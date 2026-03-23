WMC Research

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Dr Linda's avatar
Dr Linda
7h

Seneca associates anger with insanity. I did not buy into it for a long time.

However, I am now a believer. I wonder if the Powers that be had any idea regarding what they were unleashing with CoVid.

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Swabbie Robbie's avatar
Swabbie Robbie
3h

This is a very important article. It adds a new dimension to understanding what is happening to people and why. Since 2020 I have certainly observed people are much shorter in temperament with others.. Many are absolutely infantile in dealing with problems as trivial as forgetting the fries on a fast food order. Many people just do not engage with others. We have found it much harder to make friends even though we have lived in our current home since June 2020. People are afraid of each other "you might have the coof" so stay away. Now, I will admit part of that is old people become invisible to others, but I think that it is still because of the 5 years of fearporn news we are barraged with. People don't want to engage because of political differences. Some that do it is only because they want to assault others for not being on the same page. Others are mentally ill and unstable so people find it easier to not engage.

Now, What can be done about it all?

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