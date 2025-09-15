WMC Research

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dr Linda's avatar
Dr Linda
5h

I am jumping to this question. So the annual flu shot creates a similar cytokine “storm” that encourages cancer?

I do not and have not gotten one for decades because I was always ill after taking one.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Swabbie Robbie's avatar
Swabbie Robbie
6h

Fascinating read.

My wife and I got Covid in early 2020 and never again. I suspect that most people that had covid like us have contacted it a number of times and not been reinfected. We never had the jabs, either. My doctor said when the covid shots came out and knew that we had already had covid, that we probably had some immunity now. Flu: same. Since I left the germ pool called school I only got the flu 2 times. Once when her son came to live with us in the late 1970s, when he was in the germ pool called high school, and once in the early 2000s when a client of mine gave it to me. We lived rural since the mid 1970s and worked from home (self employed) which I think is a factor.

What amazes me is my wife at 82 still smokes about 30 cigarettes a day and remains healthy. I never smoked.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Walter M Chesnut
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture