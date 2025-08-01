β -carotene docked with spike RBD of SARS-CoV-2. a 3D structure of the complex, β -carotene (ligand) is represented in sticks, Spike RBD (receptor) is in blue. b Interaction map of the ligand/receptor complex.

Today we will discuss a supplement that most of us Gen-Xers will remember from childhood. It was one we heard about regularly, along with Vitamins C, D and E. As they say, "an oldie but a goodie." Indeed, there is much good about β-Carotene. But what is it?

For our purposes, those of alleviating injury and disease caused by SARS-CoV-2 and its Spike Protein, β-Carotene contributes in multiple ways. First, it binds Spike itself, preventing it (and the virus it may be attached to) from entering our cells.

Regarding Spike RBD interaction, β-carotene presented greater binding energies than with Akt1, with − 7.15 and − 8275 kcal.mol−1, suggesting a complementary activity of this molecule on the two targets. As folic acid previously mentioned, β-carotene is well known as a nutritive molecule and precursor of vitamin A.

Docking and in silico toxicity assessment of Arthrospira compounds as potential antiviral agents against SARS-CoV-2

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC7979453/

As we have learned, the Spike Protein activates all the major inflammatory pathways of chronic disease. β-Carotene significantly downregulates these pathways and also reduces oxidative stress. Not only do these effects mitigate the chronic disease advancing properties of the Spike Protein, they are also anti-aging.

In the current study, we found that β-carotene has obvious anti-inflammatory effects, which could significantly down-regulate the level of inflammatory cytokines (IL6 and TNFα). We further analyzed the potential mechanism by which β-carotene could inhibit inflammation, and the results showed that inflammation-related signaling pathways were significantly down-regulated by β-carotene treatment. In fact, previous studies have also shown that β-carotene shows the anti-inflammatory effect on various tissue and cell models [22, 23]. In the process of biological oxidative metabolism, cell may produce reactive oxygen species (ROS) and can be cleared by antioxidants in the body [24, 25, 28]. During aging, oxidative stress and ROS production significantly increase, and persistent oxidative stress exacerbates cell/tissue aging. In the current study, we found that β-carotene exhibits the anti-oxidative stress effect. Actually, many studies has reported that β-carotene displays the antioxidant function and role [26].

Anti-aging effect of β-carotene through regulating the KAT7-P15 signaling axis, inflammation and oxidative stress process

https://cmbl.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s11658-022-00389-7

Neuroinflammation is a major finding in those suffering from Long COVID. Here, again, β-Carotene may be of great value as it protects against oxidative stress and neuroinflammation in spinal cord injury – a cause of serious neuroinflammation.

Acute spinal cord injury (SCI) results in long-lasting functional impairments through both mechanical damage as well as secondary mechanisms, with limited available therapeutic options. β-Carotene has been demonstrated to exert biological and pharmacological activities. We aimed to examine the protective effects of β-carotene in a SCI rat model. We tested the hind-limb locomotor function, neuro-inflammation, oxidative stress, astrocyte activation and nuclear factor–κB (NF-κB) pathway activation of SCI rats, with or without β-carotene treatment. β-Carotene substantially improved locomotion that was reduced by SCI. β-Carotene also relieved SCI-induced oxidative stress via regulation of reactive oxygen species, malondialdehyde, nitric oxide, and superoxide dismutase, as well as restored SCI-suppressed protein expressions of Nrf2 and HO-1. Additionally, β-carotene decreased the generation of pro-inflammatory cytokines, including tumor necrosis factor-α, interleukin-1β, interleukin-18 and cyclooxygenase-2, and inhibited the activation of astrocyte in the spinal cord. Furthermore, β-carotene treatment markedly inhibited the NF-κB pathway activation.

Protective role of β-carotene against oxidative stress and neuroinflammation in a rat model of spinal cord injury

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S1567576918302339

Another mechanism of β-Carotene’s anti-aging capacities is its ability to relieve the aging of mesenchymal stem cells (MSC).

We have to ask How β-carotene relieves MSCs aging? Current research showed that β-carotene has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effects, which may be potential anti-aging mechanisms of β-carotene, but this may not be the only mechanism. We further explore whether there are other potential mechanisms by which β-carotene could alleviate the aging of MSCs. After preliminary screening, we found that β-carotene could down regulate the expression of KAT7. Based on this, we speculate whether β-carotene exhibiting anti-aging effect may be through KAT7-p15ink4b axis (at least partially).KAT7-p15ink4b axis is a newly identified pathway involved in stem cell aging [14]. In the current work, we found that ectopic expression of KAT7 partially offset the anti-aging effect of β-carotene, indicating that β-carotene may achieve anti-aging effect byregulating KAT7-p15ink4b. In addition, to further confirm that β-carotene plays an anti-aging role through KAT7-p15 signaling axis [14]. We found that ectopic expression.

All of this is, certainly, good news. However, there is one more bit of good news which is always welcomed when it comes to therapeutics. Taken in moderation, β-Carotene has a long track record of being remarkably safe. Of course, always check with your Primary Care Provider before using any supplement or medication.

Epidemiological studies have associated low dietary and/or plasma level of carotenoids with higher incidences of certain cancers. This evidence has led the National Cancer Institute to initiate more than a dozen prospective clinical trials in which supplements of beta-carotene alone, or in combination with other micronutrients, are being taken. In these trials, the beta-carotene supplements are given in the range of 15-50 mg/day. The safety of this level of intake is well documented. beta-Carotene has been successfully used to treat inherited photosensitivity diseases for more than 15 years at dosages of 180 mg/day or more, without any adverse effects other than hypercarotenemia. Toxicity studies in animals have shown that beta-carotene is not carcinogenic, mutagenic, embryotoxic, or teratogenic and does not cause hypervitaminosis.

The safety of beta-carotene

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/3064048/

The bounties of Nature are overwhelming. It has always been clear to me that consuming real food is one of the best measures we can take to protect our health. With regards to the torrent of bad food out there, I read a recent statement by a doctor that went along the lines of: "It's not that it's junk food, it's that we call it food."

May all of us enjoy real food this weekend, along with a healhy dose of real hope. The more we discover, the more we can heal.

