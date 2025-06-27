Potential mechanisms underlying apigenin’s ability to target sleep and aging. As a flavonoid with strong binding capacity to distinct molecular structures, apigenin has been reported to target myriad processes and pathways.

I would like to dedicate today’s Friday Hope post to the memory of the sister, who passed this week at 76, of a very kind and generous Founding Subscriber. She, the one who passed, was by all accounts very kind and caring to all, hallmarks of the very essence of Hope. May she rest in peace.

We have discussed Quercetin, Curcumin and Resveratrol, discovering how these polyphenols are powerful therapeutics in treating COVID/Spike Protein disease/injury. All tremendous gifts from Nature. There is another one I would like to add to this list. Today we will discuss Apigenin.

Apigenin is an aglycone of many natural glycosides and is known chemically as 4′,5,7-trihydroxyflavone. It is a major constituent of multitude of fruits and vegetables including celery, cilantro, chamomile, parsley, rosemary, onions, tea and oranges [29]. Many studies have shown that apigenin was non-toxic, non- mutagenic and it also protected against multiple genotoxic agents. It is considered safe for human use as it has a low intrinsic toxicity on normal cells.

Dietary polyphenols suppress chronic inflammation by modulation of multiple inflammation-associated cell signaling pathways

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0955286321000541#cebibl1

First and foremost, preventing Spike from binding to our cells is the most important preventive measure we can take in dealing with this pathological protein. Apigenin accomplishes this by binding Spike receptor protein. Apigenin, Kaempferol and Quercetin were all examined in this way. Quercetin was found to be the best candidate, but Apigenin was quite capable in its own right. Also, we are certianly not choosing one at the exclusion of the other.

The result of docking studies revealed that the ligands had good binding energy with the target molecule (Figure 2, 3, and 4) 2AJF, spike receptor protein of SARS-CoV, ranging from -6.3 to -7.3 kcal (Table 2, 3 and 4).

Molecular Docking studies of Apigenin, Kaempferol, and Quercetin as potential target against spike receptor protein of SARS COV2

https://www.researchgate.net/profile/Kuldeep-Dhama-2/publication/358990190_Molecular_Docking_studies_of_Apigenin_Kaempferol_and_Quercetin_as_potential_target_against_spike_receptor_protein_of_SARS_COV/links/622329a69f7b3246340f8bc6/Molecular-Docking-studies-of-Apigenin-Kaempferol-and-Quercetin-as-potential-target-against-spike-receptor-protein-of-SARS-COV.pdf

Where Apigenin may truly shine, is in its ability to quell macrophage cytokine expression and polarize them to their anti-inflammatory M2 state. As we have learned, the Spike Protein activates macrophages and polarizes them to their M1 inflammatory state.

The PCR results showed that apigenin significantly reduced the expression levels of IL-1, IL-6, MMP3, and MMP13 in the articular cartilage of OA mice, and it had a protective effect on articular cartilage. Apigenin reduced the levels of IL-1, IL-6, TNF-α, and IL-12 in macrophages and increased the levels of MG-L1, MG-L2, ARG-1, and IL-10, which can inhibit the M1 polarization of macrophages and promote M2 polarization.

Apigenin Inhibits the Progression of Osteoarthritis by Mediating Macrophage Polarization

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC10095825/

Additionally, very early in the pandemic I wrote about how the Spike Protein induces all nine classic Hallmarks of Aging. Every single one of them. Apigenin has been shown to reduce inflammaging cytokines, improve mitochondrial function, and cause glial cells (neural regulators) to express epigenitic profiles of younger animals among many other anti-aging benefits. It may prove very useful in ameliorating accelerated aging and damage done to us by the Spike Protein.

While apigenin may be positively influencing aging by elevating NAD+ levels, it could also have other systemic pro-longevity effects (Table 1). Apigenin mitigated D-galactose-driven accelerated aging in Drosophila by attenuating oxidative stress, reducing the opening of the mitochondrial permeability transition pore, and reducing the activity of caspases 9 and 3 (92). Concomitant with slowing disease progression in a transgenic fly model of AD, apigenin decreases oxidative stress, lowers acetylcholinesterase activity, and inhibits the formation of amyloid beta-42 aggregates (70). Long-lived worms treated with apigenin glycosides exhibited reduced reactive oxygen species levels and altered expression of numerous genes, including daf-2, daf-16, sod-3, hsp-16.2, skn-1, gst-4, gcs-1, jnk-1, and sir-2.1. Apigenin glycosides also promoted the translocation of daf-16 and skn-1 into the nucleus (93). In a more recent worm study, apigenin was shown to prolong lifespan by transiently inhibiting mitochondrial respiration and temporarily increasing reactive oxygen species levels. This, in turn, triggered a mitohormetic response which led to an overall increased capacity to deal with oxidative stress. Life extension also depended on the genes aak-2, daf-16, and skn-1 (94). Such findings are interesting given that, in a mouse model of myocardial injury, the protective effects of apigenin were dependent on the mitochondrial unfolded protein response (99). In lipopolysaccharide-stimulated mouse macrophages, apigenin inhibits the production of the proinflammatory cytokines Il-1β, Il-8, and Tnf. This flavonoid also engages in non-canonical regulation of NF-κB transcription factor activity through hypophosphorylation of Ser536 in the p65 subunit and the inactivation of the lipopolysaccharide-stimulated IKK complex (95). Apigenin has also been reported to improve glucose and lipid homeostasis in mice by increasing levels of insulin and thyroid hormone and reducing levels of glucose, glucose-metabolizing liver enzymes, and cholesterol (96). Further, Cd38 knockout mice fed a high-fat diet have higher levels of NAD+, are less likely to develop obesity and metabolic syndrome, and have increased survival compared to wild-type animals (97). In contrast, Parp1 knockout mice show worse survival on a high-fat diet. This may be due to the role Parp1 plays in DNA repair and genomic stability (97). Additionally, in Ldlr and Nlrp3 knockout mice fed a high-fat diet, apigenin appeared to reverse the cardiac and hepatic symptoms of the Ldlr–/– genotype in an inflammasome-dependent manner, as the apparent benefits of apigenin were abrogated in the double knockout, and treatment of liver cells cultured in vitro demonstrated consistent findings (100). Apigenin’s cognitive effects may be mediated by specific cell types. Older mice given apigenin in drinking water experienced glial cell-associated transcriptional changes across immunity, inflammation, and cytokine regulation into expression profiles that were characteristic of younger animals, and they also exhibited reduced inflammation and cellular senescence in astrocytes (101). In a recent study using immuno-deficient mice implanted with human tumor cell xenografts, apigenin appeared to induce transcriptome-wide reprogramming of cancer-associated alternative splicing in an RNA binding protein (hnRNPA2)-associated manner and induce switching of cancer-associated to non-cancer-associated alternative spliced isoforms (102). Studies in rats also allude to potential mechanisms of action for apigenin. Work by Ogura et al showed that, in a rat model of diabetic kidney disease, apigenin ameliorated renal injuries, pro-inflammatory gene expression, and tubular cell damage. In the kidney, apigenin also elevated the NAD+/NADH ratio and enhanced the activity of Sirt3 (126). In rats, protein expression of the nuclear receptor Pparg in the myocardium was elevated by apigenin (98).

Apigenin: a natural molecule at the intersection of sleep and aging

https://www.frontiersin.org/journals/nutrition/articles/10.3389/fnut.2024.1359176/full

The above article is sub-titled “at the intersection of sleep and aging.” It could just as easily be written as “at the intersection of the spike protein and aging.” I hope clinicians will consider using Apigenin as an adjunct therapeutic for their patients experiencing PASC/Spike Protein disease/injury. Of course, always check with your primary care provider before using any medicine or supplement.

It is a glorious summer day here in northern Vermont. If you find yourself in Burlington on a day like this, stroll along the Lake Champlain waterfront. It is invigorating, awe-inspiring with views of the Adirondacks, and, yes, very hopeful. Thank you, as always, for your dialogue, readership, and support. Please have a blessed weekend.