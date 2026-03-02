Since the beginning of COVID, I have repeatedly warned that reinfections and multiple exposures to the Spike Protein are NEVER without consequence. Yes, there may be very mild and asymptomatic infections/reactions, yet I propose that damage to the endothelium is real and cumulative. In fact, it may be viewed as an exact parallel to cigarette smoking.

Let’s start with cigarette smoking and the endothelium.

In coronary arteries, decreased reactivity to endogenous NO and decreased production of endogenous NO itself have also been noted in smokers [56]. It has been reported that vascular endothelial function is impaired in passive smokers as well as in smokers and that there is a correlation between passive smoking duration and endothelial dysfunction [57, 58]. In addition, smoking further exacerbates endothelial dysfunction in individuals with hypertension, diabetes, dyslipidemia, and other coronary risk factors [45]. In a multivariate analysis using FMD as the index, smoking was also confirmed to be an independent risk factor for vascular endothelial dysfunction [59]. Several studies have shown that endothelial function assessed by biomarkers for endothelial function including circulating levels of nitrate/nitrite, NO, von Willebrand factor (vWF), cellular adhesion molecules, vascular cell adhesion molecule-1 (VCAM-1) and intercellular adhesion molecule-1 (ICAM-1), endothelial progenitor cells (EPCs) and endothelial microparticles (EMPs), endothelin-1 and activity of endothelial NOS (eNOS) other than physiological assessment for endothelial function was impaired in smokers. These findings suggest that smoking is associated with endothelial dysfunction [17, 18, 21, 22, 29, 60,61,62,63].

We see precisely the same adhesion molecules being upregulated by the Spike Protein.

Senescence lead to an enhanced level of adhesion molecule, ICAM-1 and VCAM-1 in human endothelial cells, and TPH1 attachment by in vitro assay. Inhibition of senescence or SASP function prevented ICAM/VCAM expression and leukocyte attachment. We also observed an increase in oxidative stress in A549 spike transfected and endothelial cells exposed to Spike CM. ROS generation in TMNK was reduced after treatment with the IL-6 specific inhibitor Tociliximab, and with the specific inhibitors Zanabrutinib and AZD5153. Taken together, we identified that the exposure of human endothelial cells to cell culture supernatant derived from SARS-CoV-2 spike protein expression displayed cellular senescence markers leading to enhanced leukocyte adhesion with coronary blockade potential.

Chronic cigarette smoking also leads to vascular monocyte infiltration, impairing the microvasculature.

CSE (Chronic Smoke Exposure) led to a time-dependent decrease in eNOS and Akt expression and phosphorylation. Overall, CSE induces vascular monocyte infiltration with increased NADPH oxidase-mediated reactive oxygen species generation and depletes the eNOS cofactor tetrahydrobiopterin, uncoupling eNOS and triggering a vicious cycle of oxidative stress with VED (Vascular Endothelial Dysfunction) and hypertension. Our study provides important insights toward understanding the process by which smoking contributes to the genesis of cardiovascular disease and identifies biomarkers predictive of disease.

And so does the Spike Protein.

In this study, we describe a mouse model of cardiomyocyte-restricted SARS-CoV-2 infection. By expressing human ACE2 exclusively in cardiomyocytes (Myh6-Cre Rosa26loxP-STOP-loxP-hACE2, hACE2-KI mice), only cardiomyocytes were permissive to infection with a non-mouse-adapted strain of SARS-CoV-2. Viral RNA was detected in cardiac tissues at 3 dpi but was cleared at 7 dpi. SARS-CoV-2 infection led to a macrophage-predominant immune cell infiltrate at 7 dpi, which was associated with a decrease in LV ejection fraction and fractional shortening. In contrast to other sites of infection, type I IFN signaling did not appear to affect the pathological response to SARS-CoV-2 on cardiac function. Instead, LV systolic dysfunction was dependent on CCR2+ cell recruitment to the heart, and blockade of trafficking of CCR2+ cells improved viral clearance from the heart.

Why is this parallel so important? Because it is almost certainly the case that Chronic Smoke Exposure (CSE) and Chronic SPIKE PROTEIN Exposure have the same deleterious effects on the microvasculature. It is important to keep in mind how long the microvascular damage from CSE can take to manifest. When reading the quoted text below, understand that 48-week-old (approx. 11-month) lab mice are considered middle-aged, roughly equivalent to 38 to 47 human years old.

Based on the available data, it appears that tobacco smoking has a complex and negative impact on multiple immune and metabolic processes as well as on the mechanisms of oxidative stress and apoptosis. These processes play a crucial role in the comorbid development of both COPD and atherosclerosis. Smoking not only affects the respiratory tract, but it also has systemic effects. Cells such as macrophages and endothelial cells are integral to the development of these diseases, and smoking can impair many of their functions. COPD is characterized by chronic inflammation of the airways and lung tissue, resulting in airflow limitation and impaired gas exchange. Atherosclerosis, on the other hand, is a chronic inflammatory disease of the arteries that leads to the buildup of fatty deposits and narrowing of the arterial lumen. Smoking is known to promote the development and progression of both diseases by causing systemic inflammation, endothelial dysfunction, and oxidative stress.

Although there is a strong association between cigarette smoking exposure (CSE) and vascular endothelial dysfunction (VED), the underlying mechanisms by which CSE triggers VED remain unclear. Therefore, studies were performed to define these mechanisms using a chronic mouse model of cigarette smoking (CS)-induced cardiovascular disease mirroring that in humans. C57BL/6 male mice were subjected to CSE for up to 48 wk. CSE impaired acetylcholine (ACh)-induced relaxation of aortic and mesenteric segments and triggered hypertension, with mean arterial blood pressure at 32 and 48 wk of exposure of 122 ± 6 and 135 ± 5 mmHg compared with 99 ± 4 and 102 ± 6 mmHg, respectively, in air-exposed mice. CSE led to monocyte activation with superoxide generation in blood exiting the pulmonary circulation. Macrophage infiltration with concomitant increase in NADPH oxidase subunits p22phox and gp91phox was seen in aortas of CS-exposed mice at 16 wk, with further increase out to 48 wk. Associated with this, increased superoxide production was detected that decreased with Nox inhibition. Tetrahydrobiopterin was progressively depleted in CS-exposed mice but not in air-exposed controls, resulting in endothelial nitric oxide synthase (eNOS) uncoupling and secondary superoxide generation. CSE led to a time-dependent decrease in eNOS and Akt expression and phosphorylation. Overall, CSE induces vascular monocyte infiltration with increased NADPH oxidase-mediated reactive oxygen species generation and depletes the eNOS cofactor tetrahydrobiopterin, uncoupling eNOS and triggering a vicious cycle of oxidative stress with VED and hypertension. Our study provides important insights toward understanding the process by which smoking contributes to the genesis of cardiovascular disease and identifies biomarkers predictive of disease.

As I have maintained from the beginning: SARS-CoV-2 and its Spike Protein must be avoided at all costs. The most infuriating aspect of this entire debacle is that it never had to happen. The Spike and SARS-CoV-2 are almost certainly of lab origin. The best we can do is protect and treat our bodies. I will continue to work on discovering those therapeutics. Please have a blessed week.