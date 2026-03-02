WMC Research

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
LWB's avatar
LWB
17h

Thank you for your constant effort to combat this man-made scourge.

Reply
Share
LM Ramsay's avatar
LM Ramsay
18h

Thank you. An important and timely reminder.

Recent CDC wastewater reporting indicates viral RNA levels for SARS-CoV-2 have increased in multiple U.S. regions in recent reporting cycles (as of late 2025/early 2026).

Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Walter M Chesnut · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture