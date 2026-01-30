Forest plots of meta-analysis of A Headache, B CRP levels, C Severity, D Mortality rates

Last year we discussed how Black Seed Oil (Nigella Sativa) may be useful in dealing with the deleterious effects of the Spike Protein. Specifically, we discussed its ability to enhance the expression of tumor suppressor p53, which we know the Spike Protein suppresses. We also discussed its ability to modulate inflammatory and coagulation responses in inflammatory and infectious diseases.

Friday Hope: Black Seed Oil: Inhibiting Spike Binding, Inflammatory and Coagulation Responses and Enhancing p53 Expression

https://wmcresearch.substack.com/p/friday-hope-black-seed-oil-inhibiting

For those who may not be aware, Nigella Sativa has an illustrious – and proven – history of being a stalwart natural therapeutic.

Nigella sativa (N. sativa) (Family Ranunculaceae) is a widely used medicinal plant throughout the world. It is very popular in various traditional systems of medicine like Unani and Tibb, Ayurveda and Siddha. Seeds and oil have a long history of folklore usage in various systems of medicines and food. The seeds of N. sativa have been widely used in the treatment of different diseases and ailments. In Islamic literature, it is considered as one of the greatest forms of healing medicine. It has been recommended for using on regular basis in Tibb-e-Nabwi (Prophetic Medicine). It has been widely used as antihypertensive, liver tonics, diuretics, digestive, anti-diarrheal, appetite stimulant, analgesics, anti-bacterial and in skin disorders. Extensive studies on N. sativa have been carried out by various researchers and a wide spectrum of its pharmacological actions have been explored which may include antidiabetic, anticancer, immunomodulator, analgesic, antimicrobial, anti-inflammatory, spasmolytic, bronchodilator, hepato-protective, renal protective, gastro-protective, antioxidant properties, etc. Due to its miraculous power of healing, N. sativa has got the place among the top ranked evidence based herbal medicines.

A review on therapeutic potential of Nigella sativa: A miracle herb

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC3642442/

Just this week, a systematic review and meta-analysis of the use of Black Seed Oil (NS, for Nigella Sativa) in treating COVID patients was published. In it, it was found that NS use resulted in reduced severity of an acute COVID infection, and in reduced mortality. Interestingly, the incidence of headache was lower, as was inflammation marker CRP. This builds on our discussion of last year when we hypothesized that NS may be beneficial in modulating the rampant inflammation of a COVID infection. These findings are promising but limited by small trial sizes and heterogeneity, and should be considered hypothesis-generating rather than definitive.

Regarding headache outcome, the pooled analysis of four studies favored Nigella sativa (OR = 0.82, 95% CI [0.76 to 0.89], P < 0.00001) with insignificant heterogeneity (I2 = 34%, P = 0.21). In terms of CRP, the pooled mean difference (MD) from three studies between Nigella sativa and the control favored Nigella sativa (MD = −3.287, 95% CI [−4.620 to −1.955], P < 0.00001) with homogenous results (I2 = 0%, P = 0.992). The pooled Odds Ratio of severity of infection symptoms favored Nigella sativa (OR = 0.08, 95% CI [0.02 to 0.25], P < 0.0001) with homogenous results (I2 = 0%, P = 0.46). Mortality was significantly lower in the Nigella sativa group (OR = 0.216, 95% CI [0.075 to 0.620], P = 0.0006) with insignificant heterogeneity (I2 = 0%, P = 0.383).

Efficacy of Nigella sativa in COVID-19 patients: a systematic review and meta-analysis

https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s44467-025-00004-7

In addition to the above mentioned benefits of NS, there is another I would like to discuss today. That is the ability of NS to potentially ameliorate the amyloidogenic properties of the Spike Protein. NS was shown to protect rat primary neurons against amyloid-beta neurotoxicity. While this work does not involve SARS-CoV-2, it suggests a possible neuroprotective mechanism that warrants further investigation in post-viral and inflammatory contexts.

Thymoquinone (TQ) is the main constituent of the oil extracted from Nigella sativa seeds, which is known to be the active constituent responsible for many of the seed antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effects. The present study was designed to investigate whether TQ can protect against Alzheimer’s amyloid-β peptide (Aβ) induced neurotoxicity in rat primary neurons. Cultured hippocampal and cortical neurons were treated with Aβ1–42 and TQ simultaneously for 72 h. Treatment with TQ efficiently attenuated Aβ1–42-induced neurotoxicity, as evidenced by improved cell viability. TQ also inhibited the mitochondrial membrane potential depolarization and reactive oxygen species generation caused by Aβ1–42. In addition, TQ restored synaptic vesicle recycling inhibition, partially reversed the loss of spontaneous firing activity, and inhibited Aβ1–42 aggregation in vitro. These beneficial effects may contribute to the protection against Aβ-induced neurotoxicity.

Thymoquinone protects cultured rat primary neurons against amyloid β-induced neurotoxicity

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0006291X1300466X

A superb property of NS, in addition to the ones already discussed today, is that it is regarded as a safe medical herb.

The essential oil obtained from N. sativa was found to be safer than the volatile oil against different cell lines. Human case reports indicated allergic contact dermatitis following the use of some preparations containing N. sativa. However, clinical trials did not report any severe adverse effects following consumption N. sativa. Studies that assessed N. sativa safety generally introduced this plant as a safe medicinal herb. Nevertheless, more detailed investigations are still required to have a clearer insight into the toxicological profile of N. sativa.

Nigella sativa (black seed) safety: an overview

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC10373399/

That being said, this is a work of medical research and not medical advice. Always consult your primary care provider before using any medication or supplement. Given the recent findings, NS rises in esteem to join Vitamin D and Quercetin being among the brightest stars in the COVID/Spike Protein therapeutic firmament. Please have a blessed weekend.