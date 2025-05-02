WMC Research

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Stacy Otto, fka Eudora's avatar
Stacy Otto, fka Eudora
8h

A happy spring to you…twas a long time coming in our part pf the world! Grateful for your hopeful work, Walter. I’m thinking when sourcing black seed oil it’s important to get the cold-pressed to avoid potential seed-oil perils?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Matthew Wood's avatar
Matthew Wood
5h

Yes to Black Seed in covid, from personal experience. However, i would not credit the TQ so much. When I had COVID (delta) Mar. 8-June 15 2020 I relied upon black seed (eating the seed itself every day) as well as the Bach Flower Essence Holly. My basic symptom for the whole time was an irritated throat. Nigella always kept it in check. Finally, after two and half months I had a sore throat as well (swollen glands) from a secondary bacterial infection. I learned from this the difference between an "irritated throat" (which is vagal or ANS in origin) and a "sore throat" which is glandular. My second and only other symptom was a clenching of the heart or aorta or possibly the artery that serves the thymus, causing a spasm of the chest followed by a tremendous opening of the blood of the chest, like a gasp. This happened about 10-15 times at night during those 3 months. I took the Holly for that (see why below). I also took white pine in the last two weeks; the remedy was making the rounds in the Native American community.

I am very skeptical about limiting the medicinal effects of nigella to the thymoquinone. I think that is a big mistake. There are over twenty five distinctive medicinal substances in black seed and we cannot ignore the others. One thing I learned from my experience is that nigella is a vagal or ANS remedy, which is very, very important and totally overlooked in the medical literature--even in herbalism, of which I am a practitioner and greek/arabic medicine. That means it relaxes the nervous system, which in itself would cure a lot of stuff. I am not sure which ingredients give it this property but herbalists often judge the character of an herb from its taste and nigella is distinctly acrid---that's the flavor that relaxes the nervous system, central or autonomic, from antispastics like crampbark and black cohosh to hallucinogens like peyote, ayahuasca and psilocybin. Like these hallucinogens, COVID 19 delta definitely caused a high level of DMT in the brain, which manifested for me as lucid dreaming. I had a drug-like withdrawal from the DMT as the virus left me in June.

Holly is the Bach flower remedy for irrational hatred directed towards oneself or from oneself. I felt that if the virus was a person it "hated" me because it attacked my back brain and my heart within five days. I had already learned about this use because the Lyme co-infection Bartonella causes the same thing---basically, an inflammation of the back brain. Another friend discovered Holly for the effects of COVID as well. . . . I had been tipped off that hatred was an issue because on Jan. 1, 2020 (actually the same day in China that Covid 19 was "discovered" or "named") I had a dream that "the only thing necessary to make it through the tests ahead was to have an open heart."

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
13 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Walter M Chesnut
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture