Thymoquinone may prevent SARS- CoV- 2 virus receptor interaction by inhibition of the attachment of the viral spike glycoprotein to the Angiotensin Converting Enzyme 2 (ACE2) receptor and the priming of SARS- CoV- 2 virus through TMPRSS2 (transmembrane protease serine 2).

Unfortunately, readers of this Substack know that this has been expected due to the previously discussed interaction of the Spike Protein with p53 and other tumor suppressors. I have written in a previous Friday Hope about some natural therapeutics which can enhance p53 expression. Today I would like to discuss one additional natural therapeutic which not only enhances p53 expression but also prevents Spike binding and ameliorates the inflammatory/coagulation responses it induces.

Black Seed Oil, or Black Cumin Oil, has a long and highly regarded history of being an important, multi-functional nutraceutical.

One spicy, medicinal herb is Nigella sativa L. (Ranunculaceae), also called black cumin or black seeds, which is famous for its culinary uses, and is historically precious in traditional medicine. Black cumin is native to a vast region of the eastern Mediterranean, northern Africa, the Indian subcontinent, and Southwest Asia, and is cultivated in many countries, including Egypt, Iran, Greece, Syria, Albania, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, India, and Pakistan. Being a panacea, black cumin, in the form of essential oil, paste, powder, and extract, has been indicated in traditional medicine for many diseases/conditions, such as asthma, bronchitis, rheumatism, headache, back pain, anorexia, amenorrhea, paralysis, inflammation, mental debility, eczema, and hypertension, to name a few [4]. These traditional uses of N. sativa seeds are largely attributed to their wide array of medicinal properties, including antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, immunomodulatory, anticancer, neuroprotective, antimicrobial, antihypertensive, cardioprotective, antidiabetic, gastroprotective, and nephroprotective and hepatoprotective properties [5]. Black cumin seed, particularly its essential oil, contains thymoquinone (TQ), thymohydroquinone, thymol, carvacrol, nigellidine, nigellicine, and α-hederin, which are mostly responsible for its pharmacological effects and therapeutic benefits [6]. The food value of black cumin, although less focused on in scientific literature, is by no means low, because it contains an adequate quantity of protein and fat, and an appreciable amount of essential fatty acids, amino acids, vitamins, and minerals [7]. Both active phytochemicals and the vital nutrients of black cumin contribute equally to the immunity and well-being of the human body, making this culinary herb a valuable source of nutraceuticals.

There are additional benefits to Black Seed Oil which are specifically related to SARS-CoV-2 and its Spike Protein. Black Seed Oil and its major component, Thymoquinone (TQ), is a promising therapeutic for COVID and Spike Protein injury/disease. Three of these benefits are very important: preventing the Spike from binding to our cells and quelling the inflammatory and coagulation responses that the Spike and the virus itself induces.

Compounds derived from N. sativa oil, in particular TQ, may be effective in inhibiting the ability of SARS- CoV- 2 to attach to host cell receptors and replicate within the cell. Covid 19 is also associated with an aggressive inflammatory and hyperactive host immune response to the SARS- C0V- 2 virus which is commonly referred to as a ‘cytokine storm’.52 Proinflammatory cytokines/chemokines, including multiple interleukins and TNF- α, are elevated in Covid19 patients and contribute to worse patient outcomes.52 Nigella sativa and TQ may be potentially beneficial in downregulating this inflammatory process and thereby reducing the severity of acute respiratory distress syndrome.51,52 Nigella sativa and TQ also possess anticoagulant properties that may offer both as potential therapeutic natural products targeting the coagulopathy associated with life- threatening SARS- CoV- 2 (Covid 19) infection.

Furthermore, there is yet another property that TQ possesses, which may prove to be very beneficial for those exposed to the Spike Protein. Thymoquinone has the ability to enhance expression of the tumor suppressor p53, which the Spike Protein downregulates. It also inhibits the growth of colon cancer cells.

We investigated the effects of thymoquinone (TQ) against HCT-116 human colon cancer cells and attempted to identify its potential molecular mechanisms of action. We report that TQ inhibits the growth of colon cancer cells which was correlated with G1 phase arrest of the cell cycle. Furthermore, TUNEL staining and flow cytometry analysis indicate that TQ triggers apoptosis in a dose- and time-dependent manner. Apoptosis induction by TQ was associated with a 2.5-4.5-fold increase in mRNA expression of p53 and the downstream p53 target gene, p21WAF1. Simultaneously, we found a marked increase in p53 and p21WAF1 protein levels but a significant inhibition of anti-apoptotic Bcl-2 protein. Co-incubation with pifithrin-alpha (PFT-alpha), a specific inhibitor of p53, restored Bcl-2, p53 and p21WAF1 levels to the untreated control and suppressed TQ-induced cell cycle arrest and apoptosis. p53-null HCT-116 cells were less sensitive to TQ-induced growth arrest and apoptosis. These results indicate that TQ is antineoplastic and pro-apoptotic against colon cancer cell line HCT116. The apoptotic effects of TQ are modulated by Bcl-2 protein and are linked to and dependent on p53. Our data support the potential for using the agent TQ for the treatment of colon cancer.

I am quite enthusiastic about Black Seed Oil. It, along with other major players we have discussed, may become part of a regimen that can keep the Spike Protein at bay. If we do all we can to prevent the Spike from entering our cells and limiting/reversing the damage it has caused, we may be able to prevent it from seriously reducing the quality – and length – of our lives. Of course, this is a work of medical research and not medical advice. As always, consult your Primary Care Provider before using any supplement or medication.

