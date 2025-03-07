Degradation of S protein, S1 protein, and RBD-mouseFc by ASPNJ of different concentrations: (a) degradation of S; (b) degradation of S1; and (c) degradation of RBD-mouseFc (Rm). The concentration of S, S1, and Rm were all 10 μg/lane. A1–A5 were ASPNJ/lanes of different concentrations (A1–A5 were 50 (or 30), 1, 0.2, 0.04, 0.008 μg/lane, respectively). Each of the three proteins was degraded by ASPNJ, with a total volume of 25 μL, at 40 °C for 60 min, and the degradation effect was observed by running SDS-PAGE.

Given the extremely deleterious effects of Spike Protein presence in the body, from SPED to cellular signaling which can induce chronic disease, it would seem that one of the most important actions we can take is to eradicate the Spike Protein from our bodies. In searching for a natural therapeutic to degrade the Spike Protein, I found a very interesting and obscure serine protease derived from a marine annelid worm known as Neanthes japonica (Izuka).

The earliest paper I can find that discusses Izuka is from 1986, and this is in reference to its ability to influence the oxygen uptake and carbon dioxide production of an intertidal mud-flat. Perhaps the hypothesis in the article about the “mineralization processes in the burrow wall and enhanced diffusion caused by the pumping activity of the worms” piqued researchers’ interest.

The benthic oxygen consumption and carbon dioxide production of undisturbed and sieved sediment cores with various values for the biomass of polychaetes collected from the intertidal mud-flat of Nanakita River estuary of Japan were measured simultaneously. The benthic oxygen consumption and carbon dioxide production increased in proportion to the biomass of a dominant polychaete species Neanthes japonica (Izuka). This increase was not explained by the respiration of the animals alone. The residual increase in benthic O2 and CO2 fluxes may be due to mineralization processes in the burrow wall and enhanced diffusion caused by the pumping activity of the worms.

Contribution of the polychaete, Neanthes japonica (Izuka), to the oxygen uptake and carbon dioxide production of an intertidal mud-flat of the Nanakita River estuary, Japan

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/0022098186900699

Where things get interesting for us is in 2011, when researchers in China were able to isolate a serine protease with fibrinolytic activity from Izuka.

A new protease named NJP with fibrinolytic activity was isolated from Neanthes japonica (Izuka), by a combination of ammonium sulfate fractionation, hydrophobic chromatography, ion-exchange chromatography and gel filtration.

A novel alkaline serine protease with fibrinolytic activity from the polychaete, Neanthes japonica

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/21276864/

This protease, over the years, appears to have been given many different names. Currently, ASPNJ is the standard. It was then discovered in 2013 that ASPNJ is therapeutic for certain leukemias.

Acidic serine protease (ASPNJ) purified from Neanthes japonica, is a fibrinolytic enzyme. Earthworm fibrinolytic enzyme has been recently reported with anti-tumor activity on human hepatoma cells. To investigate if ASPNJ play therapeutic effects on emergent blood cancer, acute promyelocytic leukemia (APL), we tested the effects of ASPNJ on APL cell line NB4. Our results showed that ASPNJ inhibited the growth of NB4 cells in a dose and time dependent manner.

A novel acidic serine protease, ASPNJ inhibits proliferation, induces apoptosis and enhances chemo-susceptibility of acute promyelocytic leukemia cell

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0145212613003342

That very same lab which discovered ASPNJ, for reasons which have not been explained, used ASPNJ against the Spike Protein, with astonishing results.

The S protein of SARS-CoV-2 is a crucial structural and functional component for virus entry. Due to the constant mutation of the virus, there are very limited ways to prevent and control COVID-19. This experiment used a macroscopic SDS-PAGE method and proved that the S protein of wild-type SARS-CoV-2 virus, especially the S1 subunit, is very sensitive to alkaline serine protease with acidic pI (ASPNJ), NJ represents Neanthes japonica (Izuka) from which ASP is purified). ASPNJ cleaves proteins when the carbonyl group of the peptide bond is contributed by arginine or lysine. ASPNJ can degrade the S protein very quickly and effectively in vitro with relative selectivity. It can be inferred that the S, S1 and RBD of SARS-CoV-2 variants can also be easily degraded by ASPNJ. This rapid and strong degradation of the S protein by ASPNJ may become a potential new treatment strategy.

Rapid Degradation of SARS-CoV-2 Spike S Protein by A Specific Serine Protease

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC8954242/

In addition to the phenomenal ability of Spike Protein degradation, ASPNJ also appears to be neuroprotective.

Thrombolytic agent is increasingly being used in treating acute ischemic stroke. A novel protease with strong thrombolytic activity, Neanthes japonica (Iznka) fibrinolytic enzyme (NJF) discovered in our laboratory has been reported with characteristics of direct hydrolyzing fibrin and fibrinogen... These results suggest that NJF posses neuroprotective potential in rat MCAO and reperfusion model. Neuroprotection shown by NJF may be attributed to inhibition of lipid peroxidation, increase in endogenous antioxidant defense enzymes.

Neanthes japonica (Iznka) fibrinolytic enzyme reduced cerebral infarction, cerebral edema and increased antioxidation in rat models of focal cerebral ischemia

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/21129442/

It is my hope that clinicians and labs will trial ASPNJ as a treatment for those suffering from Long COVID and Spike Protein Injury/Disease. It may, I pray, help to give millions their health and lives back. Please have a blessed and hopeful weekend. I will continue to search, and, as we learned today, there is much hope to find.