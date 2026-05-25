WMC Research

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Brandon is not your bro's avatar
Brandon is not your bro
just now

…. In honor of those who died of the embalmer clots . 😪🙏

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Walter M Chesnut · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture