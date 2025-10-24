Different concentrations of chamomile extract with fixed TCID50 of SARS-CoV-2 on Vero E6 cell line. We found that the 6.75 mg/mL of chamomile extract inhibits the virus no cytopathic effect (CPE). When decreasing the chamomile extract concentration, the CPE appears gradually.

Many of us, myself included, enjoy a cup of chamomile tea before bedtime. In addition to its calming effects, there are many additional reasons to celebrate the magnificent flower that gives us this tea. Chamomile has been found to inhibit the SARS-CoV-2 virus, thereby reducing our exposure to its Spike Protein and reducing its viral load. Chamomile also inhibits macrophage activation and the NF-kB chronic disease inflammatory pathway. It also causes cancer cells to kill themselves while keeping normal cells alive.

First, let’s talk about Chamomile itself.

Chamomile is one of the most ancient medicinal herbs known to mankind. It is a member of Asteraceae/Compositae family and represented by two common varieties viz. German Chamomile (Chamomilla recutita) and Roman Chamomile (Chamaemelum nobile). The dried flowers of chamomile contain many terpenoids and flavonoids contributing to its medicinal properties. Chamomile preparations are commonly used for many human ailments such as hay fever, inflammation, muscle spasms, menstrual disorders, insomnia, ulcers, wounds, gastrointestinal disorders, rheumatic pain, and hemorrhoids. Essential oils of chamomile are used extensively in cosmetics and aromatherapy. Many different preparations of chamomile have been developed, the most popular of which is in the form of herbal tea consumed more than one million cups per day.

Chamomile: A herbal medicine of the past with bright future

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC2995283/

When we look at chamomile in the context of the Spike Protein, it is quite useful. As noted above, chamomile has the ability to decrease the viral load of a SARS-CoV-2 infection. This, therefore, de facto reduces the amount of Spike Protein we are exposed to during a COVID infection.

SARS-CoV-2 genomic titer was quantified using qPCR as described in section 2.2.4. The extracted Vero E6 cells which was infected with SARS-CoV-2 was used as a positive control in the qPCR experiment whereas, sterile Vero E6 cells was used as a negative control. Further, SARS-CoV-2 genomic titer was quantified from Vero E6 cells infected with a mix of SARS-CoV-2 and 6.75 mg/mL of chamomile extract. The CT value for the positive control was 12.3 whereas, the CT value for the cells infected with a mix of SARS-CoV-2 and 6.75 mg/mL of chamomile extract was 21.26. This means that 6.75 mg/mL of chamomile extract was able to inhibit the viral replication as the CT value was significantly higher than the value of the positive control and thus, the higher the CT value the lower the viral load which proved the potential anti-SARS-CoV-2 activity of chamomile extract.

Chamomile in combating SARS-Cov-2

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC11993402/

Looking deeper, we discover that chamomile may help ameliorate the deleterious effects of the Spike Protein from any source by inhibiting macrophage activation. In particular, chamomile was found to blunt the expression of the now classic Spike-induced macrophage cytokines IL-6 and TNFα.

In the current study, we have demonstrated that chamomile inhibits LPS-induced NO production in RAW 264.7 macrophages. The inhibitory effect of chamomile was mediated via a reduction in iNOS both at the protein and message levels. Macrophages are capable of secreting various mediators such as IL-1, IL-6, granulocyte- macrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF) and TNFα , which lead to secondary immune responses such as proliferation of T and B cells, activation of macrophages for phagocytosis, and killing of microorganisms. Among these mediators, pro-inflammatory cytokines such as IL-1β , IL-6 and TNFα can be generated in response to immunological reaction, inflammation and microbial invasion [25]. Therefore, we sought to examine whether chamomile could alter NO production after incubation of RAW 264.7 macrophages with these cytokines along with chamomile. Our results demonstrate that chamomile may, in part, exert inhibitory effects on pro-inflammatory cytokines through inhibition of NO production in RAW 264.7 macrophages.

Chamomile, an anti-inflammatory agent inhibits inducible nitric oxide synthase expression by blocking RelA/p65 activity

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC2982259/

The anti-spike benefits do not stop there. As we have discussed in previous posts, the Spike Protein activates one of the major chronic disease pathways, NF-kB. Chamomile inhibits the activation of this pathway which may prove therapeutic to those suffering from Long COVID/Spike Disease/Injury.

Treatment with chamomile resulted in an increase in the total levels of Iκ Bα in the cytosol whereas a significant decrease in the p-Iκ Bα at Serine 32/36 was observed after chamomile treatment which was dose-dependent. Furthermore, treatment of RAW 264.7 cells with chamomile caused a decrease in the nuclear levels of NF-κ B/p65 which correlated with a simultaneous increase in the cytosol in dose-dependent manner (Figure 5B). To further confirm NF-κ B-mediated iNOS gene regulation, an EMSA was performed using an oligonucleotide containing a consensus RelA/p65 binding sequence in the nuclear fractions prepared after LPS challenge and chamomile treatment. A strong NF-κ B band was observed in response to LPS- induced activation which was reduced with chamomile treatment (Figure 5C). These results demonstrate that chamomile blocked NF-κ B activation, which might account for the inhibition of iNOS induction in RAW 264.7 macrophages.

Chamomile, an anti-inflammatory agent inhibits inducible nitric oxide synthase expression by blocking RelA/p65 activity

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC2982259/

There is yet one more benefit relating to the Spike Protein that I would like to discuss. That is chamomile’s ability to cause cancer cells to kill themselves (apoptosis) while leaving regular cells alive. Given the much-discussed rise in cancers, this is certainly welcome news.

In a recently conducted study, chamomile extracts were shown to cause minimal growth inhibitory effects on normal cells, but showed significant reductions in cell viability in various human cancer cell lines. Chamomile exposure induced apoptosis in cancer cells but not in normal cells at similar doses (18). The efficacy of the novel agent TBS-101, a mixture of seven standardized botanical extracts including chamomile has been recently tested. The results confirm it to have a good safety profile with significant anticancer activities against androgen-refractory human prostrate cancer PC-3 cells, both in vitro and in vivo situation (44).

Chamomile: A herbal medicine of the past with bright future

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC2995283/

As we sip our evening cup of chamomile tea, we can take heart in knowing that, as its relaxing effects begin to soothe our now all too troubled thoughts, it is working wonders at the cellular level. And, as the weather is now turning colder, we can all look forward to that cup of tea with greater relish. Please have a blessed weekend.

Thank you, as always, for your continued support, dialog and readership. Great thanks to the four new paid subscribers since Monday. Each week, between now and Christmas, I am asking if one reader or subscriber would please become a Founding Member of this Substack. Please consider becoming a paid subscriber.