WMC Research

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kathleen Taylor's avatar
Kathleen Taylor
1h

And it will likely be amplified and broadcast across mainstream media as (false) "definitive proof" of the "safety and effectiveness" of the "vaccines" sold by the company sponsoring this "study."

Reply
Share
1 reply
Rich's avatar
Rich
44m

Thank you, your work and spirit are amazing.

May I add, you said this rag of a pimped science articles proves nothing.

I submit that it proves quite a bit.

It proves that corruption, evil intent, bribery, and genocide are ongoing, fueled by bribes $, organized and executed by the death cult.

It has been ongoing for a long long time and will continue until the death cult is destroyed.

The fact that no real punishment has been dispensed to the vampires of the death cult, meaning the death penalty, their extreme brutal criminalty will continue.

Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Walter M Chesnut · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture