Friday Hope: Black Seed Oil: Clinical Evidence for Reduced COVID Severity/Mortality and May Protect Against Amyloid-Beta Neurotoxicity
Last year we discussed how Black Seed Oil enhances p53 expression. In a just-published study, we have evidence that it clinically helps those with acute COVID.
Forest plots of meta-analysis of A Headache, B CRP levels, C Severity, D Mortality rates
Last year we discussed how Black Seed Oil (Nigella Sativa) may be useful in dealing with the deleterious effects of the Spike Protein. Specifically, we discussed its ability to enhance the expression of tumor suppressor p53, which we know the Spike Protein suppresses. We also discussed its ability to modulate inflammatory and coagulation responses in inflammatory and infectious diseases.
For those who may not be aware, Nigella Sativa has an illustrious – and proven – history of being a stalwart natural therapeutic.
Nigella sativa (N. sativa) (Family Ranunculaceae) is a widely used medicinal plant throughout the world. It is very popular in various traditional systems of medicine like Unani and Tibb, Ayurveda and Siddha. Seeds and oil have a long history of folklore usage in various systems of medicines and food. The seeds of N. sativa have been widely used in the treatment of different diseases and ailments. In Islamic literature, it is considered as one of the greatest forms of healing medicine. It has been recommended for using on regular basis in Tibb-e-Nabwi (Prophetic Medicine). It has been widely used as antihypertensive, liver tonics, diuretics, digestive, anti-diarrheal, appetite stimulant, analgesics, anti-bacterial and in skin disorders. Extensive studies on N. sativa have been carried out by various researchers and a wide spectrum of its pharmacological actions have been explored which may include antidiabetic, anticancer, immunomodulator, analgesic, antimicrobial, anti-inflammatory, spasmolytic, bronchodilator, hepato-protective, renal protective, gastro-protective, antioxidant properties, etc. Due to its miraculous power of healing, N. sativa has got the place among the top ranked evidence based herbal medicines.
A review on therapeutic potential of Nigella sativa: A miracle herb
https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC3642442/
Just this week, a systematic review and meta-analysis of the use of Black Seed Oil (NS, for Nigella Sativa) in treating COVID patients was published. In it, it was found that NS use resulted in reduced severity of an acute COVID infection, and in reduced mortality. Interestingly, the incidence of headache was lower, as was inflammation marker CRP. This builds on our discussion of last year when we hypothesized that NS may be beneficial in modulating the rampant inflammation of a COVID infection. These findings are promising but limited by small trial sizes and heterogeneity, and should be considered hypothesis-generating rather than definitive.
Regarding headache outcome, the pooled analysis of four studies favored Nigella sativa (OR = 0.82, 95% CI [0.76 to 0.89], P < 0.00001) with insignificant heterogeneity (I2 = 34%, P = 0.21). In terms of CRP, the pooled mean difference (MD) from three studies between Nigella sativa and the control favored Nigella sativa (MD = −3.287, 95% CI [−4.620 to −1.955], P < 0.00001) with homogenous results (I2 = 0%, P = 0.992). The pooled Odds Ratio of severity of infection symptoms favored Nigella sativa (OR = 0.08, 95% CI [0.02 to 0.25], P < 0.0001) with homogenous results (I2 = 0%, P = 0.46). Mortality was significantly lower in the Nigella sativa group (OR = 0.216, 95% CI [0.075 to 0.620], P = 0.0006) with insignificant heterogeneity (I2 = 0%, P = 0.383).
Efficacy of Nigella sativa in COVID-19 patients: a systematic review and meta-analysis
https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s44467-025-00004-7
In addition to the above mentioned benefits of NS, there is another I would like to discuss today. That is the ability of NS to potentially ameliorate the amyloidogenic properties of the Spike Protein. NS was shown to protect rat primary neurons against amyloid-beta neurotoxicity. While this work does not involve SARS-CoV-2, it suggests a possible neuroprotective mechanism that warrants further investigation in post-viral and inflammatory contexts.
Thymoquinone (TQ) is the main constituent of the oil extracted from Nigella sativa seeds, which is known to be the active constituent responsible for many of the seed antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effects. The present study was designed to investigate whether TQ can protect against Alzheimer’s amyloid-β peptide (Aβ) induced neurotoxicity in rat primary neurons. Cultured hippocampal and cortical neurons were treated with Aβ1–42 and TQ simultaneously for 72 h. Treatment with TQ efficiently attenuated Aβ1–42-induced neurotoxicity, as evidenced by improved cell viability. TQ also inhibited the mitochondrial membrane potential depolarization and reactive oxygen species generation caused by Aβ1–42. In addition, TQ restored synaptic vesicle recycling inhibition, partially reversed the loss of spontaneous firing activity, and inhibited Aβ1–42 aggregation in vitro. These beneficial effects may contribute to the protection against Aβ-induced neurotoxicity.
Thymoquinone protects cultured rat primary neurons against amyloid β-induced neurotoxicity
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0006291X1300466X
A superb property of NS, in addition to the ones already discussed today, is that it is regarded as a safe medical herb.
The essential oil obtained from N. sativa was found to be safer than the volatile oil against different cell lines. Human case reports indicated allergic contact dermatitis following the use of some preparations containing N. sativa. However, clinical trials did not report any severe adverse effects following consumption N. sativa. Studies that assessed N. sativa safety generally introduced this plant as a safe medicinal herb. Nevertheless, more detailed investigations are still required to have a clearer insight into the toxicological profile of N. sativa.
Nigella sativa (black seed) safety: an overview
https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC10373399/
That being said, this is a work of medical research and not medical advice. Always consult your primary care provider before using any medication or supplement. Given the recent findings, NS rises in esteem to join Vitamin D and Quercetin being among the brightest stars in the COVID/Spike Protein therapeutic firmament. Please have a blessed weekend.
I first heard about "Black Seed" for the treatment for covid when Dr Mobeen Syed "drbeen" reviewed this covid treatment study "Honey and Nigella sativa against COVID-19 in Pakistan (HNS-COVID-PK): A multi-center placebo-controlled randomized clinical trial" latest version here https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2020.10.30.20217364v4 on his youtube channel video "Study - Honey and Nigella Sativa For COVID-19" Drbeen Medical Lectures here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SOwa6-EOohI
links to the study and to additional information are listed below his video, the mechanism of action discussed, Severe case Mortality reduction etc., doses bases on weight etc are discussed.
Also see Thymoquinone: A Promising Natural Compound with Potential Benefits for COVID-19 Prevention and Cure https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8106451/
I bought the seed. From some reading I did not trust buying the oil and I found there concerns "low bioavailability (seed? oil?) -- short half life -- heat and light sensitive".
As with some nutraceuticals perhaps also much greater absorption with greater benefit is to be had with proper preparation of Nigella sativa seeds. I found the following review to be food for thought
"There are two Black Cumin Seed products commonly available on the market, those from India and those from Egypt. If you buy the Indian variety you'll be disappointed, they're so bad that you'd be better off without any Black Cumin Seed at all. Those from Egypt, on the other hand, will transform your life.
I'm an aging athlete (70) and I've learned that Super Foods are the difference between continuing and being finished. The vitality I get from these Egyptian Black Cumin Seeds has to be experienced to be believed.
In order to get the most from them, proper preparation is essential. First, they need to be soaked for 24hrs (to get rid of enzyme blockers that interfere with digestion). Then you should run them through a blender until they reach a temperature of 110 degrees (which gets rid of absorption inhibitors).
This last step is optional but highly recommended (I ferment all my foods which gets rid of the lectins which cause "Leaky Gut Syndrome" which is the root cause of almost all human ailments), add a multiple strain probiotic to your mash and let it sit in a warm environment (in your oven with the light on is ideal) for 24hrs. I use a 34 strain probiotic from "Garden of Life".
Last but not least, take on an empty stomach between meals for maximum benefit."
From a friend - "In Ayurvedic medicine you take remedies together with ghee and honey - fat and sugar." (Elizabeth)
From a Indena SpA patent concerning "Quercefit"- "Quercetin Phytosome" In their earlier application documents ( only the final 2020 patent seems easily available now) they made an interesting revelation that a simple mechanical mixture of quercetin and maltodextrin (or fructose or other sugar?) and lecithin (they use sunflower) in the range of 1-1-1 or any number of ratios increased absorption by 10 times"
So perhaps - When the properly prepared ground up seed is additionally combined / ground together with a sugar (perhaps best first dissolved in a bit of water) that export records show is exported to pharma/ nutraceutical manufactures i.e. organic tapioca maltodextrin, and then ground with sunflower lecithin then with a fat such as olive oil added - absorption may be much greater
I bought this seed that looked to be good quality https://www.amazon.com/Black-Cumin-Seed-Nigella-Sativa/dp/B073V7W2VD/ref=sr_1_1_sspa?dchild=1&keywords=nigella%2Bsativa%2Bseeds&qid=1628536436&sr=8-1-spons&spLa=ZW5jcnlwdGVkUXVhbGlmaWVyPUEyUU8zQzZZSDc1Vk9EJmVuY3J5cHRlZElkPUEwODQ5Mjg4M0pTRkhaTUhFRTNXUiZlbmNyeXB0ZWRBZElkPUEwODYyNTQ4MjZGR0JDS1BFSDlPUCZ3aWRnZXROYW1lPXNwX2F0ZiZhY3Rpb249Y2xpY2tSZWRpcmVjdCZkb05vdExvZ0NsaWNrPXRydWU&th=1
