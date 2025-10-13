WMC Research

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bill Beers's avatar
Bill Beers
14h

Good find. It amazes and annoys me that none of my doctors ever ran any of the inflammation tests, wanted me on Statins based only on LDL level, and still after getting a CAC score in low 300s, still don't. Wish I had known to order these tests after each of the two Pfizer injections. Also wish I knew how much my plaque progressed after those two shots.

Good news is people like Walter have educated us how to look after ourselves and I know run these tests. HsCRP is <1, ESR at last check was 2 mm/Hr. LP-PLA2 was at the low end. MPO also low. Albumin/Creatinine ratio to low to measure. Other inflammation markers are all low. Not bad for a 71 yr old guy. Now I just need to learn how not to injure my tendons and muscles trying to keep muscle mass.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
prambo's avatar
prambo
14h

This analysis, and others on your Substack, are all absolutely outstanding and have increased my understanding of this whole debacle.

Your dedication Walter, is humbling.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Walter M Chesnut
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture