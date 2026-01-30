WMC Research

14h

I first heard about "Black Seed" for the treatment for covid when Dr Mobeen Syed "drbeen" reviewed this covid treatment study "Honey and Nigella sativa against COVID-19 in Pakistan (HNS-COVID-PK): A multi-center placebo-controlled randomized clinical trial" latest version here https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2020.10.30.20217364v4 on his youtube channel video "Study - Honey and Nigella Sativa For COVID-19" Drbeen Medical Lectures here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SOwa6-EOohI

links to the study and to additional information are listed below his video, the mechanism of action discussed, Severe case Mortality reduction etc., doses bases on weight etc are discussed.

Also see Thymoquinone: A Promising Natural Compound with Potential Benefits for COVID-19 Prevention and Cure https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8106451/

I bought the seed. From some reading I did not trust buying the oil and I found there concerns "low bioavailability (seed? oil?) -- short half life -- heat and light sensitive".

As with some nutraceuticals perhaps also much greater absorption with greater benefit is to be had with proper preparation of Nigella sativa seeds. I found the following review to be food for thought

"There are two Black Cumin Seed products commonly available on the market, those from India and those from Egypt. If you buy the Indian variety you'll be disappointed, they're so bad that you'd be better off without any Black Cumin Seed at all. Those from Egypt, on the other hand, will transform your life.

I'm an aging athlete (70) and I've learned that Super Foods are the difference between continuing and being finished. The vitality I get from these Egyptian Black Cumin Seeds has to be experienced to be believed.

In order to get the most from them, proper preparation is essential. First, they need to be soaked for 24hrs (to get rid of enzyme blockers that interfere with digestion). Then you should run them through a blender until they reach a temperature of 110 degrees (which gets rid of absorption inhibitors).

This last step is optional but highly recommended (I ferment all my foods which gets rid of the lectins which cause "Leaky Gut Syndrome" which is the root cause of almost all human ailments), add a multiple strain probiotic to your mash and let it sit in a warm environment (in your oven with the light on is ideal) for 24hrs. I use a 34 strain probiotic from "Garden of Life".

Last but not least, take on an empty stomach between meals for maximum benefit."

From a friend - "In Ayurvedic medicine you take remedies together with ghee and honey - fat and sugar." (Elizabeth)

From a Indena SpA patent concerning "Quercefit"- "Quercetin Phytosome" In their earlier application documents ( only the final 2020 patent seems easily available now) they made an interesting revelation that a simple mechanical mixture of quercetin and maltodextrin (or fructose or other sugar?) and lecithin (they use sunflower) in the range of 1-1-1 or any number of ratios increased absorption by 10 times"

So perhaps - When the properly prepared ground up seed is additionally combined / ground together with a sugar (perhaps best first dissolved in a bit of water) that export records show is exported to pharma/ nutraceutical manufactures i.e. organic tapioca maltodextrin, and then ground with sunflower lecithin then with a fat such as olive oil added - absorption may be much greater

I bought this seed that looked to be good quality https://www.amazon.com/Black-Cumin-Seed-Nigella-Sativa/dp/B073V7W2VD/ref=sr_1_1_sspa?dchild=1&keywords=nigella%2Bsativa%2Bseeds&qid=1628536436&sr=8-1-spons&spLa=ZW5jcnlwdGVkUXVhbGlmaWVyPUEyUU8zQzZZSDc1Vk9EJmVuY3J5cHRlZElkPUEwODQ5Mjg4M0pTRkhaTUhFRTNXUiZlbmNyeXB0ZWRBZElkPUEwODYyNTQ4MjZGR0JDS1BFSDlPUCZ3aWRnZXROYW1lPXNwX2F0ZiZhY3Rpb249Y2xpY2tSZWRpcmVjdCZkb05vdExvZ0NsaWNrPXRydWU&th=1

16h

Hear! Hear! Black Seed oil with it's active constituent thymoquinone has been a staple supplement for some of us long before the scourge called Covid/Spike was unleashed upon the unsuspecting masses. These findings only serve to underscore its potent protective benefits in an age of bio-weapon madness. When I first learned of NS several years ago it was stated that the prophet Muhammad called it "The remedy for everything except death". Whether apocryphal or not, its very real wellness value cannot be overstated. Thank you once again Walter!

