Artemisinin, derived from Artemisia annua, is yet another plant-derived pharmacologically active compound that offers potentially vast powers in treating the harms caused by SARS-CoV-2 and its Spike Protein. Many compounds we have discussed have ancient ties to Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM). Today’s discussion centers around a nutraceutical which additionally has ancient ties to Middle Eastern Medicine.

What is Artemisinin?

This review highlights Artemisia annua, a medicinal plant which grows in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, known for its abundant therapeutic properties. A. annua serves as a rich source of various bioactive compounds, including sesquiterpenoid lactones, flavonoids, phenolic acids, and coumarins. Among these, artemisinin and its derivatives are most extensively studied due to their potent antimalarial properties. Extracts and isolates of A. annua have demonstrated a range of therapeutic effects, such as antioxidant, anticancer, anti-inflammatory, antimicrobial, antimalarial, and antiviral properties. The Artemisia L. genus includes annual or perennial flowering herbs and small shrubs from the Asteraceae family. These plants are known locally as wormwood, sagewort, and sagebrush, and there are approximately 500 species distributed across Asia, Africa, Australia, Central and South America, and Europe [22]. These plants demonstrated noteworthy economic and ecological benefits due to their valuable ethnobotanical uses, such as medicinal herbs, food sources in many areas of the world, and livestock feed [23]. Artemisia annua (Figure 2) is one of the most important plants of the genus Artemisia, which is a fragrant flowering herb with an erect stem. The leaves, which measure 3–5 cm in length, are entirely divided into two or three leaflets. The blooms are small, greenish-yellow, and approximately 2–2.5 mm in diameter, arranged in loose panicles. It is widely used as a culinary spice, herbal tea, and medicinal plant around the world [24]. In addition to A. annua, four additional species of Artemisia grow in Saudi Arabia, namely A. monosperma, A. sieberi, A. Judaica, and A. scoparia [25].

Potential of Artemisia annua Bioactives as Antiviral Agents Against SARS-CoV-2 and Other Health Complications

Like many other therapeutics we have discussed, Artemisinin, due to its capacity to bind Spike Protein, may have the ability to inhibit the interaction of the Spike Protein with our cells, preventing entry. It also may interfere with 3CLpro, a protein involved in the virus’ replication cycle.

The activity of the fractions F2 (scopoletin), F5 (arteannuin B)and F8 (artemisinic acid) was further investigated by immobilizing two proteins, Spike and 3CLpro, involved in two distinct phases of the viral cycle, namely, insertion and replication in the host cell. Scopoletin (Fig. 11a,b) showed a notable interaction with the Spike protein with a KD value of 2.2·10-4 M. Artemisinic acid formed a complex of equal intensity with the Spike protein (Fig. 11c, d). Notably, only the artemisinic acid (F8) and arteannuin B (F5) (Fig. 11e, f, g, h) formed a complex with 3CLpro at a lower concentration than mM, with a KD value of 1.76·10-4 M and 1.87·10-4 M, respectively. These data suggest that the compounds may interfere with the viral pathways during the insertion and the replication process.

Antiviral, virucidal and antioxidant properties of Artemisia annua against SARS-CoV-2

For those who are experiencing either acute or Long COVID, Artemisinin opens the door to several therapeutic pathways. First, let’s take a look at how Artemisinin may reduce damaging ROS production induced by SARS-CoV-2 and its Spike Protein.

The capacity of the A. annua extract to reduce ROS generation induced by TBH (oxidative agent tert-butyl hydroperoxide) was analyzed by DCFH-DA assay. The result was evaluated by fluorimeter analysis (Fig. 7A) and fluorescence microscopy observation (Fig. 7B), in which untreated (Ctrl) or cells treated with A. annua extract at different doses did not show any fluorescence, indicating that the A. annua extract did not induce oxidative stress. In contrast, the treatment with A. annua extract, in a dose-dependent manner, eliminated TBH-induced ROS production (Fig. 7A-B). The result suggests that the components of the A. annua extract, such as polyphenols and flavonoids, play a significant role as antioxidant agents.

Many individuals suffer from neurological complications post-COVID. Additionally, the Spike Protein is known to be amyloidogenic. Artemisinin may be of assistance here as it attenuates amyloid-beta induced neuroinflammation and ROS.

This study found that Artemisinin significantly reduced amyloid beta-peptide 1–42 (Aβ1–42)-induced increases in nitric oxide and reactive oxygen species and inflammatory factors in BV2 cells. In addition, Artemisinin inhibited the migration of microglia and prevented the expansion of the inflammatory cascade. The mechanical studies showed Artemisinin inhibited neuroinflammation and exerted neuroprotective effects by regulating the Toll-like receptor 4 (TLR4)/Nuclear factor-kappa B (NF-κB) signaling pathway.

Artemisinin Attenuates Amyloid-Induced Brain Inflammation and Memory Impairments by Modulating TLR4/NF-κB Signaling

Artemisinin may also be beneficial in suppressing the excessive cytokines involved in both acute and Long COVID. The primary mechanism for this is demonstrated as being Artemisinin’s ability to greatly reduce NF-kB pathway signaling, which the Spike Protein induces.

Extracts of A. annua, artemisinin, and artemisinin-based compounds demonstrate various mechanisms that are responsible for their prospective anti-COVID-19 effects. These mechanisms include preventing the binding of COVID-19 spike proteins to host cell surfaces, thus inhibiting both the endocytosis of the virus and the activation of the NF-κB signaling pathway [59,65]. Artemisinin-based compounds demonstrated strong efficacy in binding to various COVID-19-host proteins, including the E protein, 3CLPRO, helicase protein, S protein, N protein, nonstructural protein 3 (nsp3), nsp10, nsp14, nsp15, the glucose-regulated protein 78 receptor, and cathepsin L, as illustrated in Figure 8 [66]. A. annua and its bioactive phyto-components have the potential to combat SARS-CoV-2 infection (COVID-19) by promoting the host’s adaptive immunity. They do this by producing CD8 and CD4 lymphocytes, which are responsible for generating antibodies that target the virus. Additionally, these components help to suppress the generation of pro-inflammatory cytokines, including TNF-α, prostaglandin E2 (PGE2), and interleukins (IL-6) and (IL-10). This process can lead to an increased CD4 count and a higher CD4/CD8 ratio [23]. Moreover, artemisinin-based compounds may also help combat COVID-19 by mitigating cytokine storms in severe COVID-19. They achieve this by inhibiting IκB kinase (IKK) and, therefore, reducing intense NF-κB signaling. Alternatively, these compounds may prevent the transcriptional action of the p50/p65 dimer that is released during NF-κB signaling [65].

Artemisinin shows promise in being of great value to those suffering from acute and Long COVID. It may be particularly so for those suffering from the neuroinflammatory effects of either condition. More research needs to be performed to determine the full extent of Artemisinin’s therapeutic benefits. Artemisinin must be used carefully and correctly as misuse can cause serious harm. Of course, as with all medicines and supplements, always consult your primary care provider before use. Please have a blessed weekend.