary ulcer or erosion.

A Dieulafoy's lesion is a congenital arteriovenous malformation characterized by an ectatic submucosal artery; if eroded it may lead to pulsatile bleeding.

I’m just a layperson, but I wonder if the spike protein contributed to the erosion of the endothelial layer which resulted in massive gastric bleeding at age 34? SPED…Spike Protein Endothelial Disease?

I may be trying to connect something that is absolutely not there, and someone with more knowledge than me could correct me. But it seems to be extremely rare that a 34 year-old female would have this sort of rupture, even with a congenial defect that they assume is the cause. Especially since she did not have any trauma related incidents.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Walter M Chesnut · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture