The effects of experiencing negative emotions on endothelial cell health, and the potential pathway to cardiovascular disease onset.

The solid black line between anger and impaired EDV indicates an effect. The dotted lines between anxiety and impaired EDV, and sadness and impaired EDV indicate no evidence supporting this link in the current study. EC indicates endothelial cell; and EDV, endothelium‐dependent vasodilation.

Anger has been on the rise since the Pandemic. This is certainly understandable given the gross injustices that Pandemic policy thrust upon us. However, it is not just Pandemic policy that has fueled this firestorm of anger. The Internet was found to be a major cause of Anger among youth, according to a study published last year.

Second, the dominant problems in 13–17-year-olds extend beyond sadness and anxiety to include unwanted, strange thoughts and a sense of being detached from reality, while the problems that are increasing fastest with each younger age group are feelings of aggression towards others, anger & irritability and hallucinations.

The Youth Mind: Rising aggression and anger

https://sapienlabs.org/wp-content/uploads/2025/01/Sapien-Labs-Report-The-Youth-Mind-Rising-aggression-and-anger-1.pdf

Indeed, among the general population civility itself has become a casualty in today’s marketplace apart from Pandemic-related anger.

Customer rage continues to examine the experience of complaining about a product or service problem. In contrast, customer uncivility examines the growing trend of rude, discourteous, and sometimes threatening behavior driven by disagreements over corporate values and sociopolitical issues, including politics, religion, and diversity concerns. The 2025 survey found that 15% of Americans admitted to acting uncivilly toward a business in the past year, and 55% believe customer incivility is increasing, with many attributing it to the moral decay of society and declining respect in daily interactions.

New National Customer Rage Survey reveals civility in freefall across America’s marketplace

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-national-customer-rage-survey-reveals-civility-in-freefall-across-americas-marketplace-302629849.html

If one wanted to wax conspiratorial about those in power desiring a sick populace, there is much fodder here to feed such thinking. Why? Because anger affects the Endothelium in precisely the same ways as does the Spike Protein. Exposure to the Spike Protein; an episode of anger. Let’s look at how anger harms us in such a similar fashion to the wicked protein – and how both aim to make and keep us sick

As stated above, provoking anger in an individual affects the Endothelium in ways that the Spike Protein does: Endothelin-1 release, Endothelial Activation and Autonomic Nervous System dysfunction.

We found that a brief anger provocation was associated with an acute impairment in endothelium-dependent vasodilation, EC activation, and reduction in EC reparative capacity. These data demonstrate for the first time that anger provocation adversely affects multiple pathways of EC health, and suggests a mechanistic pathway by which anger is associated with increased incident CVD risk. The unifying biological pathway by which anger adversely affects EC health is unknown. One possible pathway is anger-related hemodynamic effects. However, in our study, hemodynamic changes associated with anger provocation did not contribute to changes in endothelium-dependent vasodilation, EMPs, and EPCs. Other possible stress-related mechanisms include dysregulation in the hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal axis, autonomic nervous system imbalance, endothelin-1 release, and reduced nitric oxide bioavailability via oxidative stress.

Endothelial Cell Activation, Reduced Endothelial Cell Reparative Capacity, and Impaired Endothelial-dependent Vasodilation After Anger Provocation

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC3582854/

Now the evidence for the Spike Protein parallels.

Endothelin-1 Release

Au and colleagues have established a link between SARS-CoV-2 infection and osteochondral damage by identifying a novel mechanism involving the interaction between the viral spike protein and the host’s endothelin-1 (ET-1) signaling pathway10. ET-1, a potent vasoconstrictor, promotes vascular permeability, enabling the infiltration of inflammatory cells into joint tissues. Using a hamster model, the authors demonstrated that SARS-CoV-2 infection via the ACE2 receptor led to elevated ET-1 levels, increased vascular permeability, and the production of inflammatory cytokines such as TNF, IL-6, and IL-1β, which contributed to joint inflammation.

Cracking the code: ET-1 signaling unlocks new therapies for virus-induced osteoarthritis

https://www.nature.com/articles/s44298-024-00064-y

Endothelial Activation

COVID-19 has been associated with an active immunothrombotic process. The involvement of endothelial cells (ECs) in the feedback loop of the inflammatory and thrombotic process characteristic of COVID-19, as well as its differences with other infectious inflammatory conditions, remains an area requiring further elucidation. This study aimed to assess the immunothrombotic phenotype induced by the SARS-CoV-2 Spike (S) protein and its receptor-binding domain (RBD) in endothelial-derived cell lines. HUVEC and EA.hy926 cell lines were exposed to S protein and to its RBD. Inflammatory, thrombotic, and fibrinolytic mediators were quantified. Molecular docking assays were conducted to identify potential EC receptors for S protein. EC activation was dependent on both protein concentration and stimulation time. An increased release of immunothrombotic biomarkers were observed in endothelial-derived cells exposed to the S protein and to its RBD. The RBD induced a stronger endothelial response. Molecular docking demonstrated high affinity and a possible interaction between the S protein and endothelial receptors: CD-141, CD-147, IL-6R, TLR 2, 4, and 7. These findings confirm that the S protein and its RBD can induce an immunothrombotic phenotype in EC-derived cell lines, potentially exacerbating the disease pathology.

Endothelial Cell Activation by SARS-CoV-2 Spike Protein and Its RBD: Central Player of the Immunothrobotic Response in COVID-19

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC12939624/

Autonomic Nervous System Dysfunction

Dysregulation of α7-nAChRs by SP (Spike Protein) is known to be involved in the pathophysiology of COVID-19 disease (Farsalinos et al., 2020, Hollenhorst and Krasteva-Christ, 2021). They also affect the sympathetic and parasympathetic autonomic nervous system and can lead to dysautonomia (Al-Kuraishy et al., 2021), with far-reaching consequences for the heart (cardiac arrhythmia, orthostatic dysregulation, exercise intolerance), bladder and intestine (micturition, defecation disorders), sweat glands (secretion disorders), and other autonomic systems (insomnia) (Parry et al., 2023).

Spike protein-related proteinopathies: A focus on the neurological side of spikeopathies

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0940960225002894

I realize that it is becoming increasingly difficult to abstain from feeling rage over the gross injustices occurring in our society. However, cooler heads must prevail, and we must continue to advocate for truth, understanding, and ultimately healing. Clearly, anger is a very detrimental emotion to experience. Especially if you are suffering from any form of COVID or Spike Protein disease/injury. We need to work on reducing stress and channeling our desire for change into constructive, not destructive mechanisms. Please have a blessed and healing week.

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