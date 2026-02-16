Impact of diabetes status and hyperglycemia on the expression of ACE2, ADAM17 and TMPRSS2 in human pancreatic islets. (A–C) Microarray expression of ACE2 (A), ADMA17 (B) and TMPRSS2 (C) in diabetic (n = 8) and non-diabetic (n = 64) donors. (D–F) Microarray expression of ACE2 (D), ADMA17 (E) and TMPRSS2 (F) in hyperglycemic (n = 23; HbA1c ≥ 6%) versus normoglycemic (n = 44; HbA1c < 6%) donors. (G) Microarray expression correlation of TMPRSS2 with HbA1c level (n = 63). (H) RNA-seq expression correlation of TMPRSS2 with HbA1c (n = 77). p- and R-values are shown as per the respective figure.

If you wanted to find a target for the sick and the unhealthy, you really couldn’t find a better one than ACE2. Not to wax conspiratorial, BUT; If the SARS-CoV-2 virus was concocted in a lab, and if it was done to “thin the herd,” the “creators” couldn’t have done a better job than using a virus that targets ACE2 as a receptor. For, it is upregulated in virtually every chronic disease. We will now examine the most common chronic diseases and the evidence for ACE2’s upregulation in each of them.

DIABETES

Next, we compared microarray expression data for ACE2, ADAM17 and TMPRSS2 between diabetic versus non-diabetic donors as well as between hyperglycemic (HbA1c ≥ 6%) versus normoglycemic (HbA1c < 6%) donors. As shown in Figure 2 (above), the expression of ACE2 was significantly (p ≤ 0.05) upregulated in diabetic or hyperglycemic islets compared to non-diabetic or normoglycemic (Figure 2A,D).

Expression Profile of SARS-CoV-2 Host Receptors in Human Pancreatic Islets Revealed Upregulation of ACE2 in Diabetic Donors

ALZHEIMER’S

The present study demonstrates that the protein expression level of ACE2 is upregulated in the brain of patients with Alzheimer’s disease. The increased ACE2 expression is not age-dependent, suggesting the direct relationship between Alzheimer’s disease and ACE2 expression. Oxidative stress has been implicated in the pathogenesis of Alzheimer’s disease, and brains with the disease examined in this study also exhibited higher carbonylated proteins, as well as an increased thiol oxidation state of peroxiredoxin 6 (Prx6). A moderate positive correlation was found between the increased ACE2 protein expression and oxidative stress in brains with Alzheimer’s disease. In summary, the present study reveals the relationships between Alzheimer’s disease and ACE2, the receptor for SARS-CoV-2. These results suggest the importance of carefully monitoring patients with both Alzheimer’s disease and COVID-19 in order to identify higher viral loads in the brain and long-term adverse neurological consequences.

Protein Expression of Angiotensin-Converting Enzyme 2 (ACE2) is Upregulated in Brains with Alzheimer’s Disease

HEART FAILURE

This study performed the first state-of-art single cell atlas of adult human heart, and revealed that pericytes with high expression of ACE2 might act as the target cardiac cell of SARS-CoV-2. The pericytes injury due to virus infection may result in capillary endothelial cells dysfunction, inducing microvascular dysfunction. And patients with basic heart failure disease showed increased ACE2 expression at both mRNA and protein levels, meaning that if infected by the virus these patients may have higher risk of heart attack and critically ill condition

The ACE2 expression in human heart indicates new potential mechanism of heart injury among patients infected with SARS-CoV-2

OBESITY

Furthermore, a dataset using a mouse model of diet-induced obesity showed a significant increase in Ace2 expression in the lungs, which negatively correlated with the expression of genes that code for sterol response element-binding proteins 1 and 2 (SREBP). Suppression of Srebp1 showed a significant increase in Ace2 expression in the lung. Moreover, ACE2 expression in human subcutaneous adipose tissue can be regulated through changes in diet. Validation of the in silico data revealed a higher expression of ACE2, TMPRSS2 and SREBP1 in vitro in lung epithelial cells from obese subjects compared to non-obese subjects. To our knowledge this is the first study to show upregulation of ACE2 and TMPRSS2 in obesity.

Regulation of Angiotensin- Converting Enzyme 2 in Obesity: Implications for COVID-19

COPD/SMOKERS

Using RT-PCR, ACE2 mRNA levels were determined in lung tissue from 120 subjects. ACE2 mRNA expression was significantly higher in the lung tissue of current smokers without airflow limitation and current smokers with COPD (GOLD stages II and III–IV) compared with never-smokers (figure 1a). In addition, ex-smokers without airflow limitation showed significantly lower ACE2 mRNA levels, compared with current smokers. Multivariable linear regression analysis demonstrated that current smoking and COPD are both independently associated with increased ACE2 mRNA expression in lung tissue, even after adjustment for covariates, including age, sex, body mass index and arterial hypertension (data not shown).

Increased expression of ACE2, the SARS-CoV-2 entry receptor, in alveolar and bronchial epithelium of smokers and COPD subjects

This 30,000 ft view is an enormous clue. To me, it is yet another smoking gun showing that SARS-CoV-2 may have been developed as an intentional bioweapon. I will continue to work on therapeutic measures. After all, that is all we have. Please have a blessed week.