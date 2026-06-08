Overview of adipocytes dysfunction in obesity. IR, insulin receptor; FFA, free fatty acids; TAG, triacylglycerols; ACC, acetyl-CoA carboxylase, TNF-α, tumor necrosis factor α; IL6, interleukin 6; LCACoA, long chain acyl-CoA; DAG, diacylglycerols.

There have been multiple reports of new onset diabetes after COVID and after Spike Protein mRNA.

Post-viral new-onset diabetes has been an important feature of the COVID-19 pandemic. It is not always clear if new-onset diabetes is the unmasking of a previously undiagnosed condition, the acceleration of prediabetes, or new-onset diabetes that would not have otherwise occurred. Even asymptomatic cases of COVID-19 have been associated with new-onset diabetes.

Exploring the Implications of New-Onset Diabetes in COVID-19: A Narrative Review

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC9894635/

During the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, COVID-19 vaccination-induced hyperglycemia and related complications have been reported. However, there have been few reports of type 1 diabetes triggered by COVID-19 vaccines in subjects without diabetes. Here, we report the case of a 56-year-old female patient who developed hyperglycemia after the second dose of COVID-19 mRNA-based vaccination without a prior history of diabetes. She visited our hospital with uncontrolled hyperglycemia despite administration of oral hyperglycemic agents. Her initial glycated hemoglobin level was high (11.0%), and fasting serum C-peptide level was normal. The fasting serum C-peptide level decreased to 0.269 ng/mL 5 days after admission, and the anti-glutamic acid decarboxylase antibody was positive. The patient was discharged in stable condition with insulin treatment. To our knowledge, this is the first case of the development of type 1 diabetes without diabetic ketoacidosis after mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccination, and is the oldest case of type 1 diabetes development under such circumstances.

Adult-Onset Type 1 Diabetes Development Following COVID-19 mRNA Vaccination

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC9829515/

Clearly, the incidence of Diabetes in an individual is due to multiple factors. However, let’s look at a mechanism of the Spike Protein that may give us some insight as to why some are developing new onset Diabetes after COVID or after receiving Spike Protein mRNA.

The mechanism we will examine is the Spike Protein’s ability to greatly increase the expression of (among many other proteins) IL-6 and TNF-α. This may serve as an explanation for the observed cases of new onset Diabetes. We will also examine how this is potentially directly tied to adipose tissue, which is, of course, excessive in the Obese.

First, the evidence that IL-6 and TNF-α expression are involved in the development of Diabetes.

Results: The expressions of candidate cytokines (TNF-α, IL-6, CRP, and WBC) were highly significant (p<0.001) in T2DM. Among inflammatory mediators, TNF-α shows a positive correlation (p<0.001) with glycemic profile and insulin sensitivity in T2DM cases in comparison with healthy normal. Biochemical (fasting sugar, HbA1c, insulin resistance, lipid profile) and anthropometric (BMI) parameters were highly significant (p<0.001) in T2DM cases as compared to non-diabetic normal. Conclusion: Low grade inflammation and up regulation of inflammatory mediators has been purported to play a significant role in pathogenesis of T2DM. Our findings confirm that positive correlation of TNF-α and IL-6 with T2DM and insulin sensitivity. These can act as early prediction biomarkers of T2DM. Further studies on wider range of pro and anti- inflammatory cytokines i.e. mediators, in association with other biochemical, immunoassay and hematological parameters are needed to help clinicians manage and treat T2DM effectively.

Role of inflammatory mediators (TNF-α, IL-6, CRP), biochemical and hematological parameters in type 2 diabetes mellitus patients of Kashmir, India

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC7139256/

Now, let’s look at how Obesity increases the levels of IL-6 and TNF-α.

TNF-α is a proinflammatory cytokine produced by macrophages, monocytes, adipose tissue [125], and skeletal muscles [126]. Acting in an auto- or paracrine manner, it affects the regulation of carbohydrate and lipid metabolism and is involved in the induction of insulin resistance [127]. Overexpression of TNFα, occurring, e.g., as a result of an increased supply of fatty acids to the cell, was first demonstrated in adipose tissue in obese and diabetic rodents [125]. These results have been confirmed in later studies showing that increased TNF-α production in human adipocytes is positively correlated with obesity, insulin levels, and insulin resistance [128]. Interleukin 6 (IL-6) is a cytokine produced in the immune system cells. It participates in inflammation, defense mechanisms, and response to mechanical injuries [134]. Approximately one third of the circulating IL-6 comes from adipose tissue [135]; however, most IL-6 originating from fat tissue is secreted by the SVF consisting of endothelial cells, macrophages, and fibroblasts [94]. The synthesis and secretion of IL-6 in the visceral tissue is almost three times higher than in the subcutaneous tissue [136].

Obesity, Bioactive Lipids, and Adipose Tissue Inflammation in Insulin Resistance

https://www.mdpi.com/2072-6643/12/5/1305

What is really important here is that the Spike Protein increases existing adipose tissue expression of IL-6 and TNF-α. In other words, this increased expression MIMICS excess adipose tissue – it mimics Obesity. So, now we may also further understand why being Obese is a risk factor for severe COVID.

METHODS: The human adipocytes were isolated from obese donor subcutaneous adipose tissue and infected with the subunit S1 spike protein from SARS-Cov-2. The adipocytes were later treated with either hrsACE2 or losartan. The levels of ACE2 and inflammatory cytokines interleukin (IL)-6, IL-1β, and tumor necrosis factor (TNF)-α were measured using enzyme linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA). ACE2 and S1 spike protein binding assays were also performed. RESULTS: ACE2, IL-6, and TNF-α levels were significantly increased in human adipocyte cells infected with SARS-Cov-2 but not IL-1β. There was a statistically significant positive correlation between ACE2 and IL-6 (r=0.878, p<0.001). Administration of losartan and hrsACE2 was shown to reduce ACE2 levels and its binding to the SARS-CoV-2 S1 spike protein, and IL-6 levels were statistically significant, but had no significant effect on IL-1β or TNF-α levels. CONCLUSION: This study shows that the administration of losartan in COVID-19 may not be harmful, but instead has a protective effect similar to that of hrsACE2 in preventing a cytokine storm, especially IL-6.

Losartan Has a Comparable Effect to Human Recombinant ACE2 in Reducing Interleukin-6 (IL-6) Levels on Human Adipocytes Exposed to SARS-CoV-2 Spike Protein

https://inabj.org/index.php/ibj/article/view/2552

Ultimately, what is Obesity? A Chronic Disease. We discover example after example of the Spike Protein either inducing or accelerating chronic disease – all associated with low level, chronic inflammation.

To Ponder: Is the Spike Protein the straw that breaks the camel’s back for those with chronic conditions? Does it relentlessly push us all into a position to have our backs “broken?”

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