Synergistic effects of capsaicin (CA) with menthol (ME), 1,8-cineole (CI), or β-eudesmol (EU) on TNF-α protein levels in RAW264.7 cells. Cells were pretreated for 24 h with 0.1 µM CA in combination with 5 µM ME, 5 µM CI, or 30 µM EU. TNF-α levels were determined after stimulation with (+) or without (−) LPS for 3 h. Data are presented as individual values along with means and standard errors (n = 3). Means indicated by different lowercase letters are significantly different, as determined by one-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s HSD post hoc test (p < 0.05).

Two years ago, we discussed Capsaicin’s ability to inhibit Line-1 Retrotransposition which may be induced by the Spike Protein.

Friday Hope: Capsaicin: Inhibiting Spike Protein-Induced Line-1 Retrotransposition https://wmcresearch.substack.com/p/friday-hope-capsaicin-inhibiting?utm_source=publication-search

This year, to date, two studies have been released which show that Capsaicin offers very important additional benefits for preventing and treating pathological conditions caused by SARS-CoV-2 and its Spike Protein.

TNFα Expression

One of the ways the Spike Protein can induce massive inflammation, potentially resulting in a “cytokine storm,” is its ability to dramatically increase the expression of TNFα. The expression of this cytokine is directly linked to COVID severity and mortality. And its expression is definitively increased by the Spike Protein.

Disease severity and death of COVID-19 patients have been correlated to the elevated expression of IL-6 and TNFα (Huang et al., 2020; Hadjadj et al., 2020). Macrophages play a central role in the hyperinflammatory response during SARS-CoV-2 infection (Grant et al., 2021). To understand whether SARS-CoV-2 structural proteins can activate macrophages and monocytes, we stimulated human monocytic cell THP1-derived macrophages with recombinant S1, S2, M, N, and E proteins. Interestingly, both S1 and S2 proteins induced proinflammatory cytokines IL6, TNFA, and IL1B, with S2 being more potent, as measured by real-time RT-PCR and ELISA (Figure 1A and Figure 1—figure supplement 1A).

SARS-CoV-2 spike protein induces inflammation via TLR2-dependent activation of the NF-κB pathway

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC8709575/

This is where Capsaicin may play a key additional role. A study published in January of this year shows a remarkable result. When CA is combined with Menthol, it is precisely this TNFα expression by macrophages which is reduced – 700-fold! And without cytotoxicity! Really wonderful synergy here.

To evaluate anti-inflammatory activity, the expression levels of the tumor necrosis factor-alpha (TNF-α) gene (Tnf), which encodes a key proinflammatory cytokine, were measured in RAW264.7 cells pretreated with solutions containing ME (Menthol), CI, EU, or CA, followed by stimulation with LPS for 1 h. The dose-dependent effects of these phytochemicals on LPS-induced Tnf expression were assessed to determine their half-maximal effective concentrations (EC50), which were calculated as 62.17 µM for ME, 19.72 µM for CI, and 31.41 µM for EU, markedly higher than that of CA (0.087 µM) (Figure 1). Concentrations up to 500 µM for ME and CI and up to 100 µM for EU and CA did not cause cytotoxicity in macrophage cells (Supplementary Figure S1). These findings suggest that the observed suppression of LPS-induced Tnf expression occurred at non-cytotoxic concentrations, indicating that the anti-inflammatory effects were not attributable to cell damage. Co-treatment of CA with other phytochemicals revealed pronounced synergistic effects, particularly in LPS-stimulated RAW264.7 cells treated with ME or CI (Figure 3). During co-administration with 0.1 µM CA, EU exhibited an approximately fivefold reduction in the EC50 value for Tnf expression, whereas ME and CI showed striking reductions of approximately 700-fold and 150-fold, respectively.

Functional Phytochemicals Cooperatively Suppress Inflammation in RAW264.7 Cells

https://www.mdpi.com/2072-6643/18/3/376#nutrients-18-00376-f003

Vascular Dysfunction/Aging

Readers of this Substack will be well versed in the Spike Protein’s abilities to damage the vasculature. A just-published review extensively documents how CA is able to address such damage. CA can mitigate endothelial dysfunction and reduce migration, proliferation, and inflammation of senescent cells. I highly recommend reading the entire review quoted below. It is an excellent article.

Pepper, a natural plant and a common culinary ingredient worldwide, has garnered attention for its potential health benefits. As research on peppers deepens, the effects of capsaicin—the primary bioactive component—on human health are increasingly elucidated. Capsaicin is known to enhance metabolism, combat inflammation, and provide analgesia. Given that vascular aging is associated with chronic inflammation and metabolic disorders, capsaicin may hold unique potential in mitigating vascular aging. This review summarizes the role of capsaicin in vascular aging, beginning with molecular and cellular mechanisms, and extending to phenotypic changes. Evidence suggests that capsaicin and the activation of TRPV1 can inhibit the molecular pathways and signaling channels responsible for vascular cellular aging, thereby reducing migration, proliferation, and inflammation of senescent cells, and mitigating vascular aging phenotypes such as endothelial dysfunction and atherosclerosis. About vascular aging-related diseases, such as hypertension, coronary heart disease, and cerebral infarction, numerous studies indicate that capsaicin may delay disease progression.

Capsaicin and TRPV1: A Novel Therapeutic Approach to Mitigate Vascular Aging

https://www.aginganddisease.org/EN/10.14336/AD.2024.1292

Further studies are needed, specifically ones which address CA’s potential effects when the Spike Protein is directly involved in the above processes. That being said, CA looks very promising as a natural, safe and effective therapeutic for protecting and treating our vasculature as we age. Thank you, as always, for your readership, dialogue, and support. I can’t do this without you. Please have a blessed weekend.

One-Time Donation (Stripe’s “Buy Me A Coffee”)

https://buy.stripe.com/6oUbJ0auFaWkcLs2ZXeUU00