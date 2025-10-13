The table represents inflammatory biomarkers before the first and after the second dose of COVID mRNA. The graph represents CRP levels post flu vaccine.

Once again, I have made a finding that should have been shouted from the rooftops as soon as the facts were known. It is absolutely no wonder that we are seeing the initiation/progression of chronic disease after the administration of COVID mRNA. The amount of inflammation created in the body is just about unprecedented from a prophylactic medical intervention.

First, let’s talk about the biomarker being analyzed in the two post-vaccination studies reviewed here. The marker is CRP. What is CRP?

C-reactive protein (CRP) is produced by the liver. The level of CRP rises when there is inflammation in the body. It is one of a group of proteins, called acute phase reactants that go up in response to inflammation. The levels of acute phase reactants increase in response to certain inflammatory proteins called cytokines. These proteins are produced by white blood cells during inflammation.

Now, let’s take a look at the normal levels for this protein. In other words, when the body is in its normal state. Some with certain conditions may have higher levels than others. We will look at hsCRP (high sensitivity CRP) levels as the standard here, as it is more pertinent to cardiovascular issues. It is also the assay used in the post flu vaccine CRP level assessment.

High-Sensitivity CRP (hs-CRP) Test The hs-CRP test is used to evaluate the risk of cardiovascular diseases, such as heart attack and stroke, by detecting lower levels of inflammation. The typical ranges are: Low Risk: Less than 1 mg/L Average Risk: 1 mg/L to 3 mg/L High Risk: Greater than 3 mg/L

Greater than 3mg/L is indicative of a high risk of cardiovascular disease. Let’s take a look at the hsCRP levels post second dose of COVID mRNA.

The mean CRP levels were 6.12 ± 4.42 at D0, which rose to 14.84 ± 27.70 mg/L at D2. Unlike IL-6 & IFN-γ, a statistically significant (p = <0.0001) increase was noted in CRP levels (Table 1). Similarly, mean hsCRP at D0 was 1.47 ± 1.59 mg/L which increased to 3.52 ± 1.55 mg/L at D2. Similar to CRP, a significant increase (p = < 0.0001) was noted in hsCRP levels at D2 (above table).

3.52! Well, well above the levels for high risk of cardiovascular diseases.

What can be underlying the appearance of such high levels of hsCRP in the body?

SYSTEMIC VASCULITIS

The acute phase–reactant high-sensitivity C-reactive protein, a marker of vascular inflammation and an atherosclerotic risk factor, is related to arterial stiffness in healthy subjects and in systemic vasculitis. To explore the relationship between markers of inflammation, interleukin-6 (IL-6), tumor necrosis factor-α (TNF-α), and high-sensitivity C-reactive protein with arterial stiffness, we studied untreated patients (n=78; 56% male; 47±1 years of age; mean±SEM) with essential hypertension. After overnight fast, augmentation index and pulse wave velocity were assessed noninvasively and related to plasma levels of inflammatory markers measured by ELISA. Pulse wave velocity was significantly related to plasma high-sensitivity C-reactive protein (r=0.31; P<0.001), TNF-α, (r=0.30; P<0.001) and IL-6 (r=0.21; P<0.05). There was also a relationship between heart rate–corrected augmentation index to high-sensitivity C-reactive protein (r=0.37; P<0.001), IL-6 (r=0.24; P<0.05), and TNF-α (r=0.19, P=0.06). High-sensitivity C-reactive protein was an independent predictor of pulse wave velocity and augmentation index in a multiple stepwise regression model. High-sensitivity C-reactive protein, a marker of systemic inflammation, is independently related to pulse wave velocity, a marker of aortic stiffness, and augmentation index, a manifestation of wave reflection, in essential hypertension.

The most stunning evidence I discovered in all of this proving that we are NOT dealing with a normal vaccine? The difference in hsCRP levels over baseline post COVID mRNA vs the flu vaccine. From the table above we can calculate that the difference over baseline for the COVID mRNA vaccine is 139.5%. Here is the difference over baseline for the flu vaccine.

Influenza vaccination resulted in a statistically significant CRP response of 0.35 mg/L (p<0.001), representing a 30.2% increase from baseline. For individuals with symptoms of infectious disease at baseline, the CRP response was smaller (12.9%) and not statistically significant (p=0.77). Lower CRP at baseline was associated with larger CRP response to vaccination in the entire sample, and among participants without recent symptoms of infection.

30.2%. That means the COVID mRNA vaccine induces a hsCRP response 462% greater over baseline than the flu vaccine. It would seem then, given the cardiovascular effects noted short term and long term, that the COVID mRNA vaccine likely may induce systemic vasculitis. Spike, indeed! A spike in systemic inflammation with every exposure.

I will continue to work on understanding and therapeutics. Please have a blessed week.

