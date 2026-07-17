If my hypothesis in Monday’s post is correct that persistent Spike Protein contributes to an Obliterative Foam-Cell Arteriopathy (OFCA) within the microvasculature, then an obvious question follows:

Can we slow or even prevent foam-cell formation?

This is an important question as foam cells are involved in COVID pathology independently of my proposed mechanism.

COVID-19 and long COVID are characterized by a dysregulated immune response. However, the role of macrophages during viral infection is poorly defined. Here we demonstrate that SARS-CoV-2 infection results in increased macrophage numbers and extensive formation of enlarged lipid-laden macrophages or foam cells using humanized mice, rhesus macaques and post-mortem human lung tissue.

SARS-CoV-2 infection induces pro-fibrotic and pro-thrombotic foam cell formation

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41564-025-02090-9

While no nutraceutical has been proven to reverse this proposed process in Long COVID, three natural compounds repeatedly emerge in the scientific literature for their ability to target the very biology that creates foam cells. And they should sound very familiar to us: berberine, resveratrol and curcumin.

As an ensemble, they attack the foam-cell problem from complementary directions.

Let’s start with berberine.

Berberine reduces the amount of oxidized LDL entering macrophages while simultaneously increasing cholesterol efflux through the LXRα–ABCA1 pathway. In simple terms, it helps macrophages remove cholesterol rather than becoming bloated with it. Multiple studies have demonstrated that berberine suppresses foam-cell formation in experimental models by enhancing reverse cholesterol transport and reducing lipid accumulation.

Berberine, a botanical alkaloid purified from Cortidis rhizoma, has effects in cardiovascular diseases, yet the mechanism is not fully understood. Foam cells play a critical role in the progression of atherosclerosis. This study aimed to investigate the effect of berberine on the formation of foam cells by macrophages and the underlying mechanism. Treatment with berberine markedly suppressed oxidized low-density lipoprotein (oxLDL)-mediated lipid accumulation, which was due to an increase in cholesterol efflux. Berberine enhanced the mRNA and protein expression of ATP-binding membrane cassette transport protein A1 (ABCA1) but did not alter the protein level of ABCG1 or other scavenger receptors. Additionally, functional inhibition of ABCA1 with a pharmacological inhibitor or neutralizing antibody abrogated the effects of berberine on cholesterol efflux and lipid accumulation. Moreover, berberine induced the nuclear translocation and activation of liver X receptor α (LXRα) but not its protein expression. Knockdown of LXRα mRNA expression by small interfering RNA abolished the berberine-mediated protective effects on ABCA1 protein expression and oxLDL-induced lipid accumulation in macrophages. These data suggest that berberine abrogates the formation of foam cells by macrophages by enhancing LXRα-ABCA1-dependent cholesterol efflux.

Anti-atherogenic effect of berberine on LXRα-ABCA1-dependent cholesterol efflux in macrophages

https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1002/jcb.22667

Resveratrol, the polyphenol found in grapes and red wine, offers a second angle. It activates SIRT1 and promotes expression of ABCA1 and ABCG1, the transport proteins responsible for exporting cholesterol from macrophages. It also reduces expression of scavenger receptors such as CD36 and SR-A, making macrophages less likely to ingest oxidized LDL in the first place. Animal studies have shown significant reductions in atherosclerotic plaque burden alongside reduced foam-cell formation.

Resveratrol is a type of flavonoids (3,5,40-trihydroxystilbene) found in red wine, berries, and peanuts. This phytochemical can suppress foam cell formation and inhibit atherosclerosis both in vitro and in vivo. Among existing randomized controlled trials, 2000 mg/d is the maximum resveratrol dose with no observed severe adverse effects [79]. A study observed that 10 weeks of resveratrol treatment reduced atherosclerotic lesion size by 38 % and also decreased cholesterol levels in the aortas of apoE-/- mice. Additionally, western blot analysis demonstrated that resveratrol could reduce the expression of scavenger receptors (CD36 and SR-A) and upregulate the expression of cholesterol transporter (ABCA1 and ABCG1). These results indicated that resveratrol could inhibit lipid accumulation in macrophages by modulating cholesterol transporters in apoE-/- mice [80]. In another study, atherosclerotic plaques reduction was observed in both the branchiocephalic arteries and aortic sinus in apoE-/- mice fed a high-fat diet [50]. Resveratrol supplementation inhibited the progression of atherosclerosis. Furthermore, resveratrol suppressed oleate-induced TC and CE accumulation in macrophages by activating PPAR signaling [50].

Phytochemicals alter foam cell formation and macrophage cholesterol efflux

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S3051307326000027

To complete our trifecta. Curcumin, the principal polyphenol in turmeric, approaches the problem from yet another angle. It suppresses NF-κB, inhibits LOX-1 and CD36 signaling, decreases oxidized LDL uptake and shifts macrophages toward a less inflammatory phenotype. Since chronic inflammation perpetuates foam-cell survival, curcumin may help interrupt that cycle before it becomes self-sustaining.

Treatment with curcumin markedly ameliorated oxidized low-density lipoprotein (oxLDL)-induced cholesterol accumulation in macrophages, which was due to decreased oxLDL uptake and increased cholesterol efflux. In addition, curcumin decreased the protein expression of scavenger receptor class A (SR-A) but increased that of ATP-binding cassette transporter (ABC) A1 and had no effect on the protein expression of CD36, class B receptor type I (SR-BI), or ATP-binding cassette transporter G1 (ABCG1). The downregulation of SR-A by curcumin was via ubiquitin–proteasome–calpain-mediated proteolysis. Furthermore, the curcumin-induced upregulation of ABCA1 was mainly through calmodulin-liver X receptor α (LXRα)-dependent transcriptional regulation. Curcumin administration modulated the expression of SR-A, ABCA1, ABCG1, and SR-BI in aortas and retarded atherosclerosis in apoE−/− mice. Conclusion Our findings suggest that inhibition of SR-A-mediated oxLDL uptake and promotion of ABCA1-dependent cholesterol efflux are two crucial events in suppression of cholesterol accumulation by curcumin in the transformation of macrophage foam cells.

Molecular mechanism of curcumin on the suppression of cholesterol accumulation in macrophage foam cells and atherosclerosis

https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/mnfr.201100735

Taken together, these three compounds target nearly every major step in foam-cell biology:

Reduce uptake of oxidized LDL

Increase cholesterol efflux through ABCA1

Decrease oxidative stress

Suppress chronic inflammatory signaling

Improve endothelial function

Support healthier macrophage behavior

This is precisely why they caught my attention. Sometimes the best therapies are those that quietly interrupt pathology before irreversible damage occurs. As I always state, thank you for keeping me going. I appreciate all of your support and am grateful to everyone in our community. Please have a blessed weekend.

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