In 2021, I wrote about my observation that the Spike Protein, by interacting with, and, essentially, “knocking out” ACE2, would induce rapid onset and progression of age-related conditions and diseases. Sudden Cardiac Death being one of those conditions.

SUDDEN CARDIAC DEATH Rats harboring the human renin and angiotensinogen genes (dTGR) feature angiotensin (ANG) II/hypertension-induced cardiac damage and die suddenly between wk 7 and 8. We observed by electrocardiogram (ECG) telemetry that ventricular tachycardia (VT) is a common terminal event in these animals.

Loss of ACE2 and Age-Related Diseases

Now, we have evidence of the precise mechanisms. An autopsy study of patients who died suddenly of cardiac arrhythmias was just published online. Micro-scars, resulting in dysregulated conduction, were found in the three discussed cases. All had either received mRNA therapies and “boosters,” and/or had been infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Multiple micro-scars (MMS) found in the myocardium of 3 patients who died of unexplained cardiac arrest were presented at our clinicopathology conference. Upon review of the clinical record, patients with MMS before death had arrhythmia (ie, atrial fibrillation and nonsustained ventricular tachycardia, including new onset). Interestingly, MMS were found in the left ventricle, the junction of the pulmonary vein and left atrium, and the right ventricle and right atrium. All 3 patients had histories of COVID-19 booster vaccination, and 1 of the 3 patients had a history of COVID-19.

Cardiac Multiple Micro-Scars: An Autopsy Study

We can discover how this occurred by looking at how the Spike Protein interacts with, and depletes, ACE2.

Here, we demonstrated that SARS-CoV-2 Spike protein activated intracellular signals to degrade ACE2 mRNA. The decrease of ACE2 and higher level of angiotensin (Ang) II were verified in COVID-19 patients. High dose of Ang II induced pulmonary artery endothelial cell death in vitro, which was also observed in the lung of COVID-19 patients. Our finding indicates that the downregulation of ACE2 potentially links COVID-19 to the imbalance of RAS.

Spike-mediated ACE2 down-regulation was involved in the pathogenesis of SARS-CoV-2 infection

The micro-scarring, leading to lethal arrhythmias, is exactly what one would expect when ACE2 is, basically, “knocked out.” Let’s take a look at a murine study.

ACE2 deletion on lung epithelial cells Using the same Ace2 floxed line76, we generated a mouse model in which the Ace2 gene was specifically excised from Forkhead box protein J1 (Foxj1)+ lung epithelial cells (Ace2ΔFoxj1) by cross-breeding the floxed mice with Foxj1cre mice42. The progeny was healthy, fertile, displayed no distinct lung phenotype, and reproduced at expected Mendelian ratios. As expected, these mice exhibited reduced ACE2 expression and activity in the lung. When subjected to a Pseudomonas aeruginosa bacterial pneumonia model, Ace2ΔFoxj1 mice demonstrated more significant weight loss, increased neutrophil infiltration, exaggerated lung injury, and inflammation in comparison to their WT counterparts42. These results indicate that pulmonary epithelial ACE2 plays a significant role in modulating lung inflammation in response to pathogenic insults.

ACE2 mouse models: a toolbox for cardiovascular and pulmonary research

Now, let’s go back to 2007. It was then discovered that ANGII (upregulated when ACE2 is downregulated) induces sudden arrhythmic death. And how? By increased perivascular and interstitial fibrosis: scarring.

Rats harboring the human renin and angiotensinogen genes (dTGR) feature angiotensin (ANG) II/hypertension-induced cardiac damage and die suddenly between wk 7 and 8. We observed by electrocardiogram (ECG) telemetry that ventricular tachycardia (VT) is a common terminal event in these animals. Our aim was to investigate electrical remodeling. We used ECG telemetry, noninvasive cardiac magnetic field mapping (CMFM) at wk 5 and 7, and performed in vivo programmed electrical stimulation at wk 7. We also investigated whether or not losartan (Los; 30 mg·kg−1·day−1) would prevent electrical remodeling. Cardiac hypertrophy and systolic blood pressure progressively increased in dTGR compared with Sprague-Dawley (SD) controls. Already by wk 5, untreated dTGR showed increased perivascular and interstitial fibrosis, connective tissue growth factor expression, and monocyte infiltration compared with SD rats, differences that progressed through time. Left-ventricular mRNA expression of potassium channel subunit Kv4.3 and gap-junction protein connexin 43 were significantly reduced in dTGR compared with Los-treated dTGR and SD. CMFM showed that depolarization and repolarization were prolonged and inhomogeneous. Los ameliorated all disturbances. VT could be induced in 88% of dTGR but only in 33% of Los-treated dTGR and could not be induced in SD. Untreated dTGR show electrical remodeling and probably die from VT. Los treatment reduces myocardial remodeling and predisposition to arrhythmias. ANG II target organ damage induces VT.

Angiotensin II-induced sudden arrhythmic death and electrical remodeling

Dysregulation of ACE2, resulting in increased ANGII levels, is a hallmark for inducing scarring.

Interestingly, the ACE activity in pathologic scar tissues was dramatically higher than in both normal and wounded skins without scar (Morihara et al., 2006), suggesting that dysregulation of ACE may contribute to cutaneous pathologic scar formation similar to that seen in the cardiovascular system (Morihara et al., 2006). Interestingly, ACE/Ang II promotes fibrosis in cardiovascular and kidney tissues via induction of TGFβ (Wenzel et al., 2001; Alzayadneh and Chappell, 2014; Bockmann et al., 2019), a key regulator of fibrosis (Lichtman et al., 2016; Jimenez et al., 1996).

Emerging importance of ACE2 in external stratified epithelial tissues

So, now we have a deeper understanding of how the Spike Protein is able to strip the Endothelium of protective ACE2, essentially “blowtorching” it. This is an especially diabolical tactic of the Spike Protein. Why? Because the Endothelium is not innervated. It feels no pain. We have virtually no idea it is even happening to us when it happens. Think of it this way, given the vast size of the Endothelium, an apt comparison would be the entire surface of your skin being hit with a blowtorch. That, indeed, would be felt.

Yet, over and over again, our Endothelium is subjected to this burning. Repeated injury. Micro-everything. Little by little, we accumulate traumatic damage. Everywhere.

I will continue working on therapeutics to treat and, hopefully, prevent this damage. Clearly, one great step would be to not repeatedly have our Endothelium burnt.

