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Dr Linda's avatar
Dr Linda
5h

It is breathtaking to realize how much damage the spike protein construct can & is causing.

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Nuala Norris's avatar
Nuala Norris
3h

Dr Bhakdi said from the beginning that spike protein production with no off switch would cause huge damage to the endothelium, and that the

mRNA would create havoc in the genome. Wickedly subtle poisoning. But even a novice reader could spot the illogicality and overreach of the sales campaign.

Thank you for teasing out the detail of the project.

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