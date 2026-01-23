Antiviral activity in vitro of the U. tomentosa extract against SARS-CoV-2 by plaque assay. (a) The figure represents the viral titer (PFU/mL) of supernatants harvested after the treatment with the U. tomentosa extract quantified by plaque assay (n = 4). Chloroquine (CQ) was used as an inhibition positive control of the antiviral strategy. ∗p ≤ 0.05, ∗∗p ≤ 0.01, and ∗∗∗p ≤ 0.001 (b) Representative plaques of the antiviral evaluation of the U. tomentosa extract against SARS-CoV-2 on Vero E6 cells.

Cat’s Claw is another natural therapeutic which shows great promise in not only inhibiting/treating an infection with SARS-CoV-2, but also nearly instantly dissolves Aβ fibrils. Given the amyloidogenic nature of the Spike Protein, this is fortuitous. Furthermore, it may enhance DNA repair. A beautiful trifecta.

What is Cat’s Claw?

Cat’s claw is a vine native to South America, the bark of which has been used in traditional medicine to treat various conditions such as gastric and inflammatory disorders. It is marketed as a dietary supplement to support the body’s natural defenses, for digestive and joint health, and as a general health tonic. In lab experiments, compounds from cat’s claw stimulated specific immune cells known as phagocytes and T-helper cells. Other lab studies suggest cat’s claw may enhance DNA repair, or reduce inflammation and some chemotherapy side effects. However, one lab study showed it may actually stimulate pediatric leukemia cells. Data in humans are limited, and studies on safety and effectiveness for any condition are needed.

As we have so often discussed, preventing Spike Protein entry into cells may reduce many of its downstream deleterious effects. Cat’s Claw is shown to accomplish this in vitro.

On the other hand, phytochemicals of U. tomentosa such as proanthocyanidin C1, QAG-2, uncarine F, 3-isodihydrocadambine, and uncaric acid (docking scores: −8.6, −8.2, −7.1, −7.6, and −7.0 kcal/mol, respectively) showed high binding affinity for the interface of the RBD-ACE-2. In addition, 3-dihydrocadambine, proanthocyanidin B4, proanthocyanidin B2, and proanthocyanidin C1 (−7.1, −7.2, −7.2, and −7.0 kcal/mol, respectively) had the highest binding score on SARS-CoV-2 spike glycoprotein [13]. Since Vero E6 cells are commonly used to replicate SARS-CoV-2 due to the high expression level of the ACE-2 receptor and lack the ability to produce interferon [32], phytochemicals are the appropriate substrate to explore the antiviral activity of phytochemicals targeting the receptor binding as well as the SARS-CoV-2 main protease, which is a high-profile antiviral drug target, and several compounds have been discovered as main protease inhibitors [33, 34].

Also, for those suffering from an acute infection of COVID, Cat’s Claw may theoretically assist in ameliorating the associated inflammation/clotting and endothelial dysfunction. Think ameliorating SPED.

Besides, it might control the hyperinflammation, via inhibition of IL-1α, IL-1β, IL-17, and TNF-α [44], reduce oxidative stress [45], and protect the endothelial barrier, via inhibition of IL-8, which is linked to the induction of permeability [46]. It also has antithrombotic potential via antiplatelet mechanism and by thrombin inhibition [15]. Furthermore, U. tomentosa modulates the immune system by extending lymphocyte survival via an antiapoptotic mechanism [47]. It is known that the 3α protein of severe acute respiratory syndrome-associated coronavirus induces apoptosis in Vero E6 cells [48]; therefore, the phytochemicals found in the hydroalcoholic extract could inhibit this process and protect against the inflammatory cascade. Interestingly, U. tomentosa bark extract reduced the lung inflammation produced by ozone in mice [49].

The other significant potential therapeutic property of Cat’s Claw I would like to discuss is its remarkable ability to nearly instantly dissolve amyloid-beta fibrils. This makes it not only a potentially useful therapeutic for COVID prevention/treatment, but also potentially helpful in dealing with the amyloidogenic properties of the Spike Protein. Bear in mind that while the Spike Protein has been reported to exhibit amyloidogenic properties, whether Cat’s Claw meaningfully impacts Spike-related amyloid processes in vivo remains to be proven.

Brain aging and Alzheimer’s disease both demonstrate the accumulation of beta-amyloid protein containing “plaques” and tau protein containing “tangles” that contribute to accelerated memory loss and cognitive decline. In the present investigation we identified a specific plant extract and its constituents as a potential alternative natural solution for preventing and reducing both brain “plaques and tangles”. PTI-00703 cat’s claw (Uncaria tomentosa from a specific Peruvian source), a specific and natural plant extract from the Amazon rain forest, was identified as a potent inhibitor and reducer of both beta-amyloid fibrils (the main component of “plaques”) and tau protein paired helical filaments/fibrils (the main component of “tangles”). PTI-00703 cat’s claw demonstrated both the ability to prevent formation/aggregation and disaggregate preformed Aβ fibrils (1–42 and 1–40) and tau protein tangles/filaments. The disaggregation/dissolution of Aβ fibrils occurred nearly instantly when PTI-00703 cat’s claw and Aβ fibrils were mixed together as shown by a variety of methods including Thioflavin T fluorometry, Congo red staining, Thioflavin S fluorescence and electron microscopy. Sophisticated structural elucidation studies identified the major fractions and specific constituents within PTI-00703 cat’s claw responsible for both the observed “plaque” and “tangle” inhibitory and reducing activity. Specific proanthocyanidins (i.e. epicatechin dimers and variants thereof) are newly identified polyphenolic components within Uncaria tomentosa that possess both “plaque and tangle” reducing and inhibitory activity.

The Amazon rain forest plant Uncaria tomentosa (cat’s claw) and its specific proanthocyanidin constituents are potent inhibitors and reducers of both brain plaques and tangles

Cat’s Claw is yet another tremendous gift of Nature. The abilities it possesses to deal with both acute and long-term pathological conditions of SARS-CoV-2 and its Spike Protein make it another welcome addition to our Spike Protein arsenal. Of course, this is a work of medical research and not medical advice. Always consult your primary care provider before using any medication or supplement – especially if you are taking blood thinners, in the case of Cat’s Claw. Please have a blessed (and hopefully much warmer than our –27 Vermont windchill) weekend.