Slide 19: qPCR amplification plots demonstrating detection of human reference genes (RNAP), viral spike sequences, and plasmid vector markers (SV40 and Ori) from clot-derived tissue extracts. Amplification curves show positive detection of RNAP confirming the human origin of the sample. Late-cycle amplification signals for SV40 promoter, spike protein coding sequence, and Ori (origin of replication) suggest low-abundance presence of residual plasmid DNA consistent with LNP-based recombinant vaccine components. Controls were included for all primer sets. These results indicate preliminary molecular evidence for incorporation or association of spike vaccine-related material within the clot matrices.

I am writing an extra post this week because recent discoveries are pointing to the conclusion that my early hypotheses regarding the Spike Protein of SARS-CoV-2 are, regrettably, spot on. If there is a silver lining in all of this, it is that the therapeutics we have investigated may help mitigate the monstrous damage and disease which has occurred, is occurring and may indeed accelerate.

From the very beginning I had seen the amyloidogenic/prion properties of the Spike Protein. I was mocked, ridiculed and told “coronaviruses don’t do this.” I still respond to that statement with “well, this one does.” If we consider origins, we know why... I then saw that the Spike Protein induced an endothelial disease. Ultimately, I realized that the two hypotheses were completely intertwined. In essence, the Spike Protein invades through the endothelium to then “clog up” the organs with amyloid. Unfortunately, the evidence is now in which almost certainly indicates that this is the case.

Here is a summation of my hypothesis (May 25, 2022):

AN INFILTRATIVE DISEASE, AN ALZHEIMER’S OF THE BODY: IS INFILTRATION OF THE SARS-CoV-2 SPIKE PROTEIN INTO ORGAN TISSUE THE CAUSE OF LONG COVID? AND DOES IT AWAIT US ALL?

And, here is the excellent work of Dr. Kevin McCairn which supports the findings. Please read and support. Dr. McCairn is essential and ever correct.

Health Alliance Australia recently published an article which raises precisely the same question I did three years ago. Does it await us all?

The ramifications of contaminated blood supply full of amyloidogenic peptides is potentially a civilization ending event and as per the interview linked above, excess death is also high in younger aged groups. In simple terms, SARS-cov-2 hijacks the clotting system producing amyloidogenic fibrin that damage blood vessels and drives an inflammatory response, also leading to collagen degradation. Every covid infection or injection, increases the risk of long covid, and death.

This issue is only going to worsen over time, especially if left unaddressed.

I will continue to work on furthering our understanding of this malevolent protein and for therapeutics which may prevent its damage and heal the harm it has caused and continues to. Thank you, as always, for your readership, dialogue and support.