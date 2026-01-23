WMC Research

Alan R
5h

Fascinating Walter! Some of us have had experience using Cat's Claw (in Spanish "uña de gato") in the treatment of Lyme Disease (Boreliosis infection) where it has been effective as an adjunct immune supportive agent. Had no idea about its potential vis a vis Spike pathology, though it stands to reason that it might possess such properties. The evident in vitro reduction of beta amyloid & tau fibrils is pretty astonishing have to say. So appreciate you bringing this all to light for those of us who were not in the loop on the research you shared here!

Ali
3h

I have been taking this as part of an anti inflammatory supplement regimen after taking one Moderna for work in Dec 2021. I had chronic spine pain and nothing else stops it but the supplements. This is a most interesting article. Thank you!

