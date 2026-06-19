Cardiac injury associated with SARS-CoV-2 and the role of epicardial adipose tissue. EAT, epicardial adipose tissue; ACE2, angiotensin-converting enzyme 2; MVD, microvascular damage; TNF, tumour necrosis factor; IL, interleukin.

Last year we discussed how Colchicine inhibits cytokine storms and microtubules in the context of COVID/Spike Protein disease/injury.

Friday Hope: Colchicine: Inhibiting Cytokine Storms, Microtubules and the Invasion of the Spike Protein

https://wmcresearch.substack.com/p/friday-hope-colchicine-inhibiting

Today I would like to discuss how Colchicine may play a greater role in treating COVID/Spike Protein disease/injury than originally thought. In particular, Colchicine may be very effective in treating the acute cardiac effects and cardiac sequelae of COVID/Spike Protein exposure. It does this, in part, by altering the inflammatory profile of epicardial adipose tissue (EAT), located between the myocardium and visceral pericardium.

First, for those who may not have read last year’s post, a brief refresher on what Colchicine is.

Colchicum autumnale, commonly known as autumn crocus and meadow saffron, is a toxic autumn-blooming flowering plant that resembles the true crocuses, but is a member of the plant family Colchicaceae, unlike the true crocuses, which belong to the family Iridaceae. Despite the vernacular name of “meadow saffron”, this plant is not the source of saffron, which is obtained from the saffron crocus, Crocus sativus – and that plant, too, is sometimes called “autumn crocus”. The bulb-like corms of C. autumnale contain colchicine, a useful drug with a narrow therapeutic index. Colchicine is approved in many countries for the treatment of gout and familial Mediterranean fever.

Colchicum autumnale

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Colchicum_autumnale

Back to EAT and the Spike Protein. We can gain further knowledge as to why the elderly and the obese are more prone to severe COVID disease/Spike Protein pathology. A factor for adverse cardiac outcomes in these populations may be related to the amount of EAT these individuals have – and that the Spike particularly likes EAT.

The SARS-CoV-2 infection is triggered by binding of the spike protein of the virus to ACE2, which is highly expressed in the heart and lungs. From a previous experiment, ACE2 and the inflammatory cytokines tumour necrosis factor- (TNF) α and interleukin-6 (IL-6) have been demonstrated to be expressed at higher levels in EAT in heart explants removed from obese patients. We may infer that EAT would act as a major contributor for the SARS-CoV-2 entry into the heart and promote an augmented inflammatory response in the myocardium and surrounding structures, causing myocardial complications such as myocarditis and cardiac dysfunction, providing an inflammatory environment by stimulation of inflammatory cells, adipokines, and cytokines.4 The cascade of inflammatory factors such as TNF-α and IL-6 has been linked to a diminished inotropic effect and decreased cardiac function, resulting in aggravation of hypoxia and a systemic myocardial inflammatory response.3 , 4 Being elderly and being obese are common contributors to EAT and there is an increased chance of SARS-CoV-2 infections in these subjects.5 The higher prevalence of cardiac injury associated with COVID-19 in these specific populations may be linked to EAT acting as a ‘fuel for cardiac inflammation’ (Figure 1, above).

Epicardial adipose tissue: fuel for COVID-19-induced cardiac injury?

https://academic.oup.com/eurheartj/article/41/24/2334/5848376

The above inferences have been supported over time.

Our COVID-19 patients had higher EAT attenuation values than controls. Among COVID-19 patients, EAT attenuation was higher in cases with a complicated clinical course: in hemodynamically unstable patients and among those requiring intensive care and mechanical ventilation. These findings are compatible with the hypothesis that EAT could act as a contributor to SARS-CoV-2 entry into the heart and promote an augmented inflammatory response causing myocardial complications, suggested by Kim et al.

Epicardial adipose tissue attenuation in admitted patients with COVID-19

https://www.revespcardiol.org/en-epicardial-adipose-tissue-attenuation-in-articulo-S188558572100222X

How may Colchicine help? By altering EAT’s inflammatory profile.

Inflammation originating within EAT has emerged as an important, potentially modifiable substrate for atrial fibrillation, another key comorbidity in HFpEF. In a prospective clinical series of 122 patients undergoing catheter ablation, low-dose colchicine (0.5 mg daily for two weeks) did not influence early (three-month) outcomes, but it nearly halved mid-term atrial fibrillation recurrence at 12 months in those with an LA EAT volume above the cohort median of 22.4 cm3 (10.5 vs. 34.2%, p = 0.06). No benefit was observed when EAT burden was smaller [119]. These findings imply that the anti-inflammatory effects of colchicine become clinically significant only when the adipose inflammatory reservoir is substantial. Experimental work supports and extends this concept. In a mouse model of postoperative atrial fibrillation caused by lipopolysaccharide-induced acute inflammation [57], EAT-derived cytokines, neutrophil and macrophage infiltration, and a higher neutrophil-to-lymphocyte ratio created a pro-arrhythmic environment. These changes were associated with QTc prolongation, Ca2+-handling abnormalities, and increased atrial fibrillation inducibility [57]. Colchicine administered once at an intermediate dose (0.10–0.40 mg kg−1; human-equivalent ≈ 0.5 mg) normalised immune cell profiles, shortened QTc, stabilised the myocardial microtubule network, and reduced arrhythmia episodes, whereas lower or higher doses were ineffective or toxic [57]. Overall, the clinical and pre-clinical data show that EAT-driven inflammation increases the risk of early atrial fibrillation recurrence and postoperative atrial fibrillation, and that colchicine can reduce this risk if EAT volume is significant and dosing is carefully adjusted.

Beyond Traditional Risk Factors: Integrating Epicardial Adipose Tissue into the Comorbidity Landscape of HFpEF

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC12429259/

It is my hope that clinicians and researchers reading this will further trial/study the cardiac effects of Colchicine on those suffering from Long COVID/Spike Protein disease/injury. It may help keep some from developing fatal arrhythmias or progressing to HF.

Thank you, as always, for your continued support of my work. Your readership, dialogue and financial contributions keep the engines running and keep me inspired to continually seek understanding and share that knowledge with you. Great thanks to the two new Paid Subscribers since Monday. Please have a blessed week.

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