WMC Research

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Steve C's avatar
Steve C
37m

Hey Walter, know what I would do? Go get on that ferry across the Lake and drive over to Lake Placid and Climb Whiteface. You live in a special place.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Steve's avatar
Steve
41m

Thank you very much Walter! It is truly amazing - all the gifts that nature provides us. Have a great weekend. May God bless you and continue to guide you and your work. Peace.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Walter M Chesnut
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture