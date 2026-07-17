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SegFish's avatar
SegFish
1d

According to this website: https://theinterstellarplan.com/2018/08/the-benefits-of-berberine-cortidis-rhizoma

"The cell death induced by berberine alone or the combination of berberine and irradiation was suppressed by the anti‐oxidant, N‐acetyl cysteine (NAC). " (in regards to cancer treatment)

They have the link to the scientific study as well. A lot of people take NAC these days. Is this true? Is Berberine and NAC together self-negating? Is that only in regards to cancer? Or am I misunderstanding something?

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Geoffrey Newton's avatar
Geoffrey Newton
1d

God bless you for your research.

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