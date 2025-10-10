hsCRP levels were elevated in blood tests. (Li et al., Age and Ageing, 2025)

In February of 2024, we discussed how dark chocolate consumption could inhibit SARS-CoV-2 replication and protect the endothelium.

In a paper just published in Age and Ageing, we discover that cocoa extract can provide us with additional assistance in combating the Spike Protein and Long COVID. Cocoa extract can modulate the chronic inflammaging process we all go through – and which the Spike Protein and its SARS-CoV 2 virus can make much worse.

Results

The mean age was 70.0 ± 5.6 years, and 49.8% were female. Cocoa extract supplementation significantly decreased hsCRP levels compared with placebo, with a between-group difference in yearly percentage change relative to baseline levels of −8.4% (95% CI, −14.1% to −2.3%; nominal P = .008; Holm-adjusted P value = .039). Moreover, cocoa extract increased IFN-γ with a 6.8% (95% CI, 1.5% to 12.2%, nominal P = .011; Holm-adjusted P value = .043) difference in yearly percentage change versus placebo. The effects of cocoa extract on other inflammatory markers were not significant (all adjusted P values >.05).

Conclusion

Cocoa extract supplementation significantly decreased hsCRP, supporting a role in modulating the chronic inflammaging process as a potential mechanism underlying its cardio-protective effects, including a 27% reduction in cardiovascular disease death in the COSMOS trial. The biological effect of increased IFN-γ by cocoa extract warrants further exploration.

Effects of 2-year cocoa extract supplementation on inflammaging biomarkers in older US adults: findings from the COcoa Supplement and Multivitamin Outcomes Study randomised clinical trial

https://academic.oup.com/ageing/article-abstract/54/9/afaf269/8253933

What is hsCRP, the marker that was significantly decreased?

C-reactive protein, also called CRP, is a protein made by the liver. The level of CRP increases when there’s inflammation in the body. A simple blood test can check your C-reactive protein level.

A high-sensitivity C-reactive protein test, also called hs-CRP test, is more sensitive than a standard C-reactive protein test. That means the high-sensitivity test can find smaller increases in C-reactive protein than a standard test can.

The hs-CRP test can help show the risk of getting coronary artery disease. In coronary artery disease, the blood vessels of the heart narrow. Narrowed blood vessels can lead to a heart attack.

C-reactive protein test

https://www.mayoclinic.org/tests-procedures/c-reactive-protein-test/about/pac-20385228

This reduction in CRP may also help us avoid severe (or reduce the severity) of an acute COVID infection, as CRP levels are related to COVID severity.

In conclusion, elevated level of CRP may be a valuable early marker in predicting the possibility of disease progression in non‐severe patients with COVID‐19, which can help health workers to identify those patients an early stage for early treatment. Besides, COVID‐19 patients with elevated levels of CRP need close monitoring and treatment even though they did not develop symptoms to meet the criteria for the severe disease course.

Elevated level of C‐reactive protein may be an early marker to predict risk for severity of COVID‐19

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC7301027/

Furthermore, there is a finding that cocoa extract may also help modulate another age-related issue: age-related macular degeneration. It seems that two-year supplementation may be a limiting factor to the potential benefits in this case.

Findings In this ancillary study of a randomized clinical trial of 21 442 US women and men, daily supplementation with cocoa extract for a median (IQR) period of 3.6 (3.2-4.2) years had no effect overall on the primary composite end point of incident AMD plus AMD progression. However, the data could not rule out a possible time-dependent benefit during the first 2 years of treatment, with no added benefit for treatment beyond 2 years.

Meaning These findings warrant further investigation to clarify whether cocoa extract may help reduce AMD events.

Cocoa Flavanol Supplementation and Risk of Age-Related Macular Degeneration

https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamaophthalmology/article-abstract/2831923

There is hope that cocoa extract may also help with the chronic fatigue associated with Long COVID.

Post‐COVID‐19 syndrome also includes chronic fatigue syndrome associated with tiredness, malaise, headaches, sleep disturbance, difficulty in concentration and memory, muscular and skeletal pain. Sathyapalan, Beckett, Rigby, Mellor, and Atkin (2010) stated that high cocoa polyphenol‐rich chocolate might reduce the burden of symptoms associated with chronic fatigue syndrome (Sathyapalan et al., 2010).

Therapeutic and prophylactic effect of flavonoids in post‐COVID‐19 therapy

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC9111001/#ptr7436-bib-0064

Cocoa extract continues to impress. Having yet another supplement available to ameliorate the afflictions created/accelerated by SARS-CoV-2 and its Spike Protein is fortuitous – and needed. Moreso one that is generally safe. Of course, this is medical research and not medical advice. Always consult your primary care provider before using any medication or supplement. Please have a blessed (and warm, it is now quite cool here) weekend.

