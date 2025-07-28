Expression levels of peptides and markers of oxidative stress in plasma.

(A-C) Peptide abundance (DIA-MS) for PRDX6, PON3 and VNN; (D-E) GSH, (F) GSSG and (G,H) 8-OHdG DNA concentrations in the three groups. Statistical comparisons were carried out using one-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s multiple comparisons test with significance determined at a p-value < 0.05. The data are presented as mean + standard deviation (SD), and different colors represent this group. GSH - glutathione; GSSG - Glutathione disulfide; 8-OHdG - 8-hydroxy-2’-deoxyguanosine; PCC – post COVID condition; CONV – convalescent; Un-In – uninfected

A proteomics analysis was recently conducted to determine molecular alterations associated with Long COVID (PASC, PCC). The authors made one discovery which they found surprising – and which I did not.

Our study shows that the proteome of plasma from SARS-CoV-2 naïve group is distinct from that of convalescent and PCC group. These results were surprising as we expected convalescent individuals to be similar to that of uninfected individuals.

Molecular Insights into Long COVID: Plasma Proteomics Reveals Oxidative Stress, Coagulation Cascade Activation, and Glycolytic Imbalance

https://www.biorxiv.org/content/10.1101/2025.07.16.665198v1.full

What I would like to discuss today are the two genes that remain altered in both PASC and those recovered from even a mild infection. Those genes are PRDX6 and PON3. PRDX6 is significantly downregulated in both cases and PON3 is significantly upregulated. Let’s look at what these genes do and how the virus’ dysregulation of them accelerates aging.

PRDX6

The protein encoded by this gene is a member of the thiol-specific antioxidant protein family. This protein is a bifunctional enzyme with two distinct active sites. It is involved in redox regulation of the cell; it can reduce H(2)O(2) and short chain organic, fatty acid, and phospholipid hydroperoxides. It may play a role in the regulation of phospholipid turnover as well as in protection against oxidative injury.

PRDX6

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/PRDX6

So, infection with SARS-CoV-2 leads to a significant, chronic decrease in this protein. The results of which contribute to – accelerated aging (aging phenotype).

Peroxiredoxins (PRDXs) are a family of widely distributed enzymes that act as master antioxidant regulators by scavenging peroxides and peroxynitrites. The accumulation of oxidative damage from chronic exposure to oxidative stress such as on DNA, mitochondrial proteins, and lipid macromolecules, is postulated to result in age-associated pathologies and physiological dysfunctions. Peroxiredoxin-6 (PRDX6) contributes to the maintenance of redox balance in a variety of tissues from lung to skeletal muscle. Here, we hypothesized that PRDX6 localizes to the mitochondria and plays a significant role in maintaining mitochondrial function through targeting mitochondrially generated ROS, and that gradual loss of mitochondrial PRDX6 contributes to increased oxidative stress and accumulation of oxidative damage during aging... Similarly, mitochondrial PRDX6 abundance was lower while levels of lipid peroxidation product malondialdehyde were higher in skeletal muscle from old animals (old: 2712 ± 1320 pg.mL−1; young: 489 ± 225 pg.mL−1). These results show higher mitochondrial ROS generation rates and oxidative damage in old animals. These data also suggest that loss of PRDX6 in aging leads to mitochondrial dysfunction mediated by diminished CI activity and loss of membrane integrity... This study offers novel observations on the significance of mitochondrially localized PRDX6 in antioxidant defense as well as the sources and roles of ROS generation in contributing to an aging phenotype.

Mitochondrial Peroxiredoxin 6 Declines with Aging in Parallel with Increases in Hydrogen Peroxide Generation

https://journals.physiology.org/doi/abs/10.1152/physiol.2024.39.S1.2250

PON3

Aging is defined as the accumulation of progressive organ dysfunction. There is much evidence linking the involvement of oxidative stress in the pathogenesis of aging. With increasing age, susceptibility to the development of diseases related to lipid peroxidation and tissue injury increases, due to chronic inflammatory processes, and production of reactive oxygen species (ROS) and free radicals. The paraoxonase (PON) gene family is composed of three members (PON1, PON2, PON3) that share considerable structural homology and are located adjacently on chromosome 7 in humans. The most studied member product is PON1, a protein associated with high-density lipoprotein with paraoxonase/esterase activity. Nevertheless, all the three proteins prevent oxidative stress. The major aim of this review is to highlight the importance of the role of PON enzymes in the aging process, and in the development of the main diseases present in the elderly: cardiovascular disease, diabetes mellitus, neurodegenerative diseases, and cancer.

Paraoxonases Activities and Polymorphisms in Elderly and Old-Age Diseases: An Overview

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC6562914/

These proteins prevent oxidative stress, yes, but as in chess, everything depends on the position. In the context of cancer, an upregulation of PON3 is extremely deleterious, as the protein’s antioxidant abilities are used by cancer cells to PROTECT themselves.

PON3 is found overexpressed in various human tumors and diminishes mitochondrial superoxide formation. It directly interacts with coenzyme Q10 and presumably acts by sequestering ubisemiquinone, leading to enhanced cell death resistance. Localized to the endoplasmic reticulum (ER) and mitochondria, PON3 abrogates apoptosis in response to DNA damage or intrinsic but not extrinsic stimulation. Moreover, PON3 impaired ER stress-induced apoptotic MAPK signaling and CHOP induction. Therefore, our study reveals the mechanism underlying PON3's anti-oxidative effect and demonstrates a previously unanticipated function in tumor cell development.

PON3 is upregulated in cancer tissues and protects against mitochondrial superoxide-mediated cell death

https://www.nature.com/articles/cdd201235

What this shows is that, unfortunately as I and many others predicted years ago, SARS-CoV-2 accelerates aging and aids in the development and progression of the diseases of aging. What I am still searching for are the reasons why this accelerated aging is accompanied by a debilitating syndrome (PASC) in some, and not in others.

Yet, the message remains clear. COVID is NOT a cold. I really hope all of us truly understand this. I will continue to search for ways to treat and/or prevent the malicious actions of this virus and its proteins. Fortunately, Nature has shown us many ways in which we can accomplish this.

