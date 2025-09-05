(a) Entry of SARS-CoV-2 into cells can take several routes: (1) virus delivered by filopodia extending from nearby infected cell; (2–4) fusion, invagination into cell; (5) transport by motor proteins toward MTOC; (6) transport from MTOC to different cell regions; and (7) entry into nucleus for reverse transcription and replication. The MTOC includes two perpendicular cylinders embedded in a dense electronegative “pericentriolar material”. The MTOC appears to enable optimal traffic along microtubules to distribute and replicate SARS-CoV-2 virus. (b) After reverse transcription and replication, virion is transported to MTOC (3,4,5) and from there along microtubules to other cellular regions and, ultimately, egress from the cell (6–9).

Today we have a very interesting ally to discuss. Especially since it hails from a toxic plant. Appropriate for this time of year, we will be looking at the Autumn Crocus and the drug which it contains: Colchicine.

Colchicum autumnale, commonly known as autumn crocus and meadow saffron, is a toxic autumn-blooming flowering plant that resembles the true crocuses, but is a member of the plant family Colchicaceae, unlike the true crocuses, which belong to the family Iridaceae. Despite the vernacular name of "meadow saffron", this plant is not the source of saffron, which is obtained from the saffron crocus, Crocus sativus – and that plant, too, is sometimes called "autumn crocus". The bulb-like corms of C. autumnale contain colchicine, a useful drug with a narrow therapeutic index. Colchicine is approved in many countries for the treatment of gout and familial Mediterranean fever.

For our purposes, the therapeutic index of Colchicine is somewhat wider than the treatment of gout and familial Mediterranean fever. Colchicine has the ability to, in essence, erase the Interstate on which the Spike Protein prefers to travel.

For years we have read about how the Spike Protein invades cells via filopodia. These are outreaching structures that contain microtubules, and they are how the Spike Protein likes to get around – and cause immune dysfunction.

The SARS-CoV-2 virus invades and replicates within host cells by “hijacking” biomolecular machinery, gaining control of the microtubule cytoskeleton. After attaching to membrane receptors and entering cells, the SARS-CoV-2 virus co-opts the dynamic intra-cellular cytoskeletal network of microtubules, actin, and the microtubule-organizing center, enabling three factors that lead to clinical pathology: (1) viral load due to intra-cellular trafficking, (2) cell-to-cell spread by filopodia, and (3) immune dysfunction, ranging from hyper-inflammatory cytokine storm to ineffective or absent response. These factors all depend directly on microtubules and the microtubule-organizing center, as do cell functions such as mitosis and immune cell movement. Here we consider how the SARS-CoV-2 virus may “hijack” cytoskeletal functions by docking inside the microtubule-organizing center’s centriole “barrels”, enabling certain interactions between the virus’s positively charged spike (“S”) proteins and negatively charged C-termini of the microtubules that the centriole comprises, somewhat like fingers on a keyboard.

How COVID-19 Hijacks the Cytoskeleton: Therapeutic Implications

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC9225596/

Colchicine puts an immediate full stop to this. It degrades microtubules. As previously stated, it literally deletes, in real time, the highway on which the Spike Protein travels. A truly fascinating cellular event.

Colchicine, an alkaloid isolated from colchicum autumnale plant (molecular formula C22H25NO6), binds to the intracellular unpolymerised protein tubulin irreversibly, forming a tubulin-colchicine complex, which prevents polymerisation of the microtubule polymer, hence arresting the microtubule growth and promoting microtubule depolymerisation.

Impact of colchicine on mortality and morbidity in COVID-19: a systematic review

https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/07853890.2021.1993327

Yet, there are even more benefits to Cochicine when it comes to combating SARS-CoV-2 and its Spike Protein. Colchicine also assists in inhibiting the now legendary cytokine storm.

Colchicine disrupts the NLRP3 inflammasome activation, which plays an important role in the development of phase 3 cytokine storm from SARS-COV 2. Furthermore, colchicine may interfere with the cytokine storm by inhibiting the production of pro-inflammatory cytokines such as IL-1β, IL-18, IL-6, and IFN- γ and superoxide free radicals [Citation8–11].

Impact of colchicine on mortality and morbidity in COVID-19: a systematic review

https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/07853890.2021.1993327

Another mechanism of Colchicine against SARS-CoV-2 is its ability to inhibit neutrophils’ chemotaxis, adhesion, and mobilization. SARS-CoV-2 causes neutrophils to become abnormally activated, resulting in enhanced pathogenesis.

Colchicine binds to tubulins, blocking the assembly, polymerization and—at higher concentrations—depolymerization of microtubules. Colchicine has multiple effects on the function of the immune system. It inhibits neutrophils’ chemotaxis, adhesion, mobilization and superoxide anion production. It also inhibits the NLRP3 inflammasome complex that mediates interleukin 1β activation.

Colchicine: An Ancient Drug with Modern Uses

https://www.the-rheumatologist.org/article/colchicine-an-ancient-drug-with-modern-uses/

Colchicine may be extremely useful. I chose to research it in hopes that it may offer relief for those suffering from Long COVID/Spike Protein disease/injury that have not found resolution of their symptoms. It is my hope that clinicians may consider it for such patients.

Of all the therapeutics we have discussed, this is not one that should be taken lightly. As with all medications and supplements, this one must be considered carefully only after consultation with your doctor.

It has been another glorious week of early Autumn weather here in northern Vermont. The leaves are just starting to turn. In a month they will be in full glory. Please have a blessed weekend.

