There is something curious about our hunger hormone after a COVID infection – it’s levels can dramatically increase.

For those who may not know, what is Ghrelin?

Ghrelin is a hormone your stomach produces and releases. It signals your brain when your stomach is empty and it’s time to eat. Ghrelin levels increase between mealtimes and decrease when your stomach is full. People who have obesity often have low ghrelin levels, while people who significantly restrict their calorie intake have high ghrelin levels.

Now, back to what is curious. Though levels of Ghrelin were normal DURING a COVID infection, months to YEARS after, they were persistently significantly elevated.

The main findings of our research were the persistent higher acylated ghrelin and NPY plasma levels in subjects with a history of COVID-19 infection as compared to those before the COVID-19 pandemic, albeit without any difference in self-rated fasting hunger, fullness sensation and desire to eat. Scarce data on the influence of COVID-19 on appetite-regulating hormones are available; to the best of our knowledge, only two studies on the ghrelin levels after COVID-19 have been published so far [9,13]. One study analyzed the potential effect of the COVID-19 virus on the level of blood ghrelin to determine the impact of this infection on the appetite. The results showed no significant changes in the serum ghrelin level in COVID-19 patients [13]. Our results were similar to those published by Kuliczkowska-Płaksej [9]. In a study aiming to assess the appetite-related hormone levels 6 months after COVID-19, the authors found higher ghrelin levels in patients with a COVID-19 history compared to healthy persons matched for age and BMI. Furthermore, our results show the persistence of higher ghrelin levels years after the COVID-19 disease.

Why does this matter? Because Ghrelin has the ability to progress cancer.

The ghrelin-mediated effect on cancer cell proliferation remains controversial among various cancer types (Table 2). Recently, ghrelin was reported to induce colon cancer cell proliferation through the GHS-R/Ras/PI3K/Akt/mTOR axis [28]. Furthermore, ghrelin also promoted oral cancer proliferation via modulation of GLUT1 expression [23]. Similar results regarding the promotion of cancer proliferation have been reported in colorectal cancer, the HepG2 human hepatoma cell line, erythroleukaemic and leukaemic cell lines, breast cancer, adrenocortical carcinoma, pancreatic adenocarcinoma, and prostate and endometrial cell lines.

The Spike Protein is a factor here, as well. It can prevent the normal functioning of Ghrelin, leaving it unbound where it can where it can more readily activate cancer-proliferating pathways.

The first possibility is that spike SARS-CoV-2, by binding to its specific receptors ACE2 and DPP4, may compete with Ghre and /or GHSR-1A and inhibits their action.

Food cravings have been found to be an indicator of the presence of certain cancers. This is perhaps due to cancer’s metabolic reprogramming of the body. Cancer likes sugar.

Food cravings have been found to be associated with breast cancer, pediatric ALL and lymphoma, and ovarian or endometrial cancer. The results obtained indicate that food cravings in children with cancer are detected more frequently when patients are diagnosed at an older age. Moreover, patients had higher cravings overall and for specific food subscales such as fast foods, sweets, carbohydrates (starchy food), and fats [13].

Another surprising finding: Despite the increased levels of Ghrelin, appetite and food consumption remained normal.

No statistically significant differences between the groups were observed in terms of eating behavior (Table 2). A similar percentage of participants declared eating three meals/day daily or on most of the days, having breakfast daily and eating dinner after 21:00 (p-value for all >0.05). The frequency of eating while watching TV was numerically higher in the COVID-19 group (67.9%) compared to the non-COVID-19 group (55.6%), but the difference did not reach statistical significance.

What is the big takeaway from this? Once again, we see that COVID is NOT just a “mild cold” or “flu.” Here we have another instance of profound changes in expression – without symptoms. And, like the stealth inflammation a COVID infection can induce, it can last for months to years.

I will continue to seek understanding of and therapeutics to help us deal with something that should not be with us.

