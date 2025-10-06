Three and a half years ago, I wrote that the Spike Protein functions as a microtumor. It does this by ripping through the vasculature to create a tumor microenvironment from which cancer may grow.

IT (COVID) IS ONLY A VASCULAR DISEASE INSOMUCH AS THE SPIKE PROTEIN MUST BREAK THROUGH THE VASCULATURE IN ORDER TO INVADE ORGANS. Precisely. The. Same. Mechanism. Cancer. Employs. Cancer kills by growing into key organs, nerves, or blood vessels and interfering with and impairing their function. It can begin in almost any human cell. Yet, isn’t this EXACTLY what the Spike Protein is doing? It rips through the endothelium to invade organs and impair their function. The much greater danger is that instead of beginning in “any” cell, the spike is attempting to do this in “every” cell. Cancer disrupts the cellular destruction and renewal process. As a result, new cells become increasingly abnormal, and old cells live when the body should destroy them. Isn’t this what we are observing?

VASCULAR DISEASE AS CAMOUFLAGE: THE SPIKE PROTEIN OF SARS-CoV-2 AS MICROTUMOR

https://wmcresearch.org/vascular-disease-as-camouflage-the-spike-protein-of-sars-cov-2-as-microtumor/

I further explained this process later that year.

Now we have evidence that this is almost certainly the case. A previously healthy 31-year-old female developed one of the now all-too-common “turbocancers.” Bladder cancer. An exceedingly rare cancer for someone of that age. What was found in her tumor DNA? The Spike Protein. Exactly as I predicted.

Within circulating tumor DNA, a host–vector chimeric read mapped to chr19:55,482,637–55,482,674 (GRCh38), in cytoband 19q13.42, positioned ~367kb downstream of the canonical AAVS1 safe harbor and ~158 kb upstream of ZNF580 at the proximal edge of the zinc-finger (ZNF) gene cluster. This sequence aligned with perfect 20/20 bp identity to a segment (bases 5905–5924) within the Spike open reading frame (ORF) coding region (bases 3674–7480) of the Pfizer BNT162b2 DNA plasmid reference (GenBank accession OR134577.1), despite the patient only receiving Moderna vaccinations. This apparent paradox is best explained by shared Spike ORF sequences within the expression cassette across both vaccine platforms; because Moderna’s proprietary plasmid sequence has not been deposited in NCBI, BLAST defaults to Pfizer’s published reference as the nearest available match.

Genomic Integration and Molecular Dysregulation in Aggressive Stage IV Bladder Cancer Following COVID-19 mRNA Vaccination

https://zenodo.org/records/17122912?utm_source=substack&utm_medium=email

Not only was the Spike Protein detected in this patient’s cancer, it was also found in 10 out of 11 cardiac tumors in COVID survivors.

Immunohistochemical study of heart tumors. (A–D) Expression of spike ARS-CoV-2 in myxoma, papillary fibroelastoma, myxofibrosarcoma in the dedifferentiated zone of Grade 3 chondrosarcoma. (E–G) CD68+ macrophages in papillary fibroelastoma, classical myxoma and proliferating myxoma. (H) CD34+ cells in proliferating myxoma; ×200.

Morphological examination revealed the expression of spike SARS-CoV-2 in tumor cells, endothelial cells, and macrophages in 10 out of 11 heart tumors. Conclusion: The detection of SARS-CoV-2 persistence in endothelium and macrophages as well as in tumor cells of benign and malignant cardiac neoplasms, the increase in the number of these tumors, especially cardiac myxomas, after the pandemic by 2023 may indicate a trend toward an increased risk of cardiac neoplasms in COVID-19 patients, which re-quires further research on this issue and a search for new evidence.

High Risk of Heart Tumors after COVID-19

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC10608002/

What does this mean? I believe we could be looking at a situation where, like HIV, the Spike Protein (perhaps other SARS-CoV-2 proteins, as well?) may need to be “excised” from the body. There is technology being developed which can accomplish this. Of course, the potential ethical dilemmas behind such treatments and their availability are absolutely terrifying.

Scientists say they have successfully eliminated HIV from infected cells, using Nobel Prize-winning Crispr gene-editing technology. Working like scissors, but at the molecular level, it cuts DNA so “bad” bits can be removed or inactivated. The hope is to ultimately be able to rid the body entirely of the virus, although much more work is needed to check it would be safe and effective.

Scientists say they can cut HIV out of cells

https://www.bbc.com/news/health-68609297

There is hope. There is much we can do. I will continue to search for therapeutics which can mute oncogenic environments and improve our body’s ability to remove cancer cells. Please have a blessed week.

Thank you, as always, for your continued support, dialog and readership. Great thanks to the three new paid subscribers since Friday and a kind PayPal donation. Each week, between now and Christmas, I am asking if one reader or subscriber would please become a Founding Member of this Substack. Please consider becoming a paid subscriber. I will keep working and reporting back to you.