WMC Research

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Alan R's avatar
Alan R
3d

As a longstanding practitioner of the organic gardening arts, ha, I have been cultivating peppers, including some VERY hot ones, for years. That said, the phytomedicinal properties of capsaicin have been of great personal interest, particularly vis a vis topical pain management though care is always warranted to put it *mildly*. This information however is totally new to my understanding, and underscores how much greater the natural healing potential really is, especially in combination with menthol. Amazing! Awesome work as always Walter, greatly appreciated sir.

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sumpaul
2d

Mint (and/or ) Coriander Chutney is perfect - mint, chillies, onion, ginger, garlic, lime. Add the lime zest for extra health.

If you add yoghurt or kefir or top it with oil, it will last a month in the fridge, at least.

It's only fault - you could become addicted.

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