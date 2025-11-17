CD8 T cell exhaustion in HIV-1 and cancer. T cell exhaustion in HIV-1 infection and cancer presents common origins and hallmarks, but also different features. The shared cause of T cell exhaustion is antigen persistency due to immune escape mechanisms. Moreover, in HIV-1 infection, the high viral mutational rate contributes to the immune escape while the preferential tropism of the virus for HIV-1 specific CD4 T cells leads to CD4 T cell loss that is also a main contributor of CD8 T cell exhaustion. In cancer, immunoediting and TME immunosuppression are peculiar determinants of tumor-specific CD8 T cell exhaustion. In both cancer and HIV-1 infection TOX has been identified as a master regulator of the transcriptional and epigenetic reprogramming of exhausted T cells. In HIV-1, T-betdim/Eomeshigh subset defines highly exhausted CD8 T cells, however in CD8 T cells from cancer patients T-bet and Eomes are expressed in T cells with different levels of exhaustion. At the protein level, the co-expression of many ICs has been identified as hallmark of T cell exhaustion in both cancer and HIV-1 infection. Exhausted cells are also characterized by functional and survival defects including reduced effector functions, expansion capacity and increased susceptibility to apoptosis. Metabolic rewiring is also a key player of T cell exhaustion, however in HIV-1-infected patients little/no information is available so far.

There has been much talk of a condition called VAIDS (Vaccine Acquired Immune Deficiency) since the emergence of the COVID mRNA gene therapies. The medical establishment has been quick to dismiss this condition as “conspiracy theory.” Indeed, the Pfizer website states that VAIDS is “not a condition that is recognized by expert medical communities.”

However, if we look closely at what the mRNA gene therapies do, and what the virus itself can do, we see that there are actual mechanisms by which the virus and the gene therapies may induce a condition that one could call VAIDS. These are the mechanisms of antigen persistence and overwhelming antigen exposure. Both of these mechanisms can lead to immune system defeat. Two examples of these mechanisms may be found in cancer and HIV.

Let’s look at what could most likely be the primary driver of what one could call VAIDS. That is persistent antigen exposure. Clearly, the virus, due to repeated infections, and mRNA, due to repeated injections, can expose the immune system to persistent Spike Protein antigen. This can lead to an immunodeficient landscape directly parallel to cancer and HIV.

The main role of the human immune system is to eliminate cells presenting foreign antigens and abnormal patterns, while maintaining self-tolerance. However, when facing highly variable pathogens or antigens very similar to self-antigens, this system can fail in completely eliminating the anomalies, leading to the establishment of chronic pathologies. Prototypical examples of immune system defeat are cancer and Human Immunodeficiency Virus-1 (HIV-1) infection. In both conditions, the immune system is persistently exposed to antigens leading to systemic inflammation, lack of generation of long-term memory and exhaustion of effector cells. This triggers a negative feedback loop where effector cells are unable to resolve the pathology and cannot be replaced due to the lack of a pool of undifferentiated, self-renewing memory T cells. In addition, in an attempt to reduce tissue damage due to chronic inflammation, antigen presenting cells and myeloid components of the immune system activate systemic regulatory and tolerogenic programs. Beside these homologies shared between cancer and HIV-1 infection, the immune system can be shaped differently depending on the type and distribution of the eliciting antigens with ultimate consequences at the phenotypic and functional level of immune exhaustion.

We have to think differently here. We have to look at VIRAL clearance, of course, but in the case of Spike Protein we must switch our view to ANTIGEN clearance. Let’s look deeper.

During the acute phase of the infection, CD8 T cell responses are generated, but they are incapable of mediating complete virus clearance. HIV-1 is, indeed, endowed with a high mutation rate capacity that leads to a quick and efficient escape from immune cells (28, 29). Moreover, lymphoid follicles have been shown to be enriched in HIV-1/SIV-infected CD4 cells, and poorly infiltrated by CD8 T cells during early SIV infection. Consistently, the frequency of SIV-specific CD8 T cells entering the lymphoid follicles is inversely associated with the levels of infected cells, suggesting a new mechanism of viral persistency (30). While infected cells are not eradicated, T cells are continuously exposed to viral antigens, leading to a permanent expression of negative receptors and consequently to T cell dysfunction (15, 31–34).

Read that paragraph several times, and extremely carefully. You will see how the Spike Protein and its continued expression elicit the exact same immune dysfunction response as cancer and HIV. In the case of mRNA, and perhaps the virus itself if it persists/retrotransposes itself, the immune cells cannot clear the SPIKE PROTEIN! This is tantamount to being “incapable of mediating complete virus clearance.”

There is evidence for this. The most important being that the Spike Protein continues to be expressed systemically post mRNA, thereby making clearance impossible. Something that was NOT supposed to occur. Yet, nobody in authority ever discussed the potential consequences of this.

Persistence of spike protein beyond a few days after vaccination was initially thought unlikely, as typical mRNA degrades, generally within a few days of the injection, and it would cease to produce it’s protein products beyond a few days. However, persistent spike protein has been observed in the blood and bodily fluids of individuals post vaccination [24,39,40]. Potential mechanisms for spike protein persistence include long lasting n1-methyl-psueouridinylated RNA, reverse integration into human cells, or genome integration into bacterial cells [39]. One complicating factor is the presence of DNA plasmids, used in the production of the vaccinal mRNA sequences, in vaccine vials [41], and may have implications for explaining persistent spike protein production.

Breaking the silence: Recognizing post-vaccination syndrome

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S240584402501864X#bib56

The next piece of evidence we need to examine is what T Cells express when they reach exhaustion. That is the protein PD-1, as seen in chronic infections, like HIV, and cancer.

The first and, to date, the most important IC involved in CD8 T cell exhaustion in chronic infections (15, 23–25, 52, 158) is PD-1. During chronic stimulation, PD-1 expression on virus-specific CD8 T cells is high and sustained (23–25, 68) because of mechanisms involving both TFs [i.e., T-bet (159), Blimp-1 (88, 160)] and soluble factors [i.e., IFN-α (161) and RANTES (156)]. In turn, PD-1 signaling affects the function, proliferation, survival and chemotaxis of CD8 T cells (23–25, 156, 162). In vivo, PD-1high SIV-specific CD8 T cells are characterized by a higher turnover (163). The interaction of PD-1 with its two ligands PD-L1 and PD-L2 on hematopoietic and non-hematopoietic cells triggers the phosphorylation of two cytoplasmic domains and the subsequent recruitment of cytosolic tyrosine phosphatases Shp2 and Shp1, the TCR-phosphorylating kinase Lck, and the inhibitory tyrosine kinase Csk (164, 165). These effectors mainly act by antagonizing the CD28 costimulatory signaling (166–168) and the TCR signaling via dephosphorylation of SLP76 and ZAP70 (164, 166). Moreover, signaling molecules including ERK, Vav, PLCγ, PI3K, and Ras have been described as downstream targets of PD-1 signaling in T cells, leading to an impairment in metabolism, survival and cell growth (10, 165, 168, 169). PD-1 is also expressed by CXCR5+ CD8 T cells (20, 170), a population particularly interesting for therapeutic purposes.

And, yes, this is seen post mRNA.

In addition to the precipitous activation of APCs, spike-encoding RNA-LNPs in combination with ICIs also elicited expansion of CD8+ T lymphocytes with a marked increase in activation within the effector and effector memory compartments (Fig. 3a,b, Extended Data Fig. 9d, Supplementary Table 13 and Supplementary Fig. 5). Concomitant with these findings, PD-1 expression was increased in T cells and effector/effector memory CD8+ cell subsets, underscoring the potent ability of combination therapy to rapidly prime T cells.

SARS-CoV-2 mRNA vaccines sensitize tumours to immune checkpoint blockade

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41586-025-09655-y

As well as in COVID disease.

Mechanisms of T-cell exhaustion in SARS-COV-2 infection T-cell exhaustion represents a multifaceted immunological state shaped by persistent antigen exposure, chronic inflammation, and tissue-specific signals. In the context of SARS-CoV-2 infection, this exhaustion is not only an epiphenomenon of prolonged disease but also a driver of immunopathogenesis (3, 10). Recent studies have characterized the phenotypic, functional, transcriptional, metabolic, and epigenetic alterations that collectively define exhausted T cells during COVID-19 (9, 19, 20, 25, 26). This section dissects the major molecular features of T-cell exhaustion and the mechanistic pathways contributing to immune dysfunction in SARS-CoV-2 infection. Hallmarks of T-cell exhaustion Exhausted T cells are characterized by different dysfunctions, including reduced proliferative capacity, impaired cytokine secretion (notably that of IFN-γ, TNF-α, and IL-2), and compromised cytotoxic granule release (15, 17). T-cell exhaustion during COVID-19 has also been associated with a less effective antiviral response, attenuated cytokine signaling, impaired immune regulation, decreased Th1 polarization, and defective CTL differentiation (19). These functional deficits arise concomitantly with the upregulation of multiple inhibitory receptors, such as PD-1, TIM-3, LAG-3 (Lymphocyte activation gene-3), TIGIT (T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains), and CTLA-4 (3, 15, 19). In addition, transcriptomic analyses have revealed altered expression patterns consistent with exhaustion, including elevated levels of IFN-γ and ISG15, along with enhanced inflammasome activity. Together, these findings point to a paradoxical phenotype in which T cells appear simultaneously hyperactivated and dysfunctional, particularly in patients with severe disease (19). Importantly, co-expression of these markers is more than phenotypic; it reflects a transcriptionally reprogrammed state reinforced by epigenetic modifications (19).

Certainly, much more work needs to be done to determine if and to what extent Spike Protein-induced immunodeficiency may be occurring. Herein I presented a mechanism by which both SARS-CoV-2 infection and Spike Protein mRNA may cause immunodeficiency. I will continue to work towards understanding and therapeutics. Please have a blessed week.

