WMC Research

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Evil Harry's avatar
Evil Harry
7h

"the recent increase in cancer diagnoses, particularly among the young, may be a complication of a persistent SARS-CoV-2 infection or persistence of SARS-CoV-2 viral antigens".

Hmm.

I wonder what could have enabled that situation?

Why do none of these papers ever question the jab, rather than the bioweapon itself?

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James Beck's avatar
James Beck
6h

This latest research now confirms what we all unvaxxed sensed in our gut. This was a killer jab to depopulation.

Every vaxxed & boosted person should be on Nattokinase @ 8-10,000 fu per day to extend their now reduced lifespan.

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