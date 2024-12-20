Cytokine storm contributes to ARDS in the lungs and possibly the brain of COVID-19 patients. SARS-CoV-2 binds to ACE2 and enters epithelial cells to induce ER stress due to overproduction of viral proteins [73,74,75,76]. The damaged cells release damage-associated molecular patterns (DAMPs), pathogen-associated molecular patterns (PAMPs), and ROS [24,25,26]. ROS, DAMPs, and PAMPs activate the NLRP3 inflammasome in surrounding macrophages in the lung and potentially in microglia in the brain [77,78]. This activation is critical for the release of inflammatory cytokines such as IL-1β from macrophages and microglia [77,78]. These cytokines enhance damage of epithelia and other cell types and may contribute to cytokine storm and the severe lung disease of ARDS [96,97]. The NLRP3 inflammasome is thus a plausible drug target for treating ARDS [77,78].

I thought I would take the opportunity to offer a Christmas hope featuring a traditional Christmas herb – and one that looks like a Christmas tree! That herb is Rosemary, and fortunately for us, it is quite a formidable foe to SARS-CoV-2 and its Spike Protein. First, if you did not already know, Rosemary has quite a long historical affiliation with Christmas:

Rosemary is a traditional Christmas plant that symbolizes love and remembrance, and is associated with the holiday season in a number of ways: Legend According to legend, the Virgin Mary's cloak turned the flowers of a rosemary bush blue when she rested under it, and it was then called the Rose of Mary. History Rosemary has been used at Christmas since the 16th century. Christians believed that smelling rosemary at Christmas brought good luck because it was said that Baby Jesus' clothes were dried on a rosemary bush. Symbolism Rosemary represents love and remembrance, which are fitting sentiments for the holidays,

Now we arrive at the part of the story where Rosemary benefits us greatly in our fight against SARS-CoV-2 and its Spike Protein. Right out of the gate, Rosemary helps us by blocking the gate of SARS-COV-2 into our body. It does this by binding Spike, so it is “occupied” and unable to bind to our cells. It also binds to ACE2, providing a secondary “occupation” site, denying docking to the Spike. Additionally, it also binds the main protease of the virus, rendering it unable to replicate.

Within MPro, the binding site consists of specific amino acid residues, primarily found in domain II and the loop region, including His41, Met49, Asn142, Met165, Glu166, Leu167, Pro168, Phe185, and Gln189. Our Induced Fit Docking (IFD) results brought forth three natural products exhibiting the highest binding affinities for SARS-CoV-2 MPro. Notably, rosmarinic acid displayed a binding energy of −9.5 kcal mol−1, curcumin presented −8.5 kcal mol−1, and quercetin showed −7.8 kcal mol−1, underscoring their potential significance for further investigation via MD simulations (Table S1). The docked poses of all structures under study, obtained from IFD on Mpro, are shown in Figure S1. Furthermore, our IFD analyses revealed intriguing insights into the binding affinities of these compounds at three distinct binding sites on the SARS-CoV-2 Spike protein and ACE2. At the first binding site on the Spike protein (chain E), salvianolic acid b and rosmarinic acid showcased the most favorable binding affinities, registering values of −14.2 kcal mol−1 and −11.1 kcal mol−1, respectively.

Exploring the Binding Effects of Natural Products and Antihypertensive Drugs on SARS-CoV-2: An In Silico Investigation of Main Protease and Spike Protein

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC10649947/

The above discusses the effects of Rosmarinic Acid on the Spike and the main protease of SARS-Cov-2, yet Rosemary offers us a second gift. Rosemary also contains Carnosic Acid, which is able to mediate the inflammation induced by SARS-CoV-2 and its Spike. This is not only beneficial for those suffering from Acute or Long COVID, it is also beneficial for those suffering from neurodegenerative diseases.

Carnosic acid (CA), a diterpene found in the herb rosemary, is a safe pro-electrophilic drug (PED) that activates the KEAP1/NRF2 transcriptional pathway, leading to the sustained induction of phase 2 antioxidant and anti-inflammatory enzymes. CA exerts neuroprotective and anti-inflammatory effects and has been proposed to be a potential therapeutic against chronic neurodegenerative disorders, such as AD and PD, and acute and chronic effects of infections such as SARS-CoV-2. Here, we review the evidence and mechanistic considerations supporting the future testing of rosemary extract or CA against these maladies in human clinical trials. The use of rosemary extract in general and CA in particular as an NRF2 activator and anti-inflammatory has gained wide attention due to the virtual absence of side effects and its relatively low economic cost compared to other strategies. The health-promoting effects of CA have been demonstrated in multiple animal models against chronic neurodegenerative disorders. Moreover, inhibition of the NLRP3 inflammasome by CA represents an important molecular target in limiting IL-1β pro-inflammatory cytokine production. This review also highlights the role of the NLRP3 inflammasome in neurological diseases such as AD and PD/LBD, and in the pathogenesis of COVID-19 including so-called ‘long-COVID’ symptoms. CA appears to inhibit the manifestations of SARS-CoV-2 infection by two mechanisms, one at the point of viral entry, possibly through covalent binding to the ACE2 receptor protein, and the other by ameliorating cytokine storm through the inhibition of NLRP3 inflammasome activation. Thus, CA represents a potential therapeutic for COVID-19 as well as for neurodegenerative disorders like AD and PD/LBD.

Potential Therapeutic Use of the Rosemary Diterpene Carnosic Acid for Alzheimer’s Disease, Parkinson’s Disease, and Long-COVID through NRF2 Activation to Counteract the NLRP3 Inflammasome

https://www.mdpi.com/2076-3921/11/1/124

Additionally, please note that CA is also SARS-CoV-2 entry inhibitive in that it binds ACE2, “occupying” it so the Spike cannot dock.

Recently, two of us (C-k.O. and S.A.L.) found that CA can inhibit infection with SARS-CoV-2, approaching 90% efficacy, as assessed in a pseudovirus entry assay (Figure 8A). Mechanistically, CA, after conversion to the quinone form, is likely to S-alkylate critical thiol residue(s) on ACE2, the cell surface receptor for SARS-CoV-2 (Figure 8B). This reaction would then block the interaction of ACE2 with the Spike protein of SARS-CoV-2, and thus abrogate viral entry.

Potential Therapeutic Use of the Rosemary Diterpene Carnosic Acid for Alzheimer’s Disease, Parkinson’s Disease, and Long-COVID through NRF2 Activation to Counteract the NLRP3 Inflammasome

https://www.mdpi.com/2076-3921/11/1/124

The more I learn, the more respect I have, and indeed utter awe, for herbs. The healing apothecary that is in our produce sections humbles the pharmacy at the other end of the supermarket.

Some housekeeping notes: I will be taking next week off. I will post New Year’s Hope on December 30th and return with two weekly posts beginning on January 6th.

Happiest of Holiday Seasons to all, wherever you may be and whatever you may celebrate! It has been, and always will be, a privilege and honor to have your readership, dialogue and support. May there be blessings, hope and peace for us all.