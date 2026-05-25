Last week we discussed how the recent surge in cancers may be, at least in part, due to a clinical and most likely sub-clinical systemic inflammatory disease brought about by SARS-Cov-2 and its Spike Protein. Today I would like to discuss how this very same clinical and sub-clinical disease state may also be responsible for the recent surge in sudden cardiac deaths. Let’s start by recalling one fact about the heart’s electrical stability.

In many chronic diseases, the heart gradually becomes more electrically unstable before structural disease becomes clinically obvious.

Indeed, early in the pandemic it was thought that only the virus directly damaging the heart led to the increase in lethal arrhythmias. However, it was discovered that this was true for only a small minority of patients. Therefore, other mechanisms were needed to explain the increased presence of arrythmias. Enter inflammation, a suspect for which one can build an immense case against – especially when one considers which inflammatory cytokines the Spike Protein is most adept at increasing.

In the initial phases of the pandemic, it was thought that COVID-19-associated arrhythmias mostly resulted from disease-specific mechanisms, such as cardiac injury due to direct viral invasion, or electrophysiological effects of repurposed ‘off-label’ drugs, particularly antimalarials, azithromycin and protease inhibitors. However, it has become evident that direct virus-induced cardiac damage occurs in only a small minority of patients. Moreover, although the above mentioned drugs were progressively abandoned owing to a lack of efficacy, the risk of arrhythmia remained high. On the basis of these observations, focus then shifted to the potential role of other arrhythmogenic factors, such as tissue hypoxia due to lung damage and the systemic high-grade inflammatory state. Indeed, it was demonstrated that both factors can induce cardiac injury, as reflected by an increase in troponin levels, and the rates and severity of this complication are similar in non-COVID-19 severe pneumonia or sepsis. Here, the contribution of inflammatory cytokines to cardiac injury may be particularly relevant. It has become apparent that several patients with COVID-19, as well as individuals with non-COVID-19 pneumonia, can develop life-threatening arrhythmic events, despite the absence of a severe respiratory impairment, when an intense systemic inflammatory activation was present4. In patients with COVID-19, increased levels of circulating proinflammatory cytokines directly correlated with increased troponin levels3. Moreover, in vitro treatment of cardiomyocytes with IL-6 and IL-1β resulted in disorganization of myofibrils, as well as reduced and erratic beating, similar to what was observed after infection of these cells with SARS-CoV-2 (ref.5). Thus, it is likely that cytokines also increase myocardial electric instability as a result of a direct cell injury, which indicates that the inherent arrhythmogenic effects of inflammatory cytokines are important drivers of COVID-19-associated arrhythmias, similar to what is observed in other inflammatory conditions. Indeed, it was reported that increased levels of IL-6 and IL-10 were predictive of the risk of atrial and ventricular arrhythmias in patients hospitalized with COVID-19 (ref.6).

Inflammatory cytokines and cardiac arrhythmias: the lesson from COVID-19

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41577-022-00714-3

I am proposing that continual exposure to the Spike Protein via reinfection, gene therapy and/or viral reservoirs may promote the same kind of arrhythmias – manifesting in some cases over a much longer period due to the possibility of resulting persistent sub-clinical inflammation. To understand how this may occur, let’s look at an enormous UK study examining the relationship between systemic inflammation and incident arrhythmias. The study included 478, 524 volunteer participants through the UK Biobank. What the study found is very insightful.

Compared with the 445,647 participants in the control group, the 32,877 participants in the incident arrhythmia group were more likely to be older, male, and less educated, and tended to have higher BMI, higher systolic blood pressure, a higher smoking rate, and a higher prevalence of comorbid diseases (Table 1). Considering the possible correlation between systemic inflammation levels and baseline characteristics, we have shown the baseline characteristics of patients for different levels of CRP (as an indicator of systemic inflammation). Participants with higher CRP levels were more likely to be older, less educated, and smokers, and tended to have a higher Townsend deprivation index, higher BMI, higher systolic and diastolic blood pressure, lower alcohol consumption, lower physical activity intensity, and higher prevalence of comorbid diseases (Additional file 1: Table S3).

Systemic inflammation indicators and risk of incident arrhythmias in 478,524 individuals: evidence from the UK Biobank cohort

https://link.springer.com/article/10.1186/s12916-023-02770-5

To the above participants in the incident arrhythmia group, one might add Spike Protein persistence as a “baseline characteristic.” This would then be the basis of a Spike-induced sub-clinical inflammatory state promoting arrhythmias.

Further evidence for a subclinical disease state arrhythmogenic cause is provided by the observation that the cytokines elevated by Spike Protein happen to be more “effective” at creating arrhythmias when their presence is cumulative.

It is important to note that in vivo, during inflammatory activation, all these cytokines are concomitantly released, and for this reason it is likely that their overall electrophysiological effects may be cumulative. In agreement, a recent simulation study incorporated part of the above-mentioned experimental data on TNF, IL-1, and IL-6 into a human cell model and confirmed that each cytokine leads to a significant prolongation of APD and QT interval, in the presence of increased transmural and regional repolarization heterogeneities. These changes were significantly enhanced when the effects of the 3 cytokines were analyzed in combination (Figure 1).40

Fir(e)ing the Rhythm: Inflammatory Cytokines and Cardiac Arrhythmias

https://www.jacc.org/doi/10.1016/j.jacbts.2022.12.004

Additionally, the pro-fibrotic effects of the Spike Protein may also impact over time in a sub-clinical state, resulting in arrhythmogenesis.

It is well established that cardiac fibrosis can significantly disturb electrical impulse propagation and generate re-entry circuits, thus contributing to the occurrence of both conduction defects and re-entrant VAs.72 A large number of experimental studies have implicated inflammatory cytokines, specifically TNF, IL-1, and IL-6 in the pathogenesis of cardiac fibrosis. As recently reviewed in an excellent paper by Frangogiannis,73 multiple mechanisms are involved, including direct activation of myofibroblast-driven extracellular matrix synthesis, and indirect effects mediated by macrophage recruitment, transforming growth factor-β up-regulation, and production of matrix-regulator molecules.

Fir(e)ing the Rhythm: Inflammatory Cytokines and Cardiac Arrhythmias

https://www.jacc.org/doi/10.1016/j.jacbts.2022.12.004

Why do we need to determine if there is a slow inflammatory fire burning in some percentage of those exposed to SARS-CoV-2 and/or its Spike Protein? Because of autopsy results reported in 2024. The authors of a study examined the skulls of patients who died of NON-COVID related causes – and found spike protein in 10 out of 34 samples.

We examined skulls of patients who died from non-COVID-19-related causes in 2021 and 2022 and identified spike protein in 10 out of 34 samples (Figures 1G and S1I; Table S2), indicating that spike protein can persist long after infection resolution, potentially contributing to long-term COVID-19 symptoms. Notably, a correlation has been observed between persistent circulating spike protein in plasma and post-acute sequelae of COVID-19.

Persistence of spike protein at the skull-meninges-brain axis may contribute to the neurological sequelae of COVID-19

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1931312824004384

Given the vast tropism of the Spike Protein, I am quite certain that it will be found persisting in far more places than just the skull. Thank you, as always, for your readership, dialogue and support. I cannot do this without you. Please have a blessed week.

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