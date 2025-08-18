The inflammatory pathways in which ultra-processed foods affect our bodies.

One of the many pathological findings for the Spike Protein was the discovery of its ability to induce endotoxemia.

In an experimental animal model, we wanted to simulate a situation of localized endotoxin-induced inflammation. In previous models, we utilized 25 µg LPS injected subcutaneously, a dose level that yielded a robust and significant LPS response (Puthia et al., 2020). In this modified model, similar to the strategy described above on the THP-1 cells, we employed a low threshold level comprising 2 µg LPS, which was injected subcutaneously with or without 5 µg S protein. Using mice reporting NF-κB activation, we indeed found that the addition of S protein significantly increased the inflammatory response (Figure 4). SARS-CoV-2 S protein alone at the dose of 5 µg did not yield any significant inflammatory response. Apart from a strongly increased response by the LPS and SARS-CoV-2 S protein combination, we also observed that the LPS‒S protein mix resulted in a prolonged NF-κB response during the time period studied. Taken together, the results demonstrated that SARS-CoV-2 S protein also retains its boosting effect in conjunction with LPS in a subcutaneous model of endotoxin-driven inflammation.

SARS-CoV-2 spike protein binds to bacterial lipopolysaccharide and boosts proinflammatory activity

https://academic.oup.com/jmcb/article/12/12/916/6028992

What is endotoxemia? It is an inflammatory process that happens to promote virually all of the diseases and conditions associated with Spike Protein disease/injury.

It wasn’t so long ago that endotoxemia was the most often-cited cause of septic shock. Interest in the “endotoxic shock” idea gradually waned as various endotoxin antagonists were tested in septic patients and failed to improve survival, yet investigators’ fascination with blood-borne endotoxin steadily increased during the same period (Fig. 1). Circulating endotoxin, usually attributed to translocation of LPS from the GI tract into the bloodstream (“intestinal endotoxemia”), has been invoked to cause or exacerbate human pathologies as diverse as atherosclerosis, alcoholic liver disease, autoimmunity, metabolic syndrome, renal injury, transplant rejection, traumatic brain injury, obesity, multiple organ failure, depression, chronic fatigue, HIV disease, and type 2 diabetes.

Endotoxemia—menace, marker, or mistake?

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC5014740/

This process, as we see, can lead to chronic inflammation, which is what we have been discussing as one of, if not the preeminent factor in the Spike Protein’s ability to cause accelerated aging and inducing the diseases of aging. It is very important to note that this very same process can be self-induced – by one’s diet.

Diet-induced metabolic endotoxemia is an important factor in the development of many chronic diseases in animals and man. The gut epithelium is an efficient barrier that prevents the absorption of liposaccharide (LPS). Structural changes to the intestinal epithelium in response to dietary alterations allow LPS to enter the bloodstream, resulting in an increase in the plasma levels of LPS (termed metabolic endotoxemia). LPS activates Toll-like receptor-4 (TLR4) leading to the production of numerous pro-inflammatory cytokines and, hence, low-grade systemic inflammation. Thus, metabolic endotoxemia can lead to several chronic inflammatory conditions. Obesity, diabetes, and non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) can also cause an increase in gut permeability and potential pharmacological and dietary interventions could be used to reduce the chronic low-grade inflammation associated with endotoxemia.

Role of Metabolic Endotoxemia in Systemic Inflammation and Potential Interventions

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC7829348/

Lo, and behold, what in particular about one’s diet may cause this deleterious process to initiate? Junk. Food.

Obesity is well known to be characterized by a state of chronic low-grade inflammation [15]. This low-grade inflammation may be attributed to the repeated exposure of high-fat and high-carbohydrate diets, inducing chronic metabolic endotoxemia. This persistent activation of the immune system results in the proliferation of proinflammatory mediators and the alteration of glucose metabolism (Figure 3) [15]. Predictably, this is followed by hyperglycemia when the body can no longer produce sufficient insulin to manage the demand of the glucose load. Moreover, mankind entered a phase in our evolution where food is abundantly available and palatable, leading to a continuous struggle against the health implications of the foods we consume.

Our Hidden Enemy: Ultra-Processed Foods, Inflammation, and the Battle for Heart Health

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC10663139/

So, it should come as no surprise that those who engage in poor nutritional choices are given a double whammy when they are additionally exposed to the Spike Protein. Perhaps the most tragic part of this dilemma is that many, if not most, of those afflicted with this combination are afflicted so simply because of their income. I fault Big Ag for promoting cheap junk food: Feeding the poor anti-food and then Big Pharma coming in to shoot them up with the Spike Protein. Bravo.

We are most certainly seeing the results...

It is my hope that, as a society, not only will we address the many problems of Spike Protein exposure, but also the many problems of diet. I have studied obesity my entire life. If I may give one piece of advice to parents: Please, teach your kids how to eat and what to eat. Obesity is by and large a disease of ignorance.

I will leave the final word today to (perhaps) Hippocrates:

Let food be thy medicine and medicine be thy food.

