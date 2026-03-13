Mean flow-mediated dilatation (FMD) after beetroot juice (BJ) and placebo (PLA) intervention. Values are means, with standard deviations represented by vertical bars. * Mean value was significantly different from baseline (PRE) and PLA (P<0·001).

In addition to the supplementation we have discussed over the years, it is also important to keep in mind that simple dietary inclusions can also help tip the scales in our favor when it comes to protecting ourselves from the ravages of SARS-CoV-2 and its Spike Protein. As all readers of this Substack know, the Spike Protein is extraordinarily pathogenic – especially towards the Endothelium. Of course, it only makes sense to take every step we can to protect it. Today I would like to discuss three foods we can enjoy daily that can help protect our Endothelium. They can conveniently be incorporated into breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

BREAKFAST – BEETROOT JUICE

Enjoying a serving of beetroot juice (or powder) instead of orange juice at breakfast can be a great way to start the day on the road to a healthy Endothelium. Let’s look at what a 2018 Brazilian study discovered.

Beetroot juice (BJ) consumption has been associated with improved cardiovascular health owing to an increase in NO bioconversion. This study evaluates the effect of BJ consumption on macrovascular endothelial function (flow-mediated dilation (FMD)) and muscle oxygen saturation (StO2) parameters in pregnant women within a randomised, crossover, double-blind design in which twelve pregnant women consumed a single dose (140 ml) of BJ or placebo (PLA). In summary, the effect of a single dose of BJ consumption, a source of dietary nitrate, on macrovascular endothelial function and StO2 parameters was investigated. The results of the present study show that BJ improves macrovascular endothelial function, but not StO2 parameters. Furthermore, BJ consumption increases urinary nitrate. The beneficial effect on macrovascular endothelial function observed after BJ consumption may be an important nutritional intervention for pregnant women aiming to reduce the risk of developing CVD.

A single dose of beetroot juice improves endothelial function but not tissue oxygenation in pregnant women: a randomised clinical trial

https://www.cambridge.org/core/journals/british-journal-of-nutrition/article/single-dose-of-beetroot-juice-improves-endothelial-function-but-not-tissue-oxygenation-in-pregnant-women-a-randomised-clinical-trial/4BCFDEA406DBC998EA26253648DF62B7

LUNCH – EXTRA-VIRGIN OLIVE OIL

Every day for lunch I enjoy a salad; I usually dress it with an extra-virgin olive oil/red wine vinegar dressing. This is a superb way to enjoy another daily dose of dietary Endothelial support. As this 2021 study demonstrates;

Randomized, controlled, double-blind, crossover trial of 20 adults (mean age 56.1 years; 10 women, 10 men) at risk for T2DM (i.e., as defined by either prediabetes or metabolic syndrome) assigned to one of two possible sequence permutations of two different single dose treatments (50 mL of high-polyphenolic EVOO or 50 mL of refined olive oil without polyphenols), with 1-week washout. Participants received their olive oils in a smoothie consisting of ½ cup frozen blueberries and 1 cup (8 oz) low-fat vanilla yogurt blended together. Primary outcome measure was EF measured as flow-mediated dilatation. Participants were evaluated before and 2 h after ingestion of their assigned olive oil treatment. Results EVOO acutely improved EF (Endothelial Function) as compared to refined olive oil (1.2 ± 6.5% versus −3.6 ± 3.8%; p = 0.0086). No significant effects on systolic or diastolic blood pressure were observed.

Post-prandial effects of high-polyphenolic extra virgin olive oil on endothelial function in adults at risk for type 2 diabetes: A randomized controlled crossover trial

https://www.internationaljournalofcardiology.com/article/S0167-5273(21)00144-3/abstract

DINNER – DARK CHOCOLATE

A longstanding ritual of mine that I still look forward to each day is having a serving of dark chocolate to conclude dinner. I find that this binds together the entire dining experience – especially if red wine was on the table. Fortunately, it also offers us a third opportunity to support our endothelial health during the course of our normal daily routines. A 2015 study from Germany gives us the evidence.

Flavanol intake improves endothelial function In the 1-month randomised controlled trial, FLAVANOL consumption led to a significant improvement in FMD as compared with CONTROL (Table 3). FMD improved by 0·7 % (95 % CI 0·5, 0·9 %) at 2 h and by 1·2 % (95 % CI 1·0, 1·4 %) at 1 month. There were no differences in baseline FMD between men (5·3 (sem 0·1) %) and women (5·3 (sem 0·1) %, P=0·764 t test). The baseline diameter of the brachial artery and NMD remained unaffected by either FLAVANOL or CONTROL.

Cocoa flavanol intake improves endothelial function and Framingham Risk Score in healthy men and women: a randomised, controlled, double-masked trial: the Flaviola Health Study

https://www.cambridge.org/core/journals/british-journal-of-nutrition/article/cocoa-flavanol-intake-improves-endothelial-function-and-framingham-risk-score-in-healthy-men-and-women-a-randomised-controlled-doublemasked-trial-the-flaviola-health-study/C2168228B1D501677F4E304997ACAABC

Splendid! We have a very delicious way to support Endothelial health each and every day. It is inexpensive, easy to implement and has evidence to back its benefits up. I have mentioned this several times before, and everyone knows the saying, but the quote attributed to Hippocrates still stands: Let food by thy medicine. Please have a blessed weekend.

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