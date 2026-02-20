Analysis of the effects induced by three months of treatment with an ECES or placebo (A,B) on serum levels of TNF-α and blood levels. Panels (C,D) of syndecan-1 in both groups. Data are presented as mean ± SD. Data were analyzed using a paired t-test, with p-values reported.

Two years ago, we discussed the potential benefits of Dark Chocolate (Cacao) on improving Endothelial function which may be impaired by the Spike Protein:

Beyond its ability to interfere with SARS-CoV-2 replication, Dark Chocolate has cardiovascular benefits – including benefits for the Endothelium, which, of course, the Spike Protein is a virtuoso at attacking.

Dark chocolate contains many biologically active components, such as catechins, procyanidins and theobromine from cocoa, together with added sucrose and lipids. All of these can directly or indirectly affect the cardiovascular system by multiple mechanisms. Intervention studies on healthy and metabolically-dysfunctional volunteers have suggested that cocoa improves blood pressure, platelet aggregation and endothelial function.

The cardiovascular benefits of dark chocolate

Solid dark chocolate and liquid cocoa ingestion improved endothelial function (measured as flow-mediated dilatation) compared with placebo (dark chocolate: 4.3 ± 3.4% compared with −1.8 ± 3.3%; P < 0.001; sugar-free and sugared cocoa: 5.7 ± 2.6% and 2.0 ± 1.8% compared with −1.5 ± 2.8%; P < 0.001). Blood pressure decreased after the ingestion of dark chocolate and sugar-free cocoa compared with placebo (dark chocolate: systolic, −3.2 ± 5.8 mm Hg compared with 2.7 ± 6.6 mm Hg; P < 0.001; and diastolic, −1.4 ± 3.9 mm Hg compared with 2.7 ± 6.4 mm Hg; P = 0.01; sugar-free cocoa: systolic, −2.1 ± 7.0 mm Hg compared with 3.2 ± 5.6 mm Hg; P < 0.001; and diastolic: −1.2 ± 8.7 mm Hg compared with 2.8 ± 5.6 mm Hg; P = 0.014). Endothelial function improved significantly more with sugar-free than with regular cocoa (5.7 ± 2.6% compared with 2.0 ± 1.8%; P < 0.001).

Acute dark chocolate and cocoa ingestion and endothelial function: a randomized controlled crossover trial

Friday Hope: Dark Chocolate: Inhibiting SARS-CoV-2 Mpro and Cardiovascular Benefits

Now, we have definitive evidence (published just last week) that (−)-epicatechin (EC) from Cacao given as an enriched supplement (EC-enriched supplement (ECES)) improves the endothelial function of those suffering from Long COVID. It is widely known that the Spike Protein is found in the bloodstream of those with Long COVID.

Improving vascular function in COVID-19 disease is essential, as the vascular endothelium regulates vasomotion, vascular permeability, inflammation, and oxidative stress [27]. Growing evidence suggests that SARS-CoV-2 acts as an endothelial disease, disrupting the glycocalyx, causing hyperpermeability, and promoting hypercoagulability. Patients with chronic endothelial dysfunction caused by cardiovascular and metabolic diseases exhibit the worst COVID-19 symptoms [28]. It has been suggested that flavonoids improve endothelial function by increasing NO bioavailability and modulating vasoactive factors such as angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) and endothelin-1 [29]. In our study, the significant reduction in SDC-1 levels suggests that flavonoids may be a therapeutic approach to ameliorate severe glycocalyx degradation and endothelial injury.

Effects of Cacao Flavonoids in Long COVID-19 Patients with Chronic Fatigue: FLALOC, a Placebo-Controlled Randomized Clinical Trial

Additionally, levels of key Spike Protein-elevated cytokines were improved with ECES. The burden of fatigue was also reduced, improving overall quality of life.

In addition, our results showed that levels of cytokines implicated in triggering immunopathological reactions in the acute phase of COVID-19, such as IL-6 and TNF-α, which persist as molecular signatures of long COVID [30], improved with ECES treatment. Altogether, ECES-induced changes lead to a reduction in perceived fatigue, thereby improving QoL.

Effects of Cacao Flavonoids in Long COVID-19 Patients with Chronic Fatigue: FLALOC, a Placebo-Controlled Randomized Clinical Trial

Since we last discussed Cacao, another finding has been made. Caffeine binds strongly and stably to the Spike Protein’s active site. What could pair better with Dark Chocolate than a cup of coffee? Improve your endothelial function and, if you are suffering from Long COVID, reduce inflammation and fatigue all while preventing the Spike from binding to your cells.

A total of 11 natural compounds were identified: cephaeline, emetine, uzarigenin, linifolin A, caffeine, colchamine, cytidine, (+)-epijasmonic acid, 11-hydroxyvittatine, staurosporin, and paxilline. Among them, caffeine was particularly noteworthy, as it is commonly found in coffee and caffeinated beverages. Molecular docking along with other analyses revealed that caffeine binds strongly to the spike protein’s active site and exhibits high binding stability. Notably, a drug appropriateness analysis suggested that caffeine possesses excellent solubility and significant potential as an oral drug candidate.

Natural compounds identified as potential inhibitors of SARS-CoV-2 spike protein

No wonder the Greek genus name for the cocoa tree begins with word Theobroma - “Food of the Gods.” Please have a blessed weekend.