Steve
16h

Thank you Walter. Have a beautiful weekend. May God bless you and continue to guide you and your work. Peace.

Neural Foundry
7h

The NF-κB suppresion mechanism is fasinating here. Most COVID therapeutics target the virus directly, but artemisinin's ability to modulate the actual inflammatory signaling pathways feels more upstream and foundational. The IKK inhibition route you mention could potentialy address cytokine storms even if viral replication is already underway. I've always thought plant-derived compounds with ancient medicinal use tend to have broader safety profiles than synthetic interventions.

